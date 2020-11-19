In girls swimming in Indiana, it’s usually Carmel — and then everybody else. The Greyhounds have won 34-straight state championships in the sport and 35 overall, and usually by a wide margin.
With Carmel expected to take the top spot every year, this leaves everyone else competing for second place. One of the programs that has consistently done that recently is Northridge, who finished in second in the 2017-18 season and fourth in 2019-20.
While the Raiders last year had a strong senior class, they have a lot of swimmers returning that competed at the state level a season ago. Most notable is sophomore Sydney Nethercutt, who finished 8th in the 200-yard freestyle, 9th in the 500-yard freestyle and was part of the fourth-place 400-yard freestyle relay team for Northridge at the state meet.
Another returning sophomore is Americis Ingling, who was on the freestyle relay team and the 200-yard medley relay team that placed eighth.
Diving was a strong spot for Northridge last year, as they have three juniors returning who all qualified for the state finals. The group is led by Kaitlin Simons, who placed fifth overall. After scoring 158 points as a team at state last year, the Raiders hope to compete at that same level this season.
“Our girls team has a little different look this season and that change has made our girls hungry to prove themselves,” Northridge coach Kyle Hembree said. “We have been having a lot of fun in a training, while training hard. All of this change has made me excited to get to watch our girls race and have some fun.”
Expected to give Northridge some trouble in the Northern Lakes Conference is Concord, who returns plenty of state qualifiers from a season ago. The entire 200-yard medley relay team that placed 13th at state last year returns for the Minutemen, and all four swimmers are sophomores: Ella Lantz, Isabella Sponseller, Sophia Stutsman and Audrey Lantz.
Ella Lantz also placed 14th in the 100-yard backstroke and qualified for the 200-yard freestyle. Audrey Lantz qualified in the 200-yard individual medley. Stutsman also qualified in the 100-yard butterfly.
Junior Grace Brenneman found the most success amongst Concord swimmers at the state meet last year, finishing sixth in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle. Junior Kiran Stauffer also qualified in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle races.
Two other relay teams placed at state for the Minutemen a season ago: the 200-yard freestyle (11th) and 400-yard freestyle (13). Three swimmers from each relay return to those races: Brenneman, Stauffer and Audrey Lantz in the 200, and Brenneman, Stauffer and Ella Lantz for the 400.
“We are excited about our prospects for the upcoming season,” Concord coach Tom Johnson said. “We return a strong core of experienced athletes who have competed at the state level. We feel this team could have our highest finish ever at the state championship.”
Wawasee also returns three of its 200-yard medley relay team that qualified for state: senior Rileigh Atwood, junior Cammy Kryder and sophomore Alexis Mishler. Kryder and Mishler return from the 400-yard freestyle relay team that qualified for state as well. Mishler also qualified for the state meet in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke individually.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head Coach: Tom Johnson, 12th season
Assistant Coaches: Nicolle Corporon, Kyle Mallory, Dave Rose, Tom Adams
Last season’s record: 8-1 (6-1 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Maddie Copsey, Kendall Crouch, Carlee Lantz, Cate Stauffer; Juniors: Grace Brenneman, Tori Posthauer, Marissa Prough, Kiran Stauffer; Sophomores: Sydney Keith, Audrey Lantz, Ella Lantz, Ryleigh Robinson, Bella Sponseller, Sophia Stutsman, Madison Weaver
Other varsity players: Senior: Delilah Gomez; Sophomores: Elizabeth Jobin, Emily Perez-Bermudez, Zoey Myers, Delaney Trigg, Olivia Taylor; Freshmen: Christine Angel, Megan Posthauer
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head Coach: Mia Miller, 2nd season
Assistant Coaches: Laura Rupp, Rick Hetler, ChaLi Kuiper, Katie Younghans
Last season’s record: 10-6 (3-4 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kassidy Bestul, Eve Miller, Irene Montiel, Valeria Murillo, Izzi Thomas, Jenna VanderWey; Juniors: Gisselle Avilez-Rodas, Pam Barron, Abbie Clardy, Salome DeMoya, Avah DeVoe, Ellie Walters, Reghan Yoder; Sophomores: Kayli Anglemyer, Shellsea Celis, Casey Farver, Chloe Franks, Norah George-Miller, Sam Hunter, Trinitee Lehman, Vanessa Murillo-Cruz, Jill Sweetser
Other varsity players: Senior: Almudena Menendez Jimenez, Kyla Sherman; Junior: Nikki Whitford; Sophomore: Maya Narayan, Faye Amazona; Freshmen: Maggie Dorn, Azuna Espino, Natalie Freeze, Olivia Goertz, Gwyneth Wood
Coach's comments on the upcoming season:“While our dynamics and deck space may look a little different this year, we are looking forward to competing as a team again and coming out of 2020 as a stronger program.”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head Coach: Kyle Hembree, 4th season (36-2 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Bob Burns (Diving Coach), Marissa Gardner, Travis Hembree, Evan Troyer, Trevor Sallee, Chris Shorthouse
Last season’s record: 13-0
Returning letterwinners: Hailey Clark, Emily Coates, Mila Opacich, Aaliyah Wilson, Anna Yeater, Reagan Hartzell, Evie Long, Jiselle Miller, Makena Mount, Clare Ritchie, Kaitlin Simons, Alaina Yeater, Tavia Bratt, Americis Ingling, Sydney Nethercutt
Other varsity players: Kenzie Lott, Jordyn Hicks, Carigan Tabor
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head Coach: Sheryl Hawkins, 3rd season
Assistant Coaches: Scott Bowers, Doug Berger (diving)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Andrea Williams, Regan Koble
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head Coach: Jason Scott, 1st season
Assistant Coaches: Ryan Harper, Seth Cripe, Dawn Yoder, Angie Metcalf
Returning letterwinners: Rileigh Atwood, Cammy Kryder, Lilly Tyler, Alexis Mishler, Sophia Grummie, Jordan Gibbs, Kelsey Kieper, Demi Naiper
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “Girls are working hard and have big goals for the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.