INDIANAPOLIS — There are times in athletics when you give it your best, and on that particular day, someone else is simply a little bit better.
The Northridge High School girls swimming and diving team experienced that firsthand in the 46th annual IHSAA state championships at the Indiana University Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.
Since the first day of practice back on Oct. 28, 2019, the Raiders have been striving for their goal of finishing second at the state to perennial powerhouse Carmel, the school that won an incredible 34th consecutive state title at the meet.
Despite earning medals in eight of the 12 events, including all three relays, Northridge ended up in fourth place with a total of 158 points.
Carmel took the top sport with 426.5 points. Carmel’s point total was the fourth highest in meet history. Fishers, coached by former Northridge mentor Joe Keller, was second at 208 and Franklin Community third at 165.
Concord finished 14th with 55 points.
“How can we be upset with fourth place? We are going up against schools that have three or four times as many students as we do,” Northridge coach Kyle Hembree said. “It’s wasn’t quite our goal. There were a couple of areas where we could have done better, but for the most part the girls did everything we asked of them. Our swims were good and so were our times.”
According to the 2020-21 enrollment numbers on the IHSAA website, Carmel is the largest high school in the state with 5,286 students and Fishers is fifth with 3,509 students. Northridge is 67th at 1,397.
“We swam great, won some medals and had a lot of good times,” Hembree said. “We will have a discussion about today on the way home. A lot of this has to do with the high expectations we have in this program. It’s all about keeping things in perspective. We are still the fourth best team in the state.”
Raider junior Elsa Fretz, the defending state champion in the 50-yard freestyle, was the top seed after Friday night’s preliminaries with a time a 22.91. She finished third in Saturday’s finals in 23.14.
Fretz was eighth in the 100 butterfly (55.46).
“Elsa had a rough day. She swam well, but it was not in the cards,” Hembree said.
Fretz swam the lead-off leg of both the 200 freestyle and the 400 free relays. The Raiders were in the lead in the 400 free after her opening leg.
“Elsa swam well in the relays. She did her job in the 400 free,” Hembree said.
Fretz teamed with sophomore Ingrid Fretz, senior Mackenzie Weber and freshman Sydney Nethercutt to place seventh in the 400 free relay (3:27.97) and with senior Jenna Nethercutt, freshman Americis Ingling and Weber to place fourth in the 200 free relay (1:34.54).
Jenna Nethercutt was an example of the pride and determination the Raiders take in their program. She has been battling a shoulder injury most of the season, but gutted it out to place sixth in her specialty — the 100 breaststroke — in a time of 1:04.15.
“A lot of my training this season has been modified swimming. I have done a lot of work with my legs,” she said. “Since this is my senior year I was glad I got to come to state. My time in the prelims was a career best.”
Nethercutt had an ice bag on her left should most of the time when she wasn’t in the pool.
“It hurts right now. We will have to wait and see if I need to have surgery this summer,” she said.
Nethercutt has signed to swim at IUPUI beginning this fall.
She summed up the Northridge season, which included winning the Northern Lakes Conference title and the program’s 16th sectional title.
“We had a good season,” Nethercutt said. “We came in here with high hopes, but things did not work out.”
Also placing among the top eight to earn medals for Northridge were sophomore Kaitlyn Simons sixth in diving (478.95 points) and Sydney Nethercutt eighth in the 200 free (1:52.75).
Concord sophomore Grace Brenneman was a double medalist, finishing six in the 100 free (51.49) and eighth in the 50 free (23.79).
Zionsville sophomore Devon Kitchel was the lone individual double winner, taking the 200 individual medley (1:58.47) and the 100 butterfly (54.04).
There were not state records set in either the prelims or the finals.
Senior Elizabeth Broshears of Evansville Reitz Memorial won the IHSAA mental attitude award.
State Swimming Finals
200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Carmel (Berit Berglund, Maggie Love, Meredith Berglund, Colleen Duffy) 1:41.33. Also: 8, Northridge (Mackenzie Weber, Jenna Nethercutt, Ingrid Fretz, Americis Ingling) 1:45.80; 13, Concord (Ella Lantz, Isabella Sponseller, Sophia Stutsman, Audrey Lantz) 1:47.99.
200-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Gretchen Lueking (Carmel) 1:47.50. 8, Sydney Nethercutt (Northridge) 1:52.75; 17, Kiran Stauffer (Concord) 1:53.49; 23, Ella Lantz (Concord) 1:54.82.
200-YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — 1, Devon Kitchel (Zionsville) 1:59.47. Also: 20, Audrey Lantz (Concord) 2:10.54.
50-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Elizabeth Broshears (Evansville Reitz Memorial) 22.97. Also: 3, Elsa Fretz (Northridge) 23.14; 8, Grace Brenneman (Concord) 23.79; 18, Americis Ingling (Northridge) 24.24.
DIVING — 1, Morgan Casey (Fishers) 508.90 points. Also: 6, Kaitlyn Simons (Northridge) 478.95; 18, Jiselle Miller (Northridge) 297.50; 24, Brooke Farnham (Concord) 179.90.
100-YARD BUTTERFLY — 1, Devon Kitchel (Zionsville) 54.04. Also: 8, Elsa Fretz (Northridge) 55.46; 18, Sophia Stutsman (Concord) 57.53.
100-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Kristina Paegle (Bloomington South) 49.57. Also: 6, Grace Brenneman (Concord) 51.49; 17, Alexis Mishler (Wawasee) 52.57; 27, Ingrid Fretz (Northridge) 53.29.
500-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Mary Catherine Pruitt (South Bend St. Joseph) 4:47.03. Also: 9, Sydney Nethercutt (Northridge) 5:00.33; 23, Kiran Stauffer (Concord) 5:12.67.
200-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — 1, Carmel (Colleen Duffy, Avery Williams, Gretchen Lueking, Madelyn Christman) 1:32.61. Also: 4, Northridge (Elsa Fretz, Jenna Nethercutt, Americis Ingling, Mackenzie Weber) 1:34.54; 11, Concord (Grace Brenneman, Brooklyn Messenger, Kiran Stauffer, Audrey Lantz) 1:37.77.
100-YARD BACKSTROKE — 1, Berit Berghand (Carmel) 53.41. Also: 14, Ella Lantz (Concord) 57.38, 22, Alexis Mishler (Wawasee) 57.98; 25, Mackenzie Weber (Northridge) 58.46.
100-YARD BREASTSTROKE — 1, Sammy Huff (Noblesville) 1:02.87. Also: 6, Jenna Nethercutt (Northridge) 1:04.15; 15, Anna Yeater (Northridge) 1:06.04.
400-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — 1, Carmel (Gretchen Lueking, Madelyn Christman, Meghan Christman, Berit Berglund) 3:21.22. Also: 7, Northridge (Elsa Fretz, Ingrid Fretz, Mackenzie Weber, Sydney Nethercutt) 3:27.97; 13, Concord (Kiran Stauffer, Gabriella, Sponseller, Grace Brenneman, Ella Lantz) 3:33.69; 20, Wawasee (Cammy Kryder, Kiran Farrington, Ella Park, Alexis Mishler) 3:38.52.
