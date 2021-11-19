Last season, three girls swimming and diving teams from the area had athletes qualify for state, and there’s a strong possibility all three will be back with all of the returning talent.
Concord, Northridge and Wawasee went a combined 20-8 in 2020-21 and look to be at the top of the area girls swim teams once again.
The Minutemen finished 13th at state a year ago, which helped earn coach Tom Johnson the IHSAA girls swimming coach of the year award. Senior Grace Brenneman returns to lead her team after being the only area swimmer to compete in the finals at the state championship. The Notre Dame commit earned a fifth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and a seventh-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.
Fellow senior Kiran Stauffer is also back for Concord after qualifying for multiple events at state. She’ll be looking to advance once again after 11th and 16th-place finishes in the 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle swims, respectively.
Junior Ryleigh Robinson will return in hopes of making an even bigger impact with her diving. She finished 14th in the one-meter diving event a year ago at state.
In Middlebury, Northridge finished just above Concord in the state standings with an 11th-place finish last year. The Raiders lost Anna Yeater to graduation, but senior Alaina Yeater returns after a strong state showing, along with senior Makena Mount and junior Sydney Nethercutt.
While the Raiders are very strong in the swimming events, they have an opportunity to win a state title in the diving well with two of the best divers in Indiana returning. Seniors Jiselle Miller and Kaitlin Simons both finished in the top four at state, coming in at third and fourth, respectively. Miller actually led with just a couple of dives remaining, but a slight mistake during the 10th dive lost her the top spot.
“I think, honestly, they should be competing for the top two spots, in my opinion,” said Northridge coach Kyle Hembree of Miller and Simons after state last season. “We were kind of in that mix this year, and with another year of training, there’s no reason they can’t be better than they already were.”
Wawasee went 6-4 last season and finished 32nd at state as a team. Junior Alexis Mishler is back after a solid finish in the 50-freestyle during the state prelims.
2021-22 girls swimming season — local teams’ outlooks
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Tom Johnson, 12th season (93-24 overall)
Assistant coaches: Nicolle Corporon, Hayden Ludlow, Dave Rose, Tom Adams
Last season's record: 6-1 (6-1 Northern Lakes Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Grace Brenneman, Tori Posthauer, Kiran Stauffer; Juniors: Sydnee Keith, Audrey Lantz, Ella Lantz, Ryleigh Robinson, Bella Sponseller, Sophia Stutsman, Delaney Trigg, Madison Weaver; Sophomores: Christine Angel, Zoey Myers, Megan Posthauer
Other varsity swimmers: Mahra Chris, Alexa Lopez, Dana Martinez, Avery McDowell, Serena Poindexter, Maggie Weldy, Jade Witt
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We return all of our state meet participants from last year, and look forward to the opportunity this team has to make an impact at the state level. We are looking to build quality depth to help throughout the regular season. The team has embraced the challenges before them and set a tone that could lead to great success."
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Laura Rupp (first year as head coach, 16th season helping coach at Goshen)
Assistant coaches: Rick Hetler, Katie Younghans
Last season's record: 9-7 (4-3 Northern Lakes Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Ellie Walters, Sam Hunter, Norah George-Miller, Vanessa Murillo Cruz, Jillian Sweetser, Olivia Goertz, Casey Farver, Trinitee Lehman, Azuna Espino
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: "Our team’s young, with many new swimmers, but we are daily putting in the work to become better. We’re focusing on the little things and techniques to get faster and are looking forward to a solid season."
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Kyle Hembree, 5th season (44-5 overall)
Assistant coaches: Bob Burns (Diving Coach), Marissa Gardner, Seth Cripe, Travis Hembree
Last season's record: 8-3 (7-0 Northern Lakes Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Reagan Hartzell, Evie Long, Jiselle Miller, Makena Mount, Clare Ritchie, Katilin Simons, Alaina Yeater, Tavia Bratt, Sydney Nethercutt, Jordyn Hicks, Carigan Tabor
Other varsity swimmers: Kenzie Lott, Haley Troyer, Faye Hunsberger, Layla Mack, Abby Sullivan
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “I am excited for this season. We have a pretty experienced group this year and, we will be looking at them to lead the team this year. We have had a great fall of training and will be looking to continue to build on that training base heading into the winter. I think this team is capable of accomplishing some great things, but they have a lot of work to accomplish to make that happen."
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Sheryl Hawkins
Assistant coaches: Jared Lechlitner, Doug Berger (Dive Coach)
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Abby Montgomery, Madie Hawkins, Elle Roberts
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “The girls team has many new freshmen this year. Very young team."
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Jason Scott, 3rd season
Assistant coaches: Ryan Harper, Tish Powell
Last season's record: 6-4 (4th in Northern Lakes Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Cammy Kryder, Lily Tyler, Jordan Gibbs, Sophia Grumme, Kelsey Kieper, Alexis Mishler, Hayden Neer, Emma Yoder
Other varsity swimmers: Julie Mishler, Addi Beasley, Emma Young, Brooklyn Roose, Katie Doss, Macey Rosbrugh, Lily Valentine
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “The kids are working hard and motivated already, we should have a fun year with some fast swimming."
