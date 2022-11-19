The 2021-22 girls swimming season was truly one for the record books for The Goshen News coverage area.
Concord had its best team finish at the state meet in program history, taking fourth place. Meanwhile, Northridge had three divers — Jiselle Miller, Kaitlin Simons and Evie Long — all place in the top six individually in the state championship meet, finishing second, third and sixth, respectively.
Some of the top-end talent for the Minutemen has graduated, though, along with all three Raider divers, leaving the upcoming 2022-23 girls swimming season with a lot of uncertainty.
For Concord, notable swimmers that have moved on are Grace Brenneman and Kiran Stauffer. Brenneman finished third at the state meet in the 50-yard freestyle, fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and was on the 400- and- 200-yard freestyle relay teams that placed third and fifth, respectively, at the state finals. Along with her in-pool success, Brenneman received the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award in the sport.
Stauffer was also part of the 400 and 200 freestyle relays, as well as placing ninth in the 500-yard freestyle race and 11th in the 200-yard freestyle at state.
Key returners for the Minutemen are five seniors: twin sisters Ella and Audrey Lantz, Bella Sponseller, Sophia Stutsman and Ryleigh Robinson. The first four listed qualified for the state meet in swimming events last year, while Robinson advanced to the individual regional as a diver. Notably, Ella Lantz placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke, while Audrey Lantz was eighth in the 100-yard butterfly.
“We are coming off the most successful season in our team's history,” Concord coach Tom Johnson said. “We graduated an outstanding class, but we have a great group of freshmen that seem ready to step up and fill key roles. The team seems capable of competing successfully at the state meet once again, provided we can stay focused, healthy and driven to reach our goals.”
At Northridge, replacing the three divers won’t just be the only change, as Seth Cripe steps into his first season as the head coach of the program, replacing Kyle Hembree. Cripe was a swimmer for Northridge as a high school student and was an assistant coach with both the boys and girls’ teams last year.
Syd Nethercutt will provide stability at the top of the lineup for Northridge. As a junior, Nethercutt placed fourth at state in the 500-yard freestyle and ninth in the 200-yard freestyle.
“I am very excited for the season,” Cripe said. “We have a few new and returning faces that will contribute to the team in a big way. Our returners have only gotten faster and this girls’ team is a blast to coach. The next few months will be a lot of fun.”
Another Northern Lakes Conference team looking to make some noise this year is Wawasee. The Warriors had a program-best 12th place finish at state last year, led by the Mishler sisters of then-junior Alexis and then-freshman Julie. At state last year, Alexis finished sixth in both the 50- and- 100-yard freestyle races, while Julia was fifth and eighth, respectively, in those races.
The Mishler sisters also were part of an 11th-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay and 12th-place showing in the 200-yard medley relay at state.
“Looking forward to the upcoming season and to seeing what this great group of kids can achieve,” Wawasee coach Jason Scott said.
2022-23 girls swimming season — local teams' outlooks
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Tom Johnson, 16th season (101-26 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Nicolle Corporon, Hayden Ludlow, Dave Rose, Logan Brown
Last season’s record: 8-2 (7-0 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Sydnee Keith, Audrey Lantz, Ella Lantz, Ryleigh Robinson, Bella Sponseller, Sophia Stutsman, Delaney Trigg, Madison Weaver; Juniors: Christine Angel, Megan Posthauer; Sophomores: Avery McDowell, Maggie Weldy, Jade Witt
Other varsity swimmers: Senior: Emily Perez-Bermudez; Junior: Kalia Starzyk; Sophomores: Abriana Davila, Dana Martinez, Serena Poindexter; Freshmen: Mya Ernsberger, Bella Kratzer, Carleigh Meribela, Mady Oiler, Maegan Schoenherr, Gia Sponseller
ELKHART LIONS
Head coach: Michelle Guipe, 3rd season at Elkhart (51-21 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Jenny Nolan (dive HC), Jake Rehfus, Julie Fessenden
Last season’s record: 8-4
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Emily Davis; Juniors: Madelyn Homo, Kiara Hashberger; Sophomores: Jillian Kruip, Lynn Metzcus, Gabriela Prieto, Dorothy Moyer, Paytin Isabella O’Dell, Julia Renon, Rozlyn Osowski
Other varsity swimmers: none provided
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “With our girls already achieving their in-season best times at their first meet, we are excited to see the growth of our girls during the 22-23 season. The girls on our Elkhart team have found that we are stronger together. This should be an exciting year with amazing growth.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Laura Rupp, 2nd season (7-6 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Rick Hetler, Katie Younghans, Trevor Wood, Jacob Isnogle
Last season’s record: 7-6 (3-4 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Norah George-Miller, Trinitee Lehman, Vanessa Murillo-Cruz, Jill Sweetser, Chloe Franks; Juniors: Maggie Dorn, Azuna Espino, Olivia Goertz; Sophomore: Addison Dierickx
Other varsity swimmers: Juniors: Aleksis Hostetler, Danna Salazar, Gwyn Wood; Sophomores: Neveah Carr, Daphne Cid, Riley Kim, Greta Miller, Sarah Striznheus; Freshmen: Estephany Castro, Jetci Cid, Lydia Griffith, Rubi Murillo, Angelina Olmedo Quintos, Ziry Salinas
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Our girls are working hard, and putting in the time and effort. I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish! We’re focusing on individual and team goals and are excited to see what’s to come.”
JIMTOWN JIMMIES
Head coach: Mark Chabot, 1st season
Assistant coach: Jill Stork
Last season’s record: N/A (did not field team)
Returning letterwinners: none
Other varsity swimmers: Junior: Leyanah Gillespie; Sophomore: Anna Riggs; Freshman: Chloe McMullin
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Jimtown High School finally has a swim team back after a year-long hiatus. I'm excited be a member of this tenacious group of boys and girls.”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Seth Cripe, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Marissa Gardner, Bob Burns (Dive HC)
Last season’s record: 6-5 (6-1 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Syd Nethercutt, Tavia Bratt; Junior: Carigan Tabor; Sophomores: Abby Sullivan, Faye Hunsberger
Other varsity swimmers: None provided
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Sheryl Hawkins (total seasons as coach not provided)
Assistant coaches: Jared Lechlitner, Allison Burkholder, Doug Berger (dive HC), Caden Jenkins
Last season’s record: 4-9 (0-7 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Abby Montgomery, Caleah Keil, Elle Roberts, Madie Hawkins
Other varsity swimmers: None provided
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have a large graduating class for NW swim and dive. They are all key athletes in the program. We do, however, have a large incoming freshman group. Our numbers are about even this year for boys and girls. We are focusing on building our freshman group and challenging the senior group. We would like to be competitive and strong throughout the season; maybe pick up a few more wins this season.”
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Jason Scott, 4th season (overall record unknown)
Assistant coaches: Ryan Harper, Austin Dunithan
Last season’s record: 6-2 (5-2 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kiah Farrington, Alexis Mishler, Hayden Neer; Juniors: Emma Yoder, Emma Young; Sophomores: Addison Beasley, Katie Doss, Julie Mishler, Brooklyn Roose, Macey Rosbrugh
Other varsity swimmers: Juniors: Delaney Delagrange, Mya Taylor; Freshmen: America Benitez, Makayelynn Toumey