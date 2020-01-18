MIDDLEBURY — When the Chicago Bulls, led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, won a fifth NBA championship ring, it was dubbed “One for the Thumb.”
The Northridge High School girls swimming and diving team created their own version of “One for the Thumb” by winning a fifth consecutive Northern Lakes Conference title Saturday afternoon at Northridge.
The Raiders took blue ribbons in seven of the nine individual events and all three relays, amassing a total of 530 points. Concord placed second at 456, followed by Wawasee 273, Warsaw 227, Goshen 191, Plymouth 136, NorthWood 126 and Elkhart Memorial 116.
While it was a team effort by the Raiders, the “One for the Thumb” moniker could be changed to “One for the Nethercutts.” Senior Jenna Nethercutt and her sister, freshman Syd Nethercutt, were entered in seven events, and the dynamic duo earned blue ribbons in all seven.
“The two of them have been big contributors for us all season,” Northridge coach Kyle Hembree said. “Jenna has been battling a bit of an injury, but she was able to defend her individual title from a year ago (100-yard breaststroke). Syd has been a huge player for us. She gets faster every time out.”
Besides winning the 100 breast title, Jenna was on the winning 200 medley relay and the winning 200 freestyle relay.
“After the prelims (Thursday night) we knew we were is a good position. We all had amazing swims,” Jenna said.
Jenna has been dealing with a issue in her right shoulder.
“Due to the injury she has been doing a lot of work on her legs. She is really strong in her legs and should be ready for a great postseason,” Hembree said.
Syd won the 200 and 500 freestyles. She was also on the first-place 200 and 400 free relays.
“Syd has been an important part of our team. I knew coming into the season she could be good, but I didn’t really expect what we have seen from. I’m not sure I was ready for all this,” Hembree said. “She is going what she is doing, because she loves to train and loves to push herself.”
The coach shared another factor in the youngster’s success.
“Syd has a great attitude. She always has a smile on her face,” Hembree said.
Both of the Nethercutt sisters are products of the Northridge feeder system — the Northridge Area Swimming Association — so the pair began their prep careers with big-time meet experience already on their resumes.
“A meet like this is tougher, since you are swimming more for you team,” Jenna said.
Joining Jenna Nethercutt on the 200 medley relay were senior Kenzie Weber, sophomore Ingrid Fritz and freshman Americis Ingling.
Besides Jenna and Syd Nethercutt on the 200 free relay were junior Elsa Fretz and Weber. Joining Syd on the 400 free relay were Elsa Fretz, Ingling and Ingrid Fretz.
Elsa Fretz was a double individual winner, taking the 50 and 100 freestyles.
“Elsa continues to swim well for us,” Hembree said. “We are making small tweaks with her. Her times at this point of the season may not be as fast as last season, but that is okay. She is not the level of swimmer that we want to be peaking at this point of the season. I have to keep telling her at the level she is at she is not going to see the big drop in times like some of the other swimmers. She has to take the drops she can get and be happy with what she gets.”
Hembree, while focusing on the NLC meet, is also looking farther down the road.
“Today was a statement for us. This was the first step of the journey,” the coach said. “We wanted to send a message to teams we will see at state that we can compete with the bigger schools.”
Jenna Nethercutt agreed with her coach.
“Today’s meet should give us confidence for the state meet,” she said.
The Raiders’ other two wins came in events dominated by Northridge.
Junior Anna Yeater led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 individual medley. Her sister, sophomore Alaina Yeater, was second and sophomore Clare Ritchie third.
Sophomore Jiselle Miller finished first in diving, with classmate Kaitlin Simons second and junior Mila Opacich fourth.
Concord had one event winner, as freshman Sophia Stutsman took the top place in the 100 butterfly.
“I know the girls wanted to swim a lot faster today, but we were not at a level to be competitive with Northridge,” Concord coach Tom Johnson said. “Northridge is a really strong team and we have felt all season long that competing with them as often as we do will make us a better team come state.”
Wawasee freshman Alexis Mishler won the 100 backstroke.
