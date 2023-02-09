SYRACUSE — Take one glance at the Wawasee girls swimming record board and you’ll see one name popping up a lot: Mishler.
You’ll also see either the year 2022 or 2023 next to them, as senior Alexis and sophomore Julie have rewritten the Warrior record books the past two seasons.
As it currently stands, the sisters hold a combined five records. They’re on all three relay teams — the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free — that have set the new school standard. Alexis has the 100-yard freestyle individual record (50.16 seconds), while Julie has the top mark in the 50-yard freestyle (22.83 seconds).
The duo will get one more chance to update those numbers when they compete in this weekend’s state championship meet, which begins Friday at 6 p.m. with the prelims and continues Saturday with the finals at 1 p.m. The state finals are held at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis.
“It’s a good feeling,” said Julie of setting numerous records with her sister. “It’s also kind of weird to think about that we’re taking down records together. I feel like once (Alexis) leaves, it just won’t be the same without her.”
Alexis started swimming when she was in the second grade, with Julie following right along. While they both were good in the pool, Alexis liked another water sport more when growing up.
“I had water skiing as my sport, and I always balanced (swimming) with that,” Alexis said. “I never swam in the summers because all I wanted to do was ski; like, I wanted to go to college to ski.”
While Alexis still swam early in her high school career, it was Julie joining the team in her freshman year that pushed Alexis to take the sport as seriously as she does now.
“We’re always just thriving to compete against each other,” Alexis said. “We’re always pushing each other in practice. We’re always neck-and-neck. We’re always in the same events. We do the same events, but we’re so different. … We kind of just thrive off of each other’s different abilities. I want to learn from her and take what she has, and vice versa. That’s the only way I honestly believe we’ve gotten to where we’re at.”
Despite going head-to-head in a lot of races, Julie said there’s no sibling rivalry between the two.
“We support each other very much,” Julie said. “My successes are her successes. We thrive off of each other, and it’s a good feeling when (Alexis) wins. I feel the same as when I win an event; like, if I were to win an event personally, then she would feel like she won the event. If she won the event, I feel like I won the event.”
Both Mishler sisters advanced to the state meet a season ago. The two were on the 200-yard medley relay team that placed 12th and the 400-yard relay team that had an 11th-place showing. Individually, Julie was fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard freestyle, while Alexis placed sixth in both of those respective events.
This year, both sisters go into the state meet seeded highly in their events. Per the psych sheets that rank all of the state qualifiers by their sectional times, Julie is third and Alexis fifth in the 50-yard freestyle, while they are ranked second and third, respectively, in the 100-yard freestyle.
They are also on the 200-yard medley relay team with seniors Hayden Neer and Kiah Farrington that is seeded eighth and a 200-yard freestyle relay team with Farrington and Beasley that is ranked third.
Combined with Beasley’s 14th-place seeding in the 200-yard individual medley, 16th-place marking in the 100-yard breaststroke and a 400-yard freestyle relay team that has Farrington, Neer, Beasley and junior Emma Yoder on it, and Wawasee’s team expectations are high going into the weekend.
In fact, they were ranked third as a team in the final Indiana High School Swimming Coaches Association poll before sectionals, which projects how a team will do at the state meet. The Warriors, along with Hamilton Southeastern, Penn and Concord, are all projected to battle for spots 3-6 in the final standings, with Carmel the heavy favorite to win its 37th-straight state title and Fishers to take second.
“We didn’t taper all of the girls for sectional,” said Wawasee coach Jason Scott, talking about a training technique that gets swimmers ready to perform at their best for a given meet. “Even Addison Beasley, Kiah Farrington, Hayden Neer and Emma Yoder weren’t fully tapered because we knew we would be able to get down (to state) and we wanted to be able to swim faster when we got there. So, the Mishler girls are tapered for Saturday at state, while everyone else is geared for Friday to help us get into the Saturday meet.”
No matter what happens this weekend, it will be the last time the Mishler sisters swim together as high school teammates. Alexis will continue swimming collegiately, having signed a letter of intent to compete for Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. Julie said she’ll start looking more into colleges during the upcoming fall.
Julie knows its going to be emotional once the day is over Saturday.
“I think it’ll be really sad, to be honest,” Julie said. “I think I might have a few tears because it won’t be the same without Alexis. It’s going to be hard for me because she’s been there for me my whole entire life, and I think it’s going to be so different without her.”
2023 GIRLS SWIMMING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET — Area qualifiers + state rankings, by school
Concord (10 events):
- 200 medley relay: Ella Lantz, Bella Sponseller, Sophia Stutsman and Mya Ernsberger 10th
- 200-yard freestyle: Catie Brenneman 5th, Sophia Stutsman 20th
- 50-yard freestyle: Audrey Lantz 10th
- 100-yard butterfly: Audrey Lantz 12th, Sophia Stutsman 21st
- 100-yard freestyle: Ella Lantz 10th
- 500-yard freestyle: Catie Brenneman 8th
- 200-yard freestyle relay: Audrey Lantz, Mya Ernsberger, Bella Sponseller and Catie Brenneman 5th
- 100-yard backstroke: Ella Lantz 7th, Mya Ernsberger 23rd
- 400-yard freestyle relay: Catie Brenneman, Sophia Stutsman, Ella Lantz and Audrey Lantz 3rd
- Diving: Ryleigh Robinson qualified. No psych sheets posted for diving.
Northridge (8 events):
- 200-yard medley relay: Izzy Melvin, Tavia Bratt, Sydney Nethercutt and Americis Ingling 7th
- 200-yard freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt 10th
- 50-yard freestyle: Americis Ingling 21st
- 100-yard freestyle: Americis Ingling 17th
- 500-yard freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt 7th
- 200-yard freestyle relay: Sam Hunter, Americis Ingling, Tavia Bratt and Sydney Nethercutt 13th
- 100-yard breaststroke: Izzy Melvin 12th
- 400-yard freestyle relay: Sam Hunter, Faye Hunsberger, Audrey Yeater and Izzy Melvin 25th
Wawasee (7 events):
- 200-yard medley relay: Alexis Mishler, Julie Mishler, Hayden Neer and Kiah Farrington 8th
- 200-yard individual medley: Addison Beasley 14th
- 50-yard freestyle: Julie Mishler 3rd, Alexis Mishler 5th
- 100-yard freestyle: Julie Mishler 2nd, Alexis Mishler 3rd
- 200-yard freestyle relay: Addison Beasley, Kiah Farrington, Julie Mishler, Alexis Mishler 3rd
- 100-yard breaststroke: Addison Beasley 16th
- 400-yard freestyle relay: Kiah Farrington, Addison Beasley, Hayden Neer and Emma Yoder 26th