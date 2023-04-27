BENTON — Going into Thursday night, there were two undefeated teams left in the Northeast Corner Conference girls tennis standings.
Now, there's just one.
In a battle for first place in the conference, Fairfield was able to edge Westview, 3-2, in a competitive matchup in Benton Township. Fairfield is now 5-0 in conference matches and Westview 4-1. Both teams have 7-1 overall records.
“All five courts were really good,” Fairfield coach Mike Filbrun said. “Westview’s got five good positions. Fairfield’s got five good positions. That was five good matches, and you’re just thrilled when that happens. That’s not very often where you have a day where you have such good tennis on all five courts, so I was really impressed, top to bottom, with everything.”
The match that clinched the victory for the Falcons was No. 2 doubles. The all-senior duo of Malley Behles and Ella Branneman won the first set over Warriors senior Ella Yoder and junior Jen-Osorio-Luna, 6-3. The Westview duo then came back with a strong second set, winning, 6-1, to force a third and decisive set.
After the teams traded the first few games of the set, Behles and Branneman closed strongly, winning the final three games to win 6-3.
“We didn’t exactly get off to a dynamite start in the third set, but we stuck with it,” said Filbrun of his No. 2 doubles’ performance. “We talk all the time about playing to your strengths, regardless of what the score is. I thought we really did a great job of that: staying aggressive and not being discouraged.”
The other two wins for Fairfield came in straight sets. Senior Abby Gall had a solid performance at No. 3 singles, defeating Westview senior Bailey Kenner by a 6-3, 6-2 score.
“She played doubles the last two years,” said Filbrun of Gall. “She switched over to singles this year, and that’s an adjustment. I think she’s really improving as the season’s been coming along. She has a lot of different things in her arsenal: she can use some drop shots, she can attack the net, she can hit some good deep balls. I think she was doing that (Thursday); she was really pulling off a lot of shots that she’s capable of.”
It was Addison Mast that had the most dominant win of the evening. The Fairfield junior, who has been the top player in the area for the past few years, knocked off a solid opponent in Westview senior Paige Riegsecker by an impressive 6-0, 6-1 margin.
“That’s what makes her so impressive: she continues to raise her entire game,” said Filbrun of Mast. “Her offense and her defense have both improved. I’m impressed with how good she is on the defensive end; she gets to balls that you don’t think she’s going to get to. Her hands are really quick. You’ve got to hit a really good shot for it to be a winner against her.”
Westview won at No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles. In the doubles contest, Warrior seniors Ella Clark and Ava Brown lost its first set, 2-6. They then came back to win the second set, 6-3, and the final set, 6-4.
They held a 5-2 advantage in the third set before Fairfield junior Amanda McGuire and sophomore Elise Schwartz won two-straight games. The strong serving of Brown, though, helped Westview pull out the win at the top double spot.
“I’m proud of them for focusing-in and finishing it,” said Westview coach Carrie Clark of her No. 1 doubles team.
At No. 2 singles, Maddie Stults had a solid 6-2, 6-4 win over Fairfield senior Elyse Yoder.
“Maddie Stults, her mental game is at another level,” Carrie Clark said. “Even in the second set when she was down, she came to (talk to me) and said, ‘’I love this’ because she was getting to play really good tennis. I could then see the moment where she just decided to finish it. So, her mental game is as strong as her physical game, and I’m very, very proud of her.”
While the loss was disappointing, coach Clark is still very confident in her team’s ability. They will play again Friday against Goshen.
“I think we played a little tighter (Thursday) than against Angola or some of the other wins we’ve had, but that’s OK. It’s because we respect their program and know they’re always very good,” Carrie Clark said. “We’ll definitely look forward to matching up against them again in (the conference tournament). I think we’ll be more relaxed then since we’ve seen them once.”
Fairfield is also in action Friday, visiting Concord in non-conference action.
“I think we’ve been playing well the whole season,” Filbrun said. “From the start, we’ve got five strong positions, and I think we’re continuing to get better. That’s what every coach is hoping for: you continue to improve. I know it’s a cliché and all, but I think it’s true. I really do think we’re playing better than we were in our first match or two.”
FAIRFIELD 3, WESTVIEW 2
No. 1 singles: Addison Mast (F) def. Paige Riegsecker (W), 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 singles: Maddie Stults (W) def. Elyse Yoder (F), 6-2, 6-4
No. 3 singles: Abby Gall (F) def. Bailey Kenner (W), 6-3, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Ella Clark/Ava Brown (W) def. Amanda McGuire/Elise Schwartz (F), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 doubles: Malley Behles/Ella Branneman (W) def. Ella Yoder/Jen Osorio-Luna (W), 6-3, 1-6, 6-3