Goshen freshman Sam Hunter placed fourth in the 100 butterfly.
“We have a number of strong swimmers and Sam is one of them,” Goshen coach Mia Miller said.
Miller is in her first season coaching Goshen where she competed in the sport during her prep days.
“Competing in this meet or coaching in this meet is the same for me. My passion for the sports does not change,” she said.
NLC Finals
200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Northridge (Kenzie Weber, Jenna Nethercutt, Ingrid Fretz, Americis Ingling) 1:49.32; 2, Concord (Ella Lantz, Tori Posthauer, Sophia Stutsman, Audrey Lantz) 1:50.58; 3, Wawasee (Alexis Mishler, Elena Sommers, Kiah Farrington, Cammy Kryder) 1:54.12; 4, Warsaw (Mariana Malagon, Melissa Deming, Taylor Gunter, Macelyn Marcuccilli) 1:57.31; 5, Goshen (Ellie Walters, Zoe Eichorn, Sam Hunter, Norah George-Miller) 1:58.23; 6, Plymouth (Graci Holm, Rachel Jacobs, Marley Houin, Summer South) 2:03.97; 7, Memorial (Lilly Spray, Brianna Kramer, Rachel Terrell, Elora Cline) 2:10.25; 8, NorthWood (Hannah Eberle, Elle Roberts, Andrea Williams, Madie Hawkins) 2:13.85.
200-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Syd Nethercutt (Northridge) 1:52.83; 2, Grace Brenneman (Concord) 1:55.54; 3, Kiran Stauffer (Concord) 1:57.34; 4, Hailey Clark (Northridge) 1:57.56; 5, Makena Mount (Northridge) 1:59.18; 6, Ella Park (Wawasee) 2:01.24; 7, Ella Lantz (Concord) 2:01.72; 8, Norah George-Miller (Goshen) 2:07.41; 9, Grace Willig (Warsaw) 2:07.41; 10, Gracie Scholl (Warsaw) 2:10.59; 11, Sydney Penner (Goshen) 2:10.75; 12, Rachel Doyle (Warsaw) 2:12.33; 13, Rachel Jacobs (Plymouth) 2:17.61; 14, Brianna Kramer (Memorial) 2:20.00; 15, Megan Miller (NorthWood) 2:22.74; 16, Raven Gritton (Plymouth) 2:25.60.
200-YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — 1, Anna Yeater (Northridge) 2:13.37; 2, Alaina Yeater (Northridge) 2:15.23; 3, Clare Ritchie (Northridge) 2:15.29; 4, Audrey Lantz (Concord) 2:15.74; 5, Bella Sponseller (Concord) 2:16.82; 6, Sam Hunter (Goshen) 2:17.32; 7, Tess Lietzan (Concord) 2:24.68; 8, Taylor Gunter (Warsaw) 2:25.38; 9, Lilly Tyler (Wawasee) 2:25.00; 10, Graci Holm (Plymouth) 2:31.61; 11, Jordan Gibbs (Wawasee) 2:32.44; 12, Azlynn Taylor (Warsaw) 2:43.36; 13, Jocelyn Whitaker (Warsaw) 2:43.53; 14, Brittany Hershberger (NorthWood) 2:50.28; 15, Isabel Franceschetti (NorthWood) 2:53.09.
50-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Elsa Fretz (Northridge) 23.37; 2, Alexis Mishler (Wawasee) 24.35; 3, Kiah Farrington (Wawasee) 24.79; 4, Ingrid Fretz (Northridge) 25.04; 5, Americis Ingling (Northridge) 25.25; 6, Elle Roberts (NorthWood) 25.41; 7, Lillian Boston (Warsaw) 26.46; 8, Madison Weaver (Concord) 26.67; 9, Macelyn Marcuccilli (Warsaw) 26.54; 10, Gabby Sponseller (Concord) 26.71; 11, Elexis Ott (Concord) 26.84; 12, Marley Houin (Plymouth) 27.64; 13, Madi Johnson (Warsaw) 27.99; 14, Lauren Murphy (Goshen) 28.29; 15, Summer South (Plymouth) 28.66; 16, Irene Montiel (Goshen) 28.80.
