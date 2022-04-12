GOSHEN – Following a week of bad weather before spring break, the anxiousness of starting a new season was finally felt by both the NorthWood and Fairfield girls tennis teams Tuesday evening.
“It’s been about time,” Fairfield head coach Michael Filbrun said. “It was a long stretch. We’ve been practicing for quite a while. And it was nice to get a match in and play somebody other than ourselves for once.”
“We hoped to get our scrimmage and a match in before spring break,” NorthWood head coach Tif Schwartz added. “Obviously that didn’t happen. This was our first match, and it’s tough to play a sectional opponent this early in the season. … But it was exciting, and I think the nice weather helped bring that mood out even further.”
As the sun peaked in and out of the clouds during the mild evening at Fairfield High School, both varsity teams brought an impressive amount of energy during the season opener.
Despite a valiant battle from the Panthers, Filbrun’s Falcons used their experienced roster to edge NorthWood, 3-2.
“What I was really impressed with was that it didn’t look like we had a lot of jitters,” said Filbrun of his team. “I don’t want to say we were in mid-season form because we still have a ways to go yet, but I thought this didn’t look like our first match.
"A big part of that was every varsity player having experience playing at this level. You can’t replicate experience. You either have it or you don’t. We’re lucky all seven of our varsity girls have played varsity matches before.”
Unsurprisingly, the first match finished on the courts Tuesday night was the meeting between Fairfield sophomore Addison Mast and NorthWood junior Gabriella Umbower.
Mast – who was phenomenal as a freshman a season ago – dominated Umbower 6-1, 6-0, in two sets. Mast looked just as confident and fluid making plays on her side of the net as she did during the 2021 season.
According to Filbrun, he's noticed another improving skill from her early this season.
“The thing that I’ve really noticed about her in practice, and even in this match, is how much her quickness has improved,” Filbrun said. “I think that’s an area where she’s gained a lot. She gets to balls this year that she wouldn’t have gotten to last year.”
The No. 2 singles match was the only one of the five to go to three sets between Fairfield senior Faith Bontrager and NorthWood sophomore Britton Jesse.
During the first set, Jesse dominated Bontrager to move ahead following a 6-0 sweep. Bontrager though would fight back, adjusting to Jesse’s style of play and using some of her edge in experience to force a third set after a 6-2 win in the second.
Instead of folding, Jesse came out with the edge in energy during the third set, winning 6-2 to clinch the match victory over Bontrager.
“She’s grown tremendously,” said Schwartz of Jesse. “Last year, I feel like we played a lot of defense, and this year, she has really gone into the offensive mode. She was also very confident, so that helped tremendously.”
The inexperience of NorthWood freshman Tatum Evers gave way to Fairfield junior Elyse Yoder during the No. 3 singles match. Yoder controlled the pace of play, sweeping Evers 6-0, 6-0, in straight sets.
In doubles, both teams managed to split one match a piece.
Fairfield's No. 2 doubles team of seniors Iris Miller and Kate McGuire proved too much for NorthWood’s tandem of sophomores Maddy Birk and Kaydence Dumka, winning 6-2, 6-1 to clinch Fairfield’s match victory over the Panthers.
NorthWood’s No. 1 doubles team looked destined for a similar result as the No. 2 doubles team until junior Amy Adams and sophomore Emery Porter finally settled into the match.
Down 4-1 to Fairfield juniors Abby Gall and Ella Brenneman in the first set, Adams and Porter rattled off 11 unanswered games to win 6-4, 6-0.
“When they were down 1-4, I talked to them because they were both nervous nellies,” said Schwartz of Adams and Porter. “They were scared to death, and I was just thinking to myself that they had played in this same position last year for a majority of the season.
“We were making a lot of mental mistakes, and they were hitting a lot of balls to the net player. That’s something those two don’t typically do. We just needed to keep the ball away from the net player and be aggressive ourselves at the net. Once we started to do that, I could see the tide starting to turn.”
Looking to build on the early momentum, Fairfield (1-0) will host recent Northern Lakes Conference powerhouse Northridge on Thursday at 5 p.m., while NorthWood (0-1) will be in search of its first match win in an NLC matchup with Concord (0-1) on Friday at 5 p.m. in Nappanee.
FAIRFIELD 3, NORTHWOOD 2
No. 1 singles: Addison Mast (F) def. Gabriella Umbower (N), 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Britton Jesse (N) def. Faith Bontrager (F), 0-6, 6-2, 2-6
No. 3 singles: Elyse Yoder (F) def. Tatum Evers (N), 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Amy Adams/Emery Porter (N) def. Abby Gall/Ella Brenneman (F), 4-6, 0-6
No. 2 doubles: Iris Miller/Kate McGuire (F) def. Maddy Birk/Kaydence Dumka (N), 6-2, 6-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.