Below is a list of where The Goshen News area girls swimmers and divers rank in their respective events heading into this weekend's state championship meet. The swimming prelims start Friday at 6 p.m. The diving prelims and semifinals are Saturday at 9 a.m., with all finals scheduled to start Saturday at 1 p.m. All events take place at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis.
The top 16 placers in each swimming prelim event advance to Saturday's finals. In diving, the top 20 out of 32 divers through five dives advance to the semifinals. From there, the final 20 will attempt three more dives, with the top 16 from that group advancing to the finals. Each diver will then do three dives in the final round to crown a state champion.
A full list of the psych sheets and prelims schedule can be found on the IHSAA website, ihsaa.org.
200-yard medley relay: Wawasee 8th, Northridge 9th, Concord 10th.
200-yard freestyle: Syd Nethercutt (Northridge) 8th, Kiran Stauffer (Concord) 23rd, Makena Mount (Northridge) 25th.
200-yard IM: Bella Sponseller (Concord) 15th, Alaina Yeater (Northridge) 18th, Addison Beasley (Wawasee) 21st.
50-yard freestyle: Julie Mishler (Wawasee) 2nd, Grace Brenneman (Concord) 4th, Alexis Mishler (Wawasee) 5th.
100-yard butterfly: Audrey Lantz (Concord) 7th, Sophia Stutsman (Concord) 10th.
100-yard freestyle: Grace Brenneman (Concord) 4th, Alexis Mishler (Wawasee) 5th, Julie Mishler (Wawasee) 6th, Ella Lantz (Concord) 17th, Makena Mount (Northridge) 21st.
500-yard freestyle: Syd Nethercutt (Northridge) 4th, Kiran Stauffer (Concord) 13th.
200-yard freestyle relay: Concord 4th, Northridge 9th.
100-yard backstroke: Ella Lantz (Concord) 4th.
100-yard breaststroke: Bella Sponseller (Concord) 17th.
400-yard freestyle relay: Concord 3rd, Wawasee 11th.
1-meter diving: No rankings going in, but Northridge seniors Jiselle Miller, Kaitlin Simons and Evie Long and Concord senior Ryleigh Robinson all qualified for the state meet.
