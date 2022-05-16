The IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming girls tennis state tournament. Postseason action begins Wednesday and culminates with the state finals on June 3-4 at Carmel and Center Grove high schools near Indianapolis.
Sectionals are set to run from Wednesday to Saturday. Regionals are scheduled for May 24-25, with the one-match semistate set for Saturday, May 28.
Here is a look at the four TGN area girls tennis sectionals that will be played this week. All pairings can be found online at ihsaa.org.
SECTIONAL 46 AT EAST NOBLE
Wednesday's quarterfinal: Lakeland vs. East Noble, 5 p.m.
Thursday's semifinals: Westview vs. Central Noble; West Noble vs. Wednesday winner (both matches at 5 p.m.)
Championship game: time/date TBA
SECTIONAL 47 AT CONCORD
Wednesday's semifinals: Northridge vs. Concord; Jimtown vs. Elkhart (both matches at 5 p.m.)
Championship match: Thursday, 5 p.m.
SECTIONAL 48 AT NORTHWOOD
Wednesday's semifinals: Fairfield vs. Goshen; NorthWood vs. Bethany Christian (both matches at 5 p.m.)
Championship match: Thursday, 5 p.m.
SECTIONAL 52 AT COLUMBIA CITY
Wednesday's quarterfinal: Wawasee vs. Warsaw, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday's semifinals: Columbia City vs. Whitko; Tippecanoe Valley vs. Wednesday's winner (both matches at 4:30 p.m.)
Championship match: Friday, 4:30 p.m.