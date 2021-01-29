Concord girls tennis coach Jan Soward has resigned from her position, school Athletic Director Dave Preheim announced in a press release Friday.
The release read:
"Jan Soward has announced her resignation as Head Girls Tennis Coach at Concord High School due to a change in residence out of the area.
Soward coached tennis at Concord for 19 years, including the last 13 as girls head coach. During that time she amassed a career record of 111-59 and guided her team to sectional and regional championships in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Her teams also won the Northern Lakes Conference in 2015, 2018, and 2019, and she was named the NLC Girls Tennis Coach of the year in 2012, 2015, 2018, and 2019. Her 2019 team tied the school record of 14 wins in a season.
Concord Athletic Director Dave Preheim said, “Jan had a lengthy and highly successful career here and we are sorry to see her go, but she and her husband have purchased a home in Florida and will be spending winters there. It was exciting to see her excel and build a winning tradition over her tenure as head coach. Her players were very loyal to the program, and represented our school and community well. We wish her and husband much happiness and relaxation as they enjoy the Florida sunshine!”
A search for Soward’s replacement will begin immediately."
