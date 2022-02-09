LAGRANGE [mdash] Elva J. Weaver, 86, LaGrange, died at 5:40 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9 at her residence, surrounded by her children. She was born March 29, 1935, in Sumner County, Kansas, to Joni B. and Polly C. (Troyer) Miller. On Jan. 13, 1955, in Lagrange County, she married Vernon D. Weaver…