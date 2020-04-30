It was expected to be an exciting season of girls tennis this spring, with Concord looking to defend a regional championship. Elsewhere in the Northern Lakes Conference, NorthWood was looking to rebound after a regional final appearance, losing to said Minutemen. Wawasee and Goshen were also poised to make some noise in the NLC.
Over in the Northeast Corner Conference, Fairfield was looking to get back to its winning ways. It suffered a tough loss to NorthWood in last year’s sectional, but had some solid players returning for the 2020 campaign.
Here’s what the rosters of some of the area girls tennis teams would’ve looked like had a season occurred.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN
Coach: Angela Nisley.
Assistant Coaches: Sarah E. Yoder, Doug Nisley.
Previous year’s record: 5-5 Varsity, 3-5 JV.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Mariah Miller, Ana King, Caroline Cartmel. Juniors — Trami Nguyen, Naomi Klassen. Sophomore — Reyna King.
Other varsity candidates: Senior — Hanbing Wei. Juniors — Jackie Barber, Risa Bohn.
CONCORD
Coach: Janis Soward, 13th season.
Assistant Coaches: Jenna Landis, Judy Pollock.
Previous year’s record: 14-2.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Meaghan Godzisz, Lauren Pollock, Lauren Boessler.
Other varsity candidates: Juniors — Rylee Brenneman, Madison Copsey, McKenna DeFreese, Carlee Lantz, Alyssa McClendon, Justina Riffell, Ellie Shoemaker. Sophomores — Rayna Boessler, Anika Brown, Danielle Meintosh, Claire Steele, Kate Steele, Hope Sullivan, Gracie Westlake. Freshmen — Maggie Burkett, Emily DeFreese, Braelyn Kocielko, Carli Trimmer.
FAIRFIELD
Coach: Mike Filbrun, 22nd season.
Assistant Coaches: Landyn Nunemaker, Jenna Filbrun.
Previous year’s record: 7-5.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Madeline Gawthrop, Riley G. Miller. Sophomore — Faith Bontrager.
Other varsity candidates: Seniors — Riley N Miller. Juniors — Megan Hochstetler, Natalie Le, Paige Simmons, Caterina Steffen, Chloe Yoder, Krystal Yoder. Sophomores — Annika Eppert, Kate McGuire, Iris Miller, Sidney Miller, Leah Shearer, Ella Weatherton. Freshmen — Malley Behles, Ella Branneman, Katerine Bush, Abby Gall, Delana Geiger, Christina Gingerich, Kate Strieby, Jessica Tharp, Elyse Yoder.
GOSHEN
Coach: Daniel Love, 7th season.
Assistant Coaches: Johnny Tan, Lara Perry.
Previous year’s record: 11-7.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Anna Podgorski, Sage Christner, Sophia Kirkton. Juniors — Lucy Kramer, Kathryn Detweiler.
Other varsity candidates: Junior — Joya Drenth; Sophomores — Abby Wileman, Abril Diaz, Ailia Wiley, Alexandria Wiess, Chelsea Cortez, Grace Dick, Isabelle Abshire, Jade Thomas, Jolina Heying, Maddie Garber, Madison Miller, Megan Murphy, Mireya Benitez, Mishelle Yepez, Tori Barkey. Freshmen — Lacey Utley, Maci Hershberger, Makenna Hershberger, Mara Schrock, Maria Aguilar Vargas, Maya Narayan, Sarah Harmelink.
NORTHWOOD
Coach: Tif Schwartz, 17th season.
Assistant Coach: Tori Schwartz.
Previous year’s record: 13-5.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Alex Jesse, Lauren Mikel, Caroline Mullet. Juniors — Kate Stillson, Paige Henschen.
Other varsity candidates: Senior — Jessica Kramp.Juniors — Maya Engbrecht, Ashlyn Feller, Abigail Richner, Abigail Vorhis. Sophomores — Kerri Easton, Aubree Ellis, Kira Gongwer, Serena Kramp, Cate Mathews, Iolana Reedy, Bella Sechrist, Julia Wingard. Freshmen — Amy Adams, Emilee Conrad, Gabriella Umbower. Foreign exchange students — Isabel Franceschetti, Ana Hermana.
WAWASEE
Coach: Amanda Hare
Assistant Coach: Eileen Cripe
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Elizabeth Kleopfer, Molly Jones.
Other varsity candidates — Juniors — Abby Morehead, Ava Harker, Casey Yankosky, Delaney Hare, Stephanie Ruiz, Tate Cowan. Sophomores — Anny Lin, Becca Smith, Brittany Price, Brynn Jamora, Jada Carter, Kaitlyn Jackson, Katelyn Vector, Kelsey Harper, Lily Crighton, Megan Mottern, Whitney DeLong. Freshmen — Addy Sommers, Kiah Farrington, Kylie Evans, Lea Wysong, Rylee Firestone, Sarah Beer.
