Early February means Indiana high school girls swimming is about to begin the most crucial part of the season.
Sectionals are scheduled to begin across the state Thursday, and some of the top teams in Indiana reside in Elkhart and Kosciusko county.
Concord, Northridge and Wawasee were placed 3rd, 8th and 9th respectively in the final Indiana High School Swimming Coaches Association girls rankings, setting them up once again to send multiple swimmers and divers to the state meet after doing so last season. This time though, the trio of teams have much higher expectations.
Those three teams will compete against the likes of Angola, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Elkhart, Goshen, Jimtown and NorthWood within the Concord sectional, which starts with swimming prelims Thursday night and finishes with the finals Saturday afternoon.
CONCORD ‘CONFIDENT’ BEFORE POSTSEASON
It’s already been an historic season for Concord head coach Tom Johnson and his group after winning an outright Northern Lakes Conference Championship title for the first time in over two decades a couple of weeks ago. Now they’re looking to build upon that with back-to-back sectional titles on the line at their home pool.
“We’re really pleased with where we are at right now,” Johnson said. “What we needed to do is pretty much done now. Now we’re just trying to make sure we’re mentally confident and being proficient with the little things so we can get ready to race at a high level.”
Johnson knows the ultimate goal awaits after sectionals at the state meet in Indianapolis next weekend. But the importance of a solid performance this weekend can’t be understated for his team.
“We want to win sectionals, because that’s a goal for our team,” Johnson said. “We want to put ourselves in a good position to do so. It’ll be a challenge, because Wawasee has some competitive kids and Northridge is still a really good team. It’ll be a competitive meet, but right now, we’re trying to also balance the goal of winning sectionals while kind of moderating the fact that this is a team that could be the best we’ve ever had at state.”
The swimmers that will help spearhead the school’s potential best finish at state are seniors Grace Brenneman and Kiran Stauffer, along with junior Ella Lantz.
Brenneman is currently ranked fourth in the state in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 free. Stauffer’s fifth in the 200 free and seventh in the 500 free, while Lantz has the sixth-fastest time in Indiana in the 100 back.
In diving, junior Ryleigh Robinson – who finished 14th at last year’s state meet – is currently ranked fourth.
Additionally, all three relay teams for Concord are ranked within the top three in the state rankings.
“We feel like we have three relays that can make top eight,” Johnson said. “We didn’t do that last year. That’s the goal. That’s the first step. We’ve got a diver and a few swimmers that we think can really improve on last year’s scores along with a few other swimmers that could get to state this year that didn’t make it a year ago. We really have a huge opportunity to score the most points that we ever have.
“I think making the championship finals with all the returning state swimmers is a goal that could be had. We’ve just been more consistent this season in terms of growth. … We’ve trained well, better than we ever have. I think our growth in confidence has really pushed us to these times this season. Now I think we, as a team, are ready to take the next step.”
NORTHRIDGE AIMING FOR TOP 10
The Raiders hope to crack the top 10 at state this year after an 11th-place finish a year ago in Indianapolis.
The one-two punch of senior divers Jiselle Miller and Kaitlin Simons is the biggest key to that type of finish for the Raiders – both being ranked first and second in the state – but in the pool, junior Sydney Nethercutt is primed for a very impressive performance in Indianapolis.
Nethercutt is ranked sixth in the 200 free and seventh in the 500 free. A year ago, she finished ninth and 10th at state in those events, respectively.
“I think Syd’s got a real good chance to podium,” Northridge head coach Kyle Hembree said. “With the times she’s had in the 500, she’ll probably be competing for a top-three spot, depending on how it breaks down and who swims it. If she swims like she’s capable of, I think she’ll have a great swim. In the 200 free, I think she’ll be up there too. She’s just in a real good spot both mentally and in training.”
Last year, both the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays for Northridge qualified for state. Both of those events are on the cusp of making it once again in 2022.
“We’re going to try to get some relays down there,” Hembree said. “There’s no reason our medley can’t make it this year. They made it last year, and we’ve been basically right at the state cut at this point. We’ll see if we can get some more girls in a couple other spots and maybe luck out and win some events here and there (at sectionals). That’s going to be the hard part this year.”
MISHLER SISTERS LEAD WAWASEE
The Warriors don’t boast a state-level diver, but they certainly have a lot of talent in the pool. Wawasee has consistently fought in the Northern Lakes Conference with Concord and Northridge and have outraced the Minutemen and Raiders in a number of events this season.
Four swimmers earned all-NLC honors this season in freshmen Julie Mishler and Addison Beasley, as well as juniors Alexis Mishler and Hayden Neer. All four won individual events at the NLC championships and will look to continue that momentum into the postseason.
Both Julie and Alexis are ranked in the top 12 in multiple events. Julie’s sixth in the 50 free and 12th in the 100 free, while Alexis is in the top 10 of the 50 free (10th), the 100 free (8th) and the 100 back (9th).
The Warriors have had strong seasons from a couple of relays as well that will look to help their team improve upon a 32nd-place finish at state in 2021. The 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays are ranked sixth and seventh in the state, respectively.
