GOSHEN — Both Fairfield and Westview girls tennis teams entered Thursday’s Northeast Corner Conference matchup undefeated in conference play. This meant that one team was destined to suffer their first loss, while the other would still control their own destiny to win the NECC title.
The team left in control was Fairfield, as the host Falcons won 4-1 over the visiting Warriors in Benton. Not only does Fairfield improve to 4-0 in conference matches, but they’re 6-0 overall on the season in head-to-head matches as well.
“Westview has a very good team; going into (the match), we knew that’d be the case,” Fairfield coach Mike Filbrun said. “They showed it out there, so it was a good win for us.”
Fairfield set the tone at the top singles spot, as freshman Addison Mast was a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Westview sophomore Paige Riegsecker. Although Mast is young, Filbrun said the freshman has more experience than her age would indicate.
“While Addison is technically a freshman, she’s played enough tennis that she’s not really a freshman — she’s really a freshman in name only,” Filbrun said. “This match was not just from one day’s worth of tennis; this is from years and years and years of tennis that culminates in something like that. She’s a tremendous player, and we’re very fortunate she’s on our team.”
A couple of close first sets in the No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles matches ultimately swung the momentum of the match. In both instances, Fairfield emerged with wins, as Falcons junior Faith Bontrager won her first set, 6-4, and the No. 2 doubles duo of seniors Paige Simmons and Krystal Yoder won by that same margin as well.
After winning two close first sets, both won in easy fashion in the second set. Bontrager won 6-1, while Simmons and Yoder won 6-2.
“We did a great job of kind of hanging in there,” Filbrun said. “I wouldn’t say it was a slow start — we weren’t playing that poorly and Westview was playing well. But we did a nice job of just treading water for a little while, and then once we broke through, we kept the momentum.”
“Our team is really young,” Westview coach Carrie Clark added. “We do have three seniors, but they don’t have a lot of experience. So, I don’t think they all know yet how to get that momentum back. I think, had we won those first sets, I think we possibly could’ve won. Our match would’ve looked a little closer, on paper.”
Westview’s lone win came at the No. 1 doubles position, as senior Hallie Mast and sophomore Ella Clark won 6-3, 6-4.
“They’re really fierce,” said Clark of her No. 1 doubles pairing. “It’s both of their first years playing in high school, technically. Hallie Mast is a senior, but this is her first year playing tennis. She is just a pure athlete, and she’s so fun to coach. … Ella Clark is a sophomore, but didn’t have a season last year. So, we’re trying to figure out how good they are — I don’t think they know yet, to be honest. This was a big win for them.”
Westview falls to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in NECC competition. Being able to play teams like Fairfield gives a young Warriors team to learn, according to Clark.
“It’s a good measuring stick for us, as to where we are in the conference because we’ve now played Angola (match was suspended due to rain and will continue on Tuesday) and we’ve played Fairfield, so now we know where we stand and what we need to improve on moving forward,” Clark said.
All three singles players are still unbeaten in match play for Fairfield this season. Having that depth is critical to a conference championship, in Filbrun’s eyes.
“We’re capable of winning at any of the five spots,” Filbrun said. “We’re really, really deep this year. We have some pretty good JV players to boot, so our depth is one of our strengths. … It only takes three to win, but if you have five spots that are capable of doing it, you don’t have to have all of your eggs in one basket and that’s a lot better for me, mentally.”
Fairfield 4, Westview 1
No. 1 singles: Addison Mast (F) def. Paige Riegsecker (W), 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 singles: Faith Bontrager (F) def. Madeline Stults (W), 6-4, 6-1
No. 3 singles: Elyse Yoder (F) def. Nicole Miller (W), 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Hallie Mast and Ella Clark (W) def. Chloe Yoder and Iris Miller (F), 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 doubles: Paige Simmons and Krystal Yoder (F) def. Lillian Eash and Rochelle Miller (W), 6-4, 6-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.