INDIANAPOLIS — They may not have achieved their goal, but Northridge girls swimming coach Kyle Hembree still sang the praises of his team.
All season long, the Raiders had expressed the desire to place second in the IHSAA sate meet. At Saturday’s meet at the Indiana University Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis they placed fourth.
Carmel amassed 426.5 points to win the program’s 34th consecutive state championship. Fishers, coached by former Northridge mentor Joe Keller was second at 208, Franklin Community placed third at 165 and Northridge fourth at 158. Concord finished 14th with 55 points.
“How can we be upset with fourth place? We are going up against schools that have three or four times as many students as we do,” Hembree said. “It’s not quite our goal. There were a couple of areas we could have done better, but for the most part the girls did everything we asked of them. Our swims were good and so were our times.
“It’s all about keeping things in perspective. We are still the fourth best team in the state.”
Junior standout Elsa Fretz finished third in the 50 freestyle (23.14) and eighth in the 100-yard butterfly (55.46). She entered Saturday’s finals in the 50 free after a blazing time of 22.91 in Friday’s preliminaries.
“Elsa had a rough day,” Hembree said. “She had a good meet, but it was not in the cards. There are times when you can do everything right and it just doesn’t click.”
Fretz swam well in the relays, giving the Raiders the lead in the 400 free relay after her opening leg.
“She did her job in that event,” the coach said.
Northridge finished fourth in the event (3:27.32) with sophomore Ingrid Fretz, senior Mackenzie Weber and freshman Sydney Nethercutt the remaining participants.
State Swimming Finals
200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Carmel (Berit Berglund, Maggie Love, Meredith Berglund, Colleen Duffy) 1:41.33. Also: 8, Northridge (Mackenzie Weber, Jenna Nethercutt, Ingrid Fretz, Americis Ingling) 1:45.80; 13, Concord (Ella Lantz, Isabella Sponseller, Sophia Stutsman, Audrey Lantz) 1:47.85;
200-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Gretchen Lueking (Carmel) 1:47.50. 8, Sydney Nethercutt (Northridge) 1:52.75; 17, Kiran Stauffer (Concord) 1:53.49; 23, Ella Lantz (Concord) 1:54.82.
200-YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — 1, Devon Kitchel (Zionsville) 1:59.47. Also: 20, Audrey Lantz (Concord) 2:10.54
50-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Elizabeth Broshears (Evansville Reitz Memorial) 22.978. Also: 3, Elsa Fretz (Northridge) 23.14; 18, Americis Ingling (Northridge) 24.24.
DIVING — 1, Morgan Casey (Fishers) 367.70 points. Also: 6, Kaitlyn Simons (Northridge) 323.45; 18, Jiselle Miller (Northridge) 297.50; 24, Brooke Farnham (Concord) 179.90.
100-YARD BUTTERFLY — 1, Devon Kitchel (Zionsville) 54.04. Also: 8, Elsa Fretz (Northridge) 55.46; 18, Sophia Stutsman (Concord) 57.53.
100-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Kristina Paegle (Bloomington South) 49.57. Also: 6, Grace Brenneman (Concord) 51.49; 17, Alexis Mishler (Wawasee) 52.573; 27, Ingrid Fretz (Northridge) 53.29.
500-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Mary Catherine Pruitt (South Bend St. Joseph) 4:47.03. Also: 9, Sydney Nethercutt (Northridge) 5:00.33; 23, Kiran Stauffer (Concord) 5:12.67 .
200-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — 1, Carmel (Colleen Duffy, Avery Williams, Gretchen Lueking, Madelyn Christman) 1:32.61. Also: 4, Northridge (Elsa Fretz, Jenna Nethercutt, Americis Ingling, Mackenzie Weber) 1:34.54; 11, Concord (Grace Brenneman, Brooklyn Messenger, Kiran Stauffer, Audrey Lantz) 1:37.77.
100-YARD BACKSTROKE — 1, Berit Berghand (Carmel) 53.41. Also: 14, Ella Lantz (Concord) 57.38, 12, Alexis Mishler (Wawasee) 57.98; 25, Mackenzie Weber (Northridge) 58.46.
100-YARD BREASTSTROKE — 1, Sammy Huff (Noblesville) 1:02.87. Also: 6, Jenna Nethercutt (Northridge) 1:04.15; 15, Anna Yeater (Northridge) 1:06.04.
400-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — 1, Carmel (Gretchen Lueking, Madelyn Christman, Meghan Christman, Berit Berglund) 3:31.22. Also: 7, Northridge (Elsa Fretz, Ingrid Fretz, Mackenzie Weber,Sydney Nethercutt) 3:27.97; 13, Concord (Kiran Stauffer, Ella Lantz, Gabrielle Sponseller, Grace Brenneman) 3:33.69; 20, Wawasee (Cammy Kryder, Kiran Farrington, Ella Park, Alexis Mishler) 3:38.52.
