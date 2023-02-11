For the second-straight year, three Northern Lakes Conference girls swimming teams finished in the top 15 at the state championship meet.
Concord placed sixth, Wawasee seventh and Northridge 13th at Saturday’s finals, hosted at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. Concord tallied 129.5 team points, Wawasee 121 and Northridge 61. Those teams finished fourth, 12th and ninth, respectively, at the state finals a season ago.
Carmel won its 37th-straight state championship, scoring 498 points and setting five state records in the process. They also set a national high school record in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:36.98.
DEPTH HELPS CONCORD FINISH SIXTH
Concord placed in the top eight in six events Saturday, helping them earn their sixth-place finish.
Freshman Catie Brenneman was involved in four of those podium finishes. Individually, she finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:49.83 and eighth in the 500-yard free, posting a time of 5:03.02 in that event.
Brenneman was then part of two strong relay showings for Concord. She was joined by seniors Sophia Stutsman, Ella Lantz and Audrey Lantz in placing fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:27.49. Brenneman and Audrey Lantz were joined by senior Bella Sponseller and freshman Mya Ernsberger in an eighth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle race, clocking in with a time of 1:36.13 in the event.
The other relay, the 200-yard medley, also placed eighth and consisted of Ella Lantz, Sponseller, Stutsman and Ernsberger. Their time in the event was 1:46.43.
Audrey Lant was the other podium finisher for Concord, taking eighth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.90 seconds). She also scored points in the 100-yard butterfly by finishing 15th (57.45).
Ella Lantz scored points with a 13th-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (57.29 seconds) and 15th in the 100-yard freestyle (53.15).
Stutsman added an 11th-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (56.43 seconds).
Finally, senior Ryleigh Robinson was 11th in diving with an 11-dive score of 384.30 points. She was the only diver from The Goshen News coverage area to advance to the state meet.
TOP-END TALENT PACES WAWASEE
The seventh-place finish as a team was the best in program history for Wawasee.
As they have for most of the past two years, sisters Alexis and Julie Mishler paced the Warriors in the pool Saturday.
Sophomore Julie had three, third-place finishes overall, two individually and on one relay. In the solo events, Julie was third in the 50-yard freestyle (22.88 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (50.16). She was then the first leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay team with Alexis, a senior, senior Kiah Farrington and sophomore Addison Beasley that placed third in a time of 1:34.71.
Alexis was in the same individual events as Julie, taking fifth in both of them. Her time in the 50-yard freestyle was 23.31 seconds, while she swam the 100-yard freestyle in 51.22 seconds.
The Mishler sisters joined Farrington and senior Hayden Neer for a sixth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, clocking in with a time of 1:45.69.
The other event to score points for Wawasee was the 200-yard individual medley, with Beasley finishing 14th in the event (2:08.16).
NORTHRIDGE TAKES THIRTEENTH
Northridge only reached the podium in one event Saturday, with senior Sydney Nethercutt finishing fifth in the 500-yard freestyle race with a time of 4:55.55. She also scored points in the 200-yard freestyle, where she was 10th with a time of 1:50.76.
Nethercutt helped score points as part of two relay teams. The all-senior grouping of Nethercutt, Sam Hunter, Americis Ingling and Tavia Bratt placed 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:37.36. Nethercutt, Ingling and Bratt were then joined by freshman Izzy Melvin on a 10th-place 200-yard medley relay team, which swam the event in 1:46.76.
Ingling was able to pick up points for her team in the 100-yard freestyle (11th place, 52.66) and 50-yard freestyle (14th place, 24.34).
Melvin added a 14th-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.36) to round out the scoring for the Raiders.