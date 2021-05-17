The IHSAA released the 2021 girls tennis sectional brackets Monday night. Sectional action begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Regional tournaments are Tuesday, May 25 and Wednesday, May 26. The semistate round is scheduled for Saturday, May 29, with the state tournament beginning Friday, June 4 and concluding Saturday, June 5.
Both No. 17 Northridge (12-0) and Fairfield (12-0) enter this year's sectionals with undefeated regular season records. Here's a look at who they and all of The Goshen News coverage area teams will be playing this week.
SECTIONAL 46 AT WEST NOBLE (5 teams)
Wednesday: East Noble vs. Westview, 5:00 p.m.
Thursday: Lakeland vs. West Noble; Central Noble vs. East Noble/Westview winner, both matches 5:00 p.m.
Championship: Saturday, 10:00 a.m.
SECTIONAL 47 AT NORTHRIDGE (4 teams)
Wednesday: Northridge vs. Concord; Jimtown vs. Elkhart, both matches 5:00 p.m.
Championship: Thursday, 5:00 p.m.
SECTIONAL 48 AT NORTHWOOD (4 teams)
Wednesday: Bethany Christian vs. NorthWood; Fairfield vs. Goshen, both matches 5:00 p.m.
Championship: Thursday, 5:00 p.m.
SECTIONAL 52 (HOSTED BY WARSAW, BUT PLAYED AT COLUMBIA CITY) (5 teams)
Wednesday: Whitko vs. Warsaw, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Columbia City, 4:30 p.m.
Friday: Wawasee vs. Whitko/Warsaw winner, 4:30 p.m.
Championship: Saturday, 9:00 a.m.
