For the second time in four seasons, the Northern Lakes Conference has produced the IHSAA girls swimming coach of the year.
Concord’s Tom Johnson received the honor for the 2020-21 season following Saturday’s state swimming finals at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis. Northridge coach Kyle Hembree brought home the honors for the 2017-18 season.
Johnson’s Minutemen finished in 13th place overall this weekend. They were second place in the NLC and won the sectional title last weekend, qualifying for nine events at the state meet in the process. Of those nine events, eight qualified out of Friday’s prelims for either the championship or consolation finals Saturday.
In a normal year, all of the teams are gathered on the pool deck following the meet, waiting for the presentation of the awards. Due to COVID-19 protocols, though, all of the teams were spread out in the stands. Johnson was starting to pack up his belongings and head out when he received a text from Concord Athletic Director Dave Preheim saying he was needed at the pool deck.
Confused, Johnson headed toward the pool area. It was then announced that Johnson had been voted on by his peers as the coach of the year, an honor that shocked Johnson.
“I was really surprised … It’s a tremendous honor to be honored by your colleagues and people you have tremendous respect for; people who work hard, do the job day-in and day-out, week-in and week-out, season-in and season-out,” Johnson said. “They keep putting out great programs, and Indiana swimming is just fabulous. … we take it as a validation of our program. It’s not just me; we have a high school coaching staff and club coaching staff that I wouldn’t trade for anyone. They do a great job.”
The Minutemen’s top scorer from the weekend was junior Grace Brenneman, who placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.29 seconds) and seventh in the 100-yard freestyle (51.04). She was the only swimmer from The Goshen News coverage area to compete in the championship races Saturday.
“She was really good,” Johnson said. “Her 100-free was her lifetime best, and both her 50-free and 100-free were school records. She competed well. Those events were faster than they’ve ever been in Indiana.”
Brenneman was also a part of two relays, the 200-yard free and 400-yard free, that competed in the consolation finals. Junior Kiran Stauffer swam on both of those relays, as well as in the consolation finals of the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.
While the team was disappointed in their overall finish, all of the swimmers that competed for Concord this weekend will return next year. This has Johnson excited for what the team could achieve in the 2021-22 season.
“We feel like we’ve laid the groundwork … we feel like we have some momentum behind the program,” Johnson said. “We’ve just got to keep it moving forward. I’m really proud of what we accomplished over the course of the season. When you put it all in perspective, I’m very proud of our women.”
NORTHRIDGE FINISHES 11TH
The area’s best chance to win a state championship came in the 1-meter diving competition Saturday morning, as Northridge juniors Kaitlin Simons and Jiselle Miller finished third and fourth, respectively, in the finals.
Miller suffered some heartbreak, though, in her fourth-place finish. Through nine of 11 dives, Miller was leading the overall standings. On her 10th dive, however, she grazed the diving board on her way down. This resulted in a point deduction, effectively dropping her out of the running for a state title.
Hembree actually missed the diving portion, as the divers and swimmers had to be separated due to COVID protocols. The Raider coach said he was walking into the Natatorium with his swimmers when Miller’s error occurred. The junior still rallied to finish fourth with 476.80 points. Simons scored 499.75 points.
“(Miller) is pretty upset about it, obviously, but I just tried to explain to her that, ‘Hey, you’re still bringing home a medal. How many girls aren’t going to be bringing home medals?’” Hembree said. “And, she still has another year. Stuff happens, and we just learn from it and move on.”
Hembree has high hopes for both Simons and Miller next season.
“I think, honestly, they should be competing for the top two spots, in my opinion,” Hembree said. “We were kind of in that mix this year, and with another year of training, there’s no reason they can’t be better than they already were.”
On the swimming side, Northridge didn’t have anyone competing in championship races, yet scored enough points in the consolation races to finish 11th overall. Sophomore Sydney Nethercutt had one of her best days of the year, finishing ninth in the 200-yard freestyle, 10th in the 500-yard freestyle and swimming well on the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
Overall, Hembree was proud of the way his team performed, especially on Saturday.
“Our medley and our 200-free (relays), that was the fastest they had gone all year,” Hembree said. “To be able to do that in the state finals was pretty impressive. … We came out swinging, which was awesome. They did a great job. (Nethercutt) did a good job leading those relays, and the other girls stepped up and went faster as well.”
Hembree also said Johnson winning coach of the year is a testament to the level of swimming in this part of the state.
“I told somebody the other day: I was looking at sectional results, and outside of the Carmel sectional and Fishers sectional, I felt like we had probably the fastest and most competitive sectional,” Hembree said. “We sent a ton of girls to state with a lot of swims, and I think that’s really reflective of how we go about our business up here with swimming.”
Carmel won the state title for the 35th-straight season.
2021 IHSAA GIRLS SWIMMING STATE FINALS — LOCAL RESULTS
NORTHRIDGE: 87 team points, 11th place
1-meter diving: Kaitlin Simons, 3rd place, 499.75 points; Jiselle Miller, 4th place, 476.80 points.
200-yard medley relay: Reagan Hartzell, Anna Yeater, Alaina Yeater and Americis Ingling, 10th place, 1:47.40
200-yard freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt, 9th place, 1:51.86
500-yard freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt, 10th place, 5:02.59; Hailey Clark, 15th place, 5:09.47
200-yard freestyle relay: Americis Ingling, Makena Mount, Anna Yeater and Sydney Nethercutt, 11th place, 1:37.22
100-yard breaststroke: Anna Yeater, 14th place, 1:05.59
400-yard freestyle relay: Sydney Nethercutt, Hailey Clark, Americis Ingling and Makena Mount, 12th, 3:33.50
CONCORD: 58 team points, 13th place
1-meter diving: Ryleigh Robinson, 14th place, 410.20 points
200-yard medley relay: Ella Lantz, Victoria Posthauer, Sophia Stutsman and Audrey Lantz, 16th place, 1:49.22
200-yard freestyle: Kiran Stauffer, 16th place, 1:56.02
50-yard freestyle: Grace Brenneman, 5th place, 23.29
100-yard freestyle: Grace Brenneman, 7th place, 51.04
500-yard freestyle: Kiran Stauffer, 11th place, 5:03.80
200-yard freestyle relay: Grace Brenneman, Audrey Lantz, Isabella Sponseller and Kiran Stauffer, 14th place, 1:38.24
400-yard freestyle relay: Kiran Stauffer, Audrey Lantz, Grace Brenneman and Ella Lantz, 10th place, 3:32.35
WAWASEE: 6 team points, 32nd place
50-yard freestyle: Alexis Mishler, 11th place, 24.03
Note: Other athletes from Concord, Northridge, Wawasee and Goshen swam in Friday’s state prelims. To see their results, click here.
