MIDDLEBURY — Northern Lakes Conference members Concord and NorthWood earned victories against Northeast Corner Conference foes Angola and Westview Tuesday in the semifinals of Northridge Regional 12 girls tennis tournament.
It took two hours, 12 minutes for Minutemen of Concord (11-7) to earn a 4-1 win against the Hornets of Angola (11-5).
The NorthWood Panthers (16-1) prevailed 4-1 against Westview Warriors (12-2) in a match that took 17 minutes longer thanks to a three-setter at No. 2 doubles and a cautiously-played contest No. 3 singles.
Concord plays NorthWood for the regional championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Panthers beat the Minutemen 5-0 during the regular season — the Thursday after spring break, April 13.
The Minutemen will be seeking a fourth regional crown (the first since 2019) and the Panthers a second (NorthWood reigned in 2009).
CONCORD 3, ANGOLA 2
Junior Ari Mosquera Sanchez was the first player in the win column Tuesday, winning 6-1, 6-0 for Concord at No. 1 singles.
The Minutemen went up 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph by junior Addison May and senior Maggie Burkert at No. 1 doubles.
The Hornets’ Maya Harris won at No. 2 singles to make it 2-1.
Concord juniors Danielle Aplin and Mia McEachern sealed the win with a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles.
Angola’s McKenna Powers won 6-4, 6-1 for the final 3-2 decision.
“We got here and got a big surprise,” said Concord coach Todd Denton. “I was told that Angola was missing their No. 1 player (Ava Harris, who injury-defaulted in sectional play).
“If they had that player, it could be a different game. I’m not counting my No. 1 out. (Ari) goes out and does what she needs to do and never complains. She’s played the top girls in northern Indiana. She just goes out and does what she can. That’s the kind of kid I love to have.”
The Minutemen continued to be tough with its tandems.
“My doubles have been my strength all year long and they played very aggressive today,” said Denton. “They’re taking the net over instead of letting the other team take it over.
“We have challenge matches and my 1’s barely beat out my 2’s.”
NORTHWOOD 4, WESTVIEW 1
The Panthers went up 1-0 with senior Amy Adams and junior Emery Porter winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
The Warriors pulled even at 1-all thanks to a 6-3, 6-2 win by junior Madeline Stults at No. 2 singles.
NorthWood’s other victories (in order) were produced by senior Gabriella Umbower (6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles), juniors Kaydence Dumka and Maddy Birk (1-6, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles) and sophomore Tatum Evers (7-5, 6-2 at No. 3 singles).
Panthers coach Tif Schwartz has watched her players click as a group.
“We all kind of feed off each other,” said Schwartz. “When one of them is doing well they all feed off that, build some energy and get some momentum going.”
Adams and Porter remained unbeaten in the postseason.
Tuesday’s match was played in hot and humid conditions.
“We let that energy flow,” said Schwartz. “I told (my players) we need to keep hydrating. Westview was a good team to play (to prepare for the regional final). They showed us a lot of things that we didn’t see before. It’s hard sometimes play a team you don’t know. You have to get into the flow of things and get things rolling.
“Even when we were down we are always battling.”
Warriors coach Carrie Clark gave her impressions of Tuesday’s contest.
“NorthWood was a little more consistent than us,” said Clark. “They made fewer unforced errors. NorthWood has played some really good teams this year. We started out a little stronger than they did. But then they figured us out and gained momentum.”
Westview’s other loss came against NECC opponent Fairfield.
“I want to work on getting our strength of schedule up,” said Clark. “To compete with these come regional you need to play these kind of teams during the regular season.
“That’s a growth point for me going forward.”
Penn beat NorthWood 4-1 May 15 — just before the start of the NorthWood Sectional — for the Panthers’ lone team setback.
SECTIONAL SINGLES
Elkhart senior Adley Keim defeated Prairie Heights’ Kylee Leland 6-1, 6-0 for the right to play Fairfield junior Addison Mast at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that match meets Lakewood Park Christian’s Lauren Korte at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Northridge Regional 12 Semifinals
Concord 3, Angola 2:
No. 1 singles: Ari Mosquera Sanchez (C) def. Karly Nelson (A), 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Maya Harris (A) def. Esther Williams (C), 6-0, 6-2
No. 3 singles: McKenna Powers (A) def. Elizabeth Carnall (C), 6-4, 6-1
No. 1 doubles: Addison May/Maggie Burkert (C) def. Alli Christman/Frances Krebs (A), 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Danielle Aplin/Mia McEachern (C) def. Reese Weber/Evelyn Stoy (A), 6-2, 6-3
NorthWood 4, Westview 1:
No. 1 singles: Gabriella Umbower (N) def. Paige Riegsecker (W), 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 singles: Madeline Stults (W) def. Britton Jesse (N), 6-3, 6-2
No. 3 singles: Tatum Evers (N) def. Bailey Kenner (W), 7-5, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Amy Adams/Emery Porter (N) def. Ella Clark/Ava Brown (W), 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Kaydence Dumka/Maddy Birk (N) def. Jennifer Osorio-Luna/Ella Yoder (W), 1-6, 6-2, 6-3