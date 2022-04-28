TOPEKA – Westview and Fairfield met up in a Northeast Corner Conference girls tennis duel Thursday night, and while the Warriors proved formidable at points during the match, the Falcons kept its current undefeated season alive with a 4-1 conference win at Westview High School.
“We know Westview is one of the best teams in the conference, and we knew that coming in,” Fairfield head coach Michael Filbrun said. “It was no surprise to us. We knew they were going to be competitive at all five positions, and that was the case. All five spots were good matches.
“We’ve got really good depth on this team, and I think we’ve really shown that. All five positions are really capable of picking up a win when we need one. … If you’ve got the thought that we can win at any spot, then that takes a lot of the pressure off and everyone plays a lot more loose.”
At the top, Fairfield sophomore Addison Mast was the first player off the court once again after a dominant victory over Westview junior Paige Riegsecker. Mast kept a consistent style of play going throughout the two-set match, winning 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Westview picked up its only individual win of the night with sophomore Madeline Stults outlasting Fairfield senior Faith Bontrager during a three-set match that lasted around three hours.
Stults took the first set, 6-3, over Bontrager before the Fairfield senior took care of business during the later half of the second set, winning 6-4.
Stults navigated the third set with the lead in hand for what would be all of the match-deciding frame, earning a win over Bontrager with a 6-3 set win.
“I think that’s the fourth time those two girls have played each other,” Westview head coach Carrie Clark said. “Every time, they seem to play marathon matches, so we weren’t too surprised with that outcome. But I’m just very, very proud of Maddie. This is her first victory against her, and she played really composed. There was no quit in her at all.”
In No. 3 singles, Fairfield junior Elyse Yoder put out a strong effort on the court against Westview junior Bailey Kenner. Yoder jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first set, going on to win 6-1. In the second set, Kenner threatened to force a third set early, trailing just 3-2. Yoder would go on to win three straight games to win 6-2 and secure the two-set match victory.
Two of the five matches ended up going to three sets Thursday night, and the second one was in No. 1 doubles.
Westview juniors Ella Clark and Ava Brown gave Fairfield juniors Ella Branneman and Abby Gall everything they had. Clark and Brown started strong, dominating the first set with a 6-2 win over Branneman and Gall.
The Falcons would wake up a bit as the match went on, though, outlasting the Warriors 6-3, 6-3 in the final two sets to win.
“I was really, really impressed with them,” said Filbrun of his No. 1 doubles team. “They fought back through a less-than-ideal start, and I thought that was really impressive. I asked the girls what changed, and they told me their shots just started to fall. It’s kind of like basketball. When your shots are going in, you’re awesome. When they aren’t, you’re not very good.
"They did a great job of not getting discouraged, and they stayed aggressive. That part I really loved.”
The Falcons picked up another win from No. 2 doubles during a match that wasn’t quite as dramatic as No. 1 doubles.
Fairfield seniors Iris Miller and Kate McGuire used some of their experience over Westview juniors Ella Yoder and Kam Miller, putting the Warriors away with a 6-3, 6-2 two-set decision.
With the win, the Falcons are now 8-0 (5-0 NECC), while Westview now sits at 4-3 (3-2 NECC).
FAIRFIELD 4, WESTVIEW 1
No. 1 singles: Addie Mast (F) def. Paige Riegsecker (W), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Madeline Stults (W) def. Faith Bontrager (F), 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
No. 3 singles: Elyse Yoder (F) def. Bailey Kenner (W), 6-1, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Ella Branneman/Abby Gall (F) def. Ella Clark/Ava Brown (W), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
No. 2 doubles: Kate McGuire/Iris Miller (F) def. Ella Yoder/Kam Miller (W), 6-3, 6-2
