NAPPANEE — Faith Bontrager found herself in a pressure-packed spot Thursday at the NorthWood High School tennis courts.
Fairfield’s No. 2 singles player had three points against her in the first-game tiebreaker and managed to win 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 against Britton Jesse in the decisive match as the Falcons edged NorthWood 3-2 in championship match of the NorthWood Sectional girls tennis tournament.
It is the 13th sectional team title for Fairfield and the first since 2016. In advancing to the sectional final, the Falcons defeated Goshen 4-1 and Panthers topped Bethany Christian 5-0 Wednesday.
Fairfield head coach Mike Filbrun reflected on Bontrager’s play Thursday.
“It was impressive to fight all those (tiebreaker points), but what Faith did tonight was play really strong defense,” Filbrun said. “Most of the opponents she has played this year, Faith has been the one more or less controlling the action. Britton is such a strong offensive player that Faith was on defense a lot more tonight that she has been in the past.
“Some people can’t adjust their game like that. If you’re the attacker, you’re going to be the attacker no matter what. She put a lot of balls back in-play and kept (Jesse) a little bit off-balance.”
Bontrager talked about advice and encouragement from her coach.
“Keep after it, play your points, keep it in, you’re doing a great job,” said Bontrager. “I knew that (Jesse) is a really good player and I tried to stay with what’s true to myself and start playing my game which is staying consistent with shots in to corners.”
It did not immediately dawn on Bontrager that she was the last Falcon on the court.
“Then a bunch of people started clapping,” said Bontrager. “That’s a different noise. It was a little bit of pressure but I learned to kind of tune things out and focus on my match instead of what’s around me.”
Fairfield (14-0) advances to the Northridge Regional and will meet the West Noble Sectional champion (Westview meets Lakeland in the final at 10 a.m. Saturday) in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 25. The other regional semifinal pits Northridge Sectional winner Northridge against Angola Sectional champion Angola. The regional final is slated for Wednesday, May 26.
“I think we’ve all earned (a trip to) regionals,” said Bontrager.
In a match played in humid, 80-plus degree temperatures, the Panthers went up 2-0 thanks to 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles by Emery Porter and Amy Adams over Iris Miller and Chloe Miller followed by a 6-2, 6-3 triumph at No. 1 doubles by Paige Henschen and Kate Stillson against Paige Simmons and Krystal Yoder.
“Our girls have been improving since the beginning of the season,” said NorthWood head coach Tif Schwartz. “They’ve been communicating the playing well together. We knew coming in we needed to be really strong in doubles and then break into the singles lineup somewhere.”
It turned out to be a singles sweep for the Falcons with wins at No. 1 (Addison Mast topped Gabriella Umbower 6-2, 6-1), No. 3 (Elyse Yoder bested Ashlyn Feller 6-4, 6-2) and No. 2 (Bontrager over Jesse).
“Addison has been extremely strong all year,” said Filbrun. “We’re very fortunate to have her.
“She does a great job of using the whole court. She plays within her self. She is not going to beat her self. That is huge in high school tennis.
“She has gigantic tennis I.Q. She’s been around tennis her whole life. There’s probably not many freshmen who have watched and played as much tennis as she has.”
Mast explained what propelled her to her latest win.
“Just playing the points and staying consistent,” said Mast. “I feel like every match is a new match and (Umbower) is a very good player. She’s strong with her approach shots.”
The Panthers finished the 2021 season at 8-6.
“Both teams have improved a lot,” said Schwartz, who sent her team against the Falcon in the season opener. “I felt very good going into the match that it was going to be very competitive on every court. That seems to be the case when we play Fairfield.
“We felt like we were up for the challenge. I’m very proud of our girls. They played really well and in the conditions we had not faced during the regular season.
“The heat was a factor for both teams.”
2021 Girls Tennis Sectional 48 — championship results
Fairfield 3, NorthWood 2
No. 1 singles: Addison Mast (F) def. Gabriella Umbower (N) 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 singles: Faith Bontrager (F) def. Britton Jesse (N) 7-6 (9-7), 6-4.
No. 3 singles: Elyse Yoder (F) def. Ashlyn Feller (N) 6-4, 6-2.
No. 1 doubles: Emery Porter and Amy Adams (N) def. Iris Miller and Chloe Miller (F) 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 doubles: Paige Henschen and Kate Stillson (N) def. Paige Simmons and Krystal Yoder (F) 6-2, 6-3
