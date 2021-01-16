ELKHART — The Northridge girls swimming team won their sixth-straight Northern Lakes Conference championship Saturday, but Concord made sure they earned it.
When the final laps were swam inside Concord’s aquatic center, the multi-defending conference champ Raiders escaped with a six-point victory over the host Minutemen. Northridge scored 486 points, while Concord was at 480.
“There’s always a little bit of that ‘defend the streak,’ knowing that you’re at the top and everybody’s chasing you,” Northridge coach Kyle Hembree said. “The goal is always to stay there. The Concord girls, they swam great. They had an awesome meet — it’s probably one of the better meets I’ve seen them have in a long time. They gave us a run for our money.”
“We’re super proud of our women; it’s a great group to coach,” Concord coach Tom Johnson added about his team. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do all year. Proud of every single one of them. … It is the best in-season meet we’ve swam on the women’s side since I’ve been here.”
Three events in particular helped Northridge win the championship: one meter diving, the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke. The Raiders had the top three individuals in both diving and the breaststroke, as juniors Jiselle Miller (523.25 points), Kaitlin Simons (493.05) and Evie Long (435.05) dominated in diving, while senior Anna Yearer (1:07.61), senior Hailey Clark (1:08.16) and sophomore Tavia Bratt (1:09.13) took the top three spots in breaststroke.
The performance in the breaststroke — the second-to-last event of the meet — clinched the championship for Northridge.
“Breaststroke’s always key,” Hembree said. “Our breaststrokers always manage to get the job done somehow, so that was huge.”
In the 500-yard freestyle, Clark won in 5:11.58, while sophomore Sydney Nethercutt was second in a time of 5:15.54.
Concord won the most individual events, winning seven of the 12 overall contests. Johnson was named the conference’s coach of the year for his team’s effort Saturday and throughout the season.
“We’ve demonstrated that our elite level swimmers that are performing as fast as they’ve ever had in-season,” Johnson said. “They’re going to be ready. I’m confident they’ll be ready when the time comes. We’ve got to make sure to get everybody out of sectionals that needs to be there and then do the best we can to do as well as we’ve ever done at (state).”
GOSHEN’S HUNTER SETS RECORD
The RedHawks finished in fifth place as a team, but sophomore Sam Hunter made history Saturday in the 200-yard individual medley. She won the race in a time of 2:10.07, breaking a program record that had stood for 39 years. Kelly Mladick previously had the mark of 2:12.32, set in 1982.
“The win was big, but the bigger goal for her was our school record … she went out, she knew what she had to do and she did it,” said Goshen coach Mia Miller of Hunter. “She’s a hard worker. She is pretty much open to swimming anything.”
Miller is pleased with where her team is at with sectionals starting on Feb. 4.
“I’m looking forward to the tapered season,” Miller said. “Everybody had (persona best’s) over the past three days. I think that’s all we can really ask for, so I think we are really looking forward to what the girls can do when it comes to sectional time.”
NLC FORMAT
In order to follow social distancing protocols brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the meet’s prelims were split into two locations, Northridge and Concord, on Thursday. All of the diving competitions were then held on Friday, with the swimming finals finishing on Saturday.
Hembree did admit it was a different feeling meet than in years past.
“To be honest, I think it was kind of the best-case scenario,” Hembree said. “It worked. It was weird on Thursday, but it worked, and I think it worked carrying over to (Saturday). I think the biggest thing that made a difference in this meet this year is the fans. It was so quiet in here. … It makes a huge difference.”
2021 NLC GIRLS SWIMMING FINALS — RESULTS
Team standings: Northridge 486 points, Concord 480, Warsaw 274, Wawasee 259, Goshen 213, Plymouth 141, Mishawaka 102, NorthWood 57
Individual winners
200-yard medley relay: Ella Lantz, Tori Posthauer, Sophia Stutsman and Madison Weaver, Concord, 1:51.17
200-yard freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt, Northridge, 1:55.51
200-yard individual medley: Sam Hunter, Goshen, 2:10.07
50-yard freestyle: Grace Brenneman, Concord, 23.73
1-meter diving: Jiselle Miller, Northridge, 523.25 points
100-yard butterfly: Sophia Stutsman, Concord, 58.08
100-yard freestyle: Grace Brenneman, Concord, 52.66
500-yard freestyle: Hailey Clark, Northridge, 5:11.58
200-yard freestyle relay: Grace Brenneman, Audrey Lantz, Bella Sponseller and Kiran Stauffer, Concord, 1:38.00
100-yard backstroke: Ella Lantz, Concord, 58.15
100-yard breaststroke: Anna Yeater, Northridge, 1:07.61
400-yard freestyle relay: Kiran Stauffer, Audrey Lantz, Grace Brenneman and Ella Lantz, Concord, 3:35.42
