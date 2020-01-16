MIDDLEBURY — As they generally do, the Northridge Raiders put themselves in a good position to defend their Northern Lakes Conference high school girls swimming championship after Thursday night’s preliminaries.
The Raiders have the No. 1 seeded swimmer in six individual events and two relays going into Saturday’s championship finals.
The Raiders are the defending champion having won a fourth straight title a year ago.
The meet continues tonight with the diving prelims at 6:30 p.m. Dues to possible wintry weather on Saturday morning the diving prelims were moved from the originally scheduled time of 9 a.m. Finals in all events are slated to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Junior Elsa Fretz and freshman Syd Nethercutt lead the Raiders each with two top seeds in a pair of events. Fretz leads in the 50 free (23.46) and 100 free (51.02) while Nethercutt leads in the 200 free (1:52.91) and 500 free (5:03.12).
Fretz’s time in the 50 free was a meet record breaking the mark of 23.86 by Brenna Morgan of Warsaw in 2016.
Northridge senior Jenna Nethercutt also established a meet record with the top-seeded time of 1:05.94 in the 100 breaststroke. The previous mark was 1:07.26 by Whitney Hackman of Northridge in 2005.
Raider junior Alaina Yeater leads the field in the 200 individual medley (2:13.860.
Northridge also leads in the 200 medley relay (1:56.58) and the 400 free relay (3:46.68).
Concord has three top seeds with freshman Sophia Stutsman in the 100 butterfly (58.66) and classmate Ella Lantz in the 100 backstroke (58.06).
Concord’s 200 free relay (1:43.39) also leads.
Goshen freshman Sam Hunter is third in the 100 fly (1:00.61).
NLC Preliminaries
200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Northridge 1:54.58; 2, Concord 1:56.34; 3, Warsaw 2:01.09; 4, Wawasee 2:01.68; 5, Plymouth 2:03.47; 6, NorthWood 2:12.41; 7, Memorial 2:13.34; 8, Goshen 2;15.85.
200-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Syd Nethercutt (Northridge) 1:52.91; 2, Kiran Stauffer (Concord) 1:57.08; 3, Grace Brenneman (Concord) 1:57.14; 4, Ella Lantz (Concord) 1:57.65; 5, Hailey Clark (Northridge) 1:57.95; 6, Makena Mount (Northridge) 2:00.68; 7, Ella Park (Wawasee) 2:05.14; 8, Norah George-Miller (Goshen) 2:01.16.
200-YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — 1, Anna Yeater (Northridge) 2:13.86; 2, Bella Sponseller (Concord) 2:15.01; 3, Audrey Lantz (Concord) 2:15.03; 4, Alaina Yeater (Northridge) 2:15.23; 5, Clare Ritchie (Northridge) 2:17.35; 6, Sam Hunter (Goshen) 2:17.36; 7, Tess Lietzan (Concord) 2:24.01; 8, Taylor Gunter (Warsaw) 2:24.11.
50-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Elsa Fretz (Northridge) 23.46 (meet records replaced 23.86 by Brenna Morgan of Warsaw in 2016); 2, Alexis Mishler (Wawasee) 24.83; 3, Ingrid Fretz (Northridge) 25.09; 4, Americis Ingling (Northridge) 25.29; 5, Kiah Farrington (Wawasee) 25.40; 6, Elle Roberts (NorthWood) 25.48; 7, Lillian Boston (Warsaw) 26.51; 8, Madison Weaver (Concord) 26.54.
100-YARD BUTTERFLY — 1, Sophia Stutsman (Concord) 59.66; 2, Americis Ingling (Northridge) 1:00.49; 3, Sam Hunter (Goshen) 1:00.61; 4, Rachel Terrell (Memorial) 1:00.78; 5, Audrey Lantz (Concord) 1:01.15; 6, Alaina Yeater (Northridge) 1:01.18; 7, Cammy Kryder (Wawasee) 1:02.66; 8, Tess Lietzan (Concord) 1:03.32.
100-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Elsa Fretz (Northridge) 51.02; 2, Grace Brenneman (Concord) 52.53; 3, Kenzie Weber (Northridge) 54.51; 4, Makena Mount (Northridge) 55.52; 5, Zoe Eichorn (Goshen) 56.00; 6, Kiah Farrington (Wawasee) 56.53; 7, Brooklyn Messenger (Concord) 57.70; 8, Mariana Malagon (Warsaw) 58.37.
500-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Syd Nethercutt (Northridge) 5:03.12; 2, Ingrid Fretz (Northridge) 5:09.28; 3, Haily Clark (Northridge) 5:11.35; 4, Kiran Stauffer (Concord) 5:14.00; 5, Marissa Prough (Concord) 5:32.67; 6, Ella Park (Wawasee) 5:34.15; 7, Lilly Tyler (Wawasee) 5:34.50; 8, Norah George-Miller (Goshen) 5:41.93.
200-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — 1, Concord 1:43.39; 2, Northridge 1:45.57; 3, Warsaw 1:46.34; 4, Wawasee 1:53.03; 5, Goshen 2:01.55; 6, NorthWood 2:01.63; Memorial 2:03.03; 8, Plymouth 2:03.44.
100-YARD BACKSTROKE — 1, Ella Lantz (Concord) 58.06; 2, Alexis Mishler (Wawasee) 59.21; 3, Kenzie Weber (Northridge) 59.52; 4, Rachel Terrell (Memorial) 1;00.00; 5, Cammy Kryder (Wawasee) 1:03.34; 6, Brooklyn Messenger (Concord) 1:03.72; 7, Reagan Hartzell (Northridge) 1:04.97; 8, Elexis Ott (Concord) 1:06.64.
100-YARD BREASTSTROKE — 1, Jenna Nethercutt (Northridge) 1:05.94 (meet record replaces 1:07.26 by Whitney Hackman of Northridge in 2005); 2, Anna Yeater (Northridge) 1:08.87; 3, Bella Sponseller (Concord) 1:10.20; 4, Tavia Bratt (Northridge) 1:10.80; 5, Tori Posthauer (Concord) 1:12.12; 6, Gabby Sponseller (Concord) 1;12.81; 7, Elle Roberts (NorthWood) 1:13.04; 8, Zoe Eichorn (Goshen) 1:13.57.
400-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — 1, Northridge 3:46.68; 2, Concord 3:55.36; 3, Warsaw 4:00.93; Wawasee 4:10.99; 5, Plymouth 4:12.04; 6, Goshen 4:14.09; 7, Memorial 4:26.65; 8, NorthWood 4:55.12.