DIVING — 1, Jiselle Miller (Northridge) 514.35 points; 2, Kaitlin Simons (Northridge) 473.05; 3, Brooke Farnham (Concord) 425.65; 4, Mia Opacich (Northridge) 404.70; 5, Ryleigh Robinson (Concord) 377.55; 6, Maddie Copsey (Concord) 369.25; 7, Claudia Marohn (Plymouth) 336.70; 8, Regan Koble (NorthWood) 325.70; 9, Megan Metzger (Warsaw) 289.10; 10, Kelsey Keiper (Wawasee) 270.85; 11, Caitlin Knepp (NorthWood) 264.40; 12, Nicole Beer (Wawasee) 255.90; 13, Carolyn Kiner-Sprow (Memorial) 252.25; 14, 14, Maggie Bradway (Plymouth) 245.75; 15, Madison Mcclintic (Wawasee) 237.75; 16, Kylie Werensly (Warsaw) 209.40.
100-YARD BUTTERFLY — 1, Sophia Stutsman (Concord) 59.34; 2, Rachel Terrell (Memorial) 59.58; 3, Audrey Lantz (Concord) 1:00.03; 4, Sam Hunter (Goshen) 1:00.07; 5, Alaina Yeater (Northridge) 1:00.88; 6, Americis Ingling (Northridge) 1:01.52; 7, Cammy Kryder (Wawasee) 1:02.09; 8, Tess Lietzan (Concord) 1:03.93; 9, Grace Ritchie (Northridge) 1:03.41; 10, Taylor Gunter (Warsaw) 1:03.81; 11, Marley Houin (Plymouth) 1:09.62; 12, Vanessa Murillo-Cruz (Goshen) 1:11.44; 13, Morgan Howell (Warsaw) 1:13.23; 14, Maddy Morgan (Warsaw) 1:14.21; 15, Andrea Williams (NorthWood) 1:16.87; 16, Elora Cline (Memorial) 1:18.89.
100-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Elsa Fretz (Northridge) 51.02; 2, Grace Brenneman (Concord) 51.91; 3, Kenzie Weber (Northridge) 54.32; 4, Kiah Farrington (Wawasee) 55.25; 5, Makena Mount (Northridge) 55.44; 6, Zoe Eichorn (Goshen) 56.32; 7, Brooklyn Messenger (Concord) 57.62; 8, Mariana Malagon (Warsaw) 58.31; 9, Madison Weaver (Concord) 58.22; 10, Gracie Scholl (Warsaw) 58.97; 11, Lillian Boston (Warsaw) 59.66; 12, Elena Sommers (Wawasee) 59.80; 13, Megan Miller (NorthWood) 1:03.99; 14, Ellie Walters (Goshen) 1:05.08; 15, Summer South (Plymouth) 1:05.92; 16, Sophie Grumme (Wawasee) 1:06.22.
500-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Syd Nethercutt (Northridge) 5:02.68; 2, Hailey Clark (Northridge) 5:10.37; 3, Ingrid Fretz (Northridge) 5:10.68; 4, Kiran Stauffer (Concord) 5:19.51; 5, Ella Park (Wawasee) 5:26.63; 6, Marissa Prough (Concord) 5:31.47; 7, Lilly Tyler (Wawasee) 5:33.18; 8, Norah George-Miller (Goshen) 5:47.38; 9, Grace Willig (Warsaw) 5:41.20; 10, Melissa Deming (Warsaw) 5:41.39; 11, Melissa Deming (Warsaw) 5:41.39; 11, Anna Pederson (Concord) 5:56.63; 12, Elizabeth Stone (Warsaw) 6:20.28; 13, Raven Gritton (Plymouth) 6:25.87; 14, Kassidy Bestul (Goshen) 6:36.05; 15, Salome DeMoya (Goshen) 6:41.82; 16,
Brittany Hershberger (NorthWood) 6:50.28.
