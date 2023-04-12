DUNLAP — Although it was a warm, sunny day, both the Concord and Goshen girls tennis teams had to battle some of the elements when facing off in a Northern Lakes Conference match Wednesday.
Strong gusts of wind were blowing all through the Concord tennis complex, causing shot making for a sport like tennis to be that more difficult.
Despite some slightly unfavorable playing conditions, the host Minutemen emerged with the victory, 4-1, over the visiting RedHawks. It was a bounce-back victory for Concord after losing its season opener to Penn Tuesday night.
“One of the things we were trying to push was to come out fired up and put the pressure on them to see what they can do,” Concord coach Todd Denton said. “Our girls play better when they’re up, so that’s why we try to put the pressure on right from the beginning.
“It was very windy, but we were moving our feet. It’s tough to play in this weather, but everyone did well.”
Goshen coach Lara Perry explained what’s important when the wind was blowing the way it was Wednesday.
“We have to make sure we’re hitting our targets, but sometimes we have to move those targets in order to get them where we need to be,” the second-year head coach said. “I think just trying to play smart and sticking to your foundation is key.”
Goshen’s win came at the last match to end, No. 1 singles. It was there were senior Mara Schrock rallied from an early first-set deficit to win, 6-4, over Concord junior Ari Mosqueras. The second set then went to a tiebreaker, with Schrock scoring the final four points to win, 7-3, and the set by a 7-6 score.
“I was so proud of her to just fight back,” said Perry of Schrock’s performance.
Only one match went three sets. That took place at No. 1 doubles, with Minutemen senior Maggie Burkert and junior Addi May winning the first set, 6-3 — only for Goshen’s duo of seniors Sarah Harmelink and Morgan Priebe to win the second set, 6-4.
The third set was then dominated by the home team, with Burkert and May winning comfortably, 6-1.
On the other three courts, Concord won relatively comfortably. Sophomore Esther Williams picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles, sophomore Anna Stone prevailed by a 6-2, 7-5 score at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles tandem of junior Mia McEachern and sophomore Lily McEachern winning 6-4, 6-1.
“(Mosqueras) is playing No. 1 this year — she played No. 1 JV last year, so she’s made a huge improvement,” said Denton when asked about who stood out Wednesday. “She doesn’t quit; she just goes and goes and goes. I’ve got four JV players (from last year) in the starting lineup, and they’re all stepping up right now. It’s nice to see.”
It was the first match in 16 days for Goshen, who drops to 1-1 overall. They had beaten Elkhart March 27, then a match with West Noble was postponed right before spring break. The RedHawks then didn’t have anything scheduled until facing off with the Minutemen.
“We definitely had the nerves going on,” Perry said. “The nerves were really high (Wednesday), but we fought hard. Concord is a great team, and they’re tough. There are things we have to work on, but the season’s still young.”
Goshen returns to action Thursday with a home NLC match against Wawasee.
Concord also plays again Thursday, also within the conference when they host NorthWood. The Panthers are coming off an impressive 3-2 non-conference victory over Fairfield Tuesday, a team that won a regional title a season ago.
It’s a busy time of the year for spring sports coaches as they try and get as many contests in before postseason play rolls around in mid-May.
“Girls’ season — once you get started, it’s nonstop,” Denton said. “We play NorthWood here. We go to East Noble for the weekend. We then have three matches next week, then three the following week. It’s loaded, and that’s what it’s all about: having fun, and playing a lot of tennis.”
CONCORD 4, GOSHEN 1
No. 1 singles: Mara Schrock (G) def. Ari Mosqueras (C), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
No. 2 singles: Esther Williams (C) def. Lacey Utley (G), 6-2, 6-1
No. 3 singles: Anna Stone (C) def. Anna-Cate Stahly (G), 6-2, 7-5
No. 1 doubles: Maggie Burkert/Addi May (C) def. Sarah Harmelink/Morgan Priebe (G), 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Mia McEachern/Lily McEachern (C) def. Rachel Schrock/Kerly Gamboa (G), 6-4, 6-1