The 2023 IHSAA girls tennis sectional pairings were revealed Monday night, setting the stage for the state tournament series.
Sectionals around the area are scheduled to begin Wednesday. Four-team sectionals will see semifinals played Wednesday and championship matches Thursday, while the five-team ones have a quarterfinal match Wednesday, semifinal matches Thursday and championship matches Saturday.
Wednesday and Thursday action begins by 5 p.m., while Saturday matches begin by 11 a.m. This story will be updated once those times become official.
Regionals are then take place Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24, with semi-state championship matches set for Saturday, May 27. The eight semi-state winners then converge for the state tournament, which begins Friday, June 2 and ends Saturday, June 3 across the Indianapolis area.
Locally, sectionals 46, 47 and 48 all feed into the regional that will be hosted by Northridge next week. In Sectional 46, hosted by West Noble, the five-team setup will start with the home Chargers facing Lakeland quarterfinal matchup. The winner will play East Noble in the semifinals, while the other semifinal contest pits Westview against Central Noble. Westview is the defending sectional champions and enter with a record of 10-1 on the season.
Sectionals 47 and 48 are both four-team fields. In Sectional 47, the semifinal matchups are Northridge vs. Jimtown and Elkhart vs. Concord, with the latter being the host for the event.
Sectional 48 is hosted by NorthWood, and the Panthers drew a marquee semifinal matchup with Fairfield. The Falcons were the outright NECC champs, while NorthWood was the overall NLC champions. The other Sectional 48 semifinal pits Goshen against Bethany Christian.
The other sectional to feed into the Northridge regional is Sectional 45, which features Angola, DeKalb, Fremont, Lakewood Park Christian and Prairie Heights. Angola has won that sectional three-straight years.
The last Goshen News area team not mentioned yet, Wawasee, plays in Sectional 52. Warsaw is the host, and the Warriors drew the Tigers in a semifinal contest Thursday night. Tippecanoe Valley and Whitko play in a quarterfinal Wednesday, with Columbia City awaiting the winner of that match in the semifinals. Warsaw has won 21-straight sectionals.
The full sectional pairings can be found here.