200-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — 1, Northridge (Elsa Fretz, Jenna Nethercutt, Syd Nethercutt, Kenzie Weber) 1:37.02 (meet record replaces 1:37.10 by Elsa Fretz, Haley Dygert, Jenna Nethercutt, Lauren Miller of Northridge in 2018); 2, Concord (Grace Brenneman, Gabby Sponseller, Kiran Stauffer, Audrey Lantz) 1:39.80; 3, Wawasee (Alexis Mishler, Jordan Gibbs, Kiah Farrington, Ella Park) 1:43.95; 4, Warsaw (Macelyn Marcuccilli, Gracie Scholl, Taylor Gunter, Lillian Boston) 1:45.16; 5, Goshen (Kassidy Bestul, Eve Miller, Irene Montiel, Casey Farver) 1:54.77; 6, NorthWood (Andrea Williams, Morgan Conrad, Madie Hawkins, Elle Roberts) 1:58.77; 7, Plymouth (Sarah Youngs, Avery Christy, Raven Gritton, Elizabeth Bacon) 1:59.48; 8, Memorial (Morgan Eash, Kelley Gregg, Gabby Scott, Elora Cline) 2:02.81.
100-YARD BACKSTROKE — 1, Alexis Mishler (Wawasee) 57.85; 2, Ella Lantz (Concord) 58.33; 3, Kenzie Weber (Northridge) 59.06; 4, Rachel Terrell (Memorial) 1:00.31; 5, Cammy Kryder (Wawasee) 1:02.22; 6, Reagan Hartzell (Northridge) 1:04.05; 7, Brooklyn Messenger (Concord) 1:04.07; 8, Elexis Ott (Concord) 1:05.52; 9, Mariana Malagon (Warsaw) 1:05.99; 10, Graci Holm (Plymouth) 1:07.63; 11, Aliyah Wilson (Northridge) 1:08.67; 12, Rachel Doyle (Warsaw) 1:09.31; 13, Ellie Walters (Goshen) 1:10.31; 14, Eve Miller (Goshen) 1:11.70; 15, Madi Johnson (Warsaw) 1:12.15; 16, Vanessa Murillo-Cruz (Goshen) 1:14.01.
100-YARD BREASTSTROKE — 1, Jenna Nethercutt (Northridge) 1:05.33; 2, Anna Yeater (Northridge) 1:08.19; 3, Tavia Bratt (Northridge) 1:09.84; 4, Bella Sponseller (Concord) 1:10.39; 5, Tori Posthauer (Concord) 1:12.44; 6, Gabby Sponseller (Concord) 1:13.05; 7, Elle Roberts (NorthWood) 1:13.59; 8, Zoe Eichorn (Goshen) 1:14.26; 9, Melissa Deming (Warsaw) 1:15.07; 10, Macelyn Marcuccilli (Warsaw) 1:16.36; 11, Elena Sommers (Wawasee) 1:17.43; 12, Rachel Jones (Plymouth) 1:20.16; 13, Brianna Kramer (Memorial) 1:20.96; 14, Jordan Gibbs (Wawasee) 1:21.80; 15, Isabel Franceschetti (NorthWood) 1:23.36.
400-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — 1, Northridge (Elsa Fretz, Americis Ingling, Ingrid Fretz, Syd Nethercutt) 3:33.73; 2, Concord (Kiran Stauffer, Brooklyn Messenger, Ella Lantz, Grace Brenneman) 3:44.90; 3, Wawasee (Cammy Kryder, Lilly Tyler, Elena Sommers, Ella Park) 3:52.93; 4, Goshen (Kassidy Bestul, Norah George-Miller, Sam Hunter, Zoe Eichorn) 3:59.38; 5, Plymouth (Summer South, Marley Houin, Rachel Jacobs, Graci Holm) 4:09.59; 6, Memorial (Morgan Eash, Gabby Scott, Brianna Kramer, Rachel Terrell) 4;25.95; 7, NorthWood (Megan Miller, Morgan Conrad, Isabel Franceschetti, Hannah Eberle) 4:42.99.
