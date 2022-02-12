INDIANAPOLIS — Concord may not have won any titles in the pool Saturday, but they walked out with arguably the most prestigious individual recognition of them all.
Senior Grace Brenneman was named the 2022 Mental Attitude Award winner for girls swimming, selected by the IHSAA Executive Committee as the senior who has best demonstrated “mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability.” Concord receives a $1,000 scholarship in her name because of the selection.
“Achieving over the obstacles and trying to find the best out of every situation,” said Brenneman when asked what being a mental attitude award winner means to her. “Just looking back at all the lessons I’ve learned, how to take your situation and make it your best over the years and just learning what leadership really is. It’s not about your words, but it’s about your actions and your example. And, oh my word, just to see my teammates acknowledge that they’ve seen that over the last four years is just awesome.”
Along with swimming, Brenneman is at the top of her 368-person senior class at Concord. She has been active in National Honors Society, Junior Livestock Advisory Board and the Elkhart County 4-H Dairy Feeder Calf Club. She was named the 2021 Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen as well.
“There’s been a lot more work put into this (than winning Fair queen), let’s just say that,” Brenneman joked. “A lot more obstacles, determination and countless hours. God’s just so good. I just can’t say ‘thank you’ enough.”
Brenneman held up her end in the pool Saturday, taking third in the 50-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard freestyle while also being on the fifth-place 200-yard freestyle relay and third-place 400-yard freestyle relay teams for the Minutemen. Brenneman will be attending Notre Dame next year.
“It’s an honor to be able to coach an athlete like that and a person like that,” said Concord coach Tom Johnson of Brenneman. “She’s had a great career, but she’s number one in her class, a great student, a great role model, great leader — we don’t get those kinds of people every day. We’ve had a lot of great kids, but she’s a really special kid.”
Concord as a team finished in fourth place with 162 points, its best finish in program history. The previous best placing was ninth in 2002.
Along with the four events Brenneman was involved in, the Minutemen picked up points in the 200-yard medley relay (seventh), 200-yard freestyle (Kiran Stauffer, 11th), the 200-yard individual medley (Bella Sponseller, 15th), 100-yard butterfly (Audrey Lantz, eighth; Sydney Stutsman, 11th), the 500-yard freestyle (Stauffer, ninth) and the 100-yard backstroke (Ella Lantz, sixth).
“I’m super proud of our women,” Johnson said. “We came down here feeling like we can be competitive in this meet; felt like there were about a group of five or six teams that were competing for third through eighth. We had a great night (in the prelims Friday) to set ourselves up with a chance and held our seeds (Saturday) for the most part. So, I’m really proud of how we finished.”
Carmel was the state champion for the 36th-straight year. Fishers finished second and Hamilton Southeastern third, two points ahead of Concord.
DIVERS, NETERCUTT PACE NORTHRIDGE
Jiselle Miller was so close to the state championship.
The Northridge senior diver needed to score 54.25 points on her final dive to at least tie Center Grove sophomore Mia Prusiecki for top honors. Miller executed a strong-looking last dive, one that many thought could score enough to win the crown.
The final score of 49.40 flashed on the board instead. Miller was 4.85 points short of the state title, bringing an end to her prep career in the process.
“I think it felt pretty good,” said Miller of her final dive. “I felt like I set it up pretty good. I definitely could’ve gotten a little higher and cleaner, but I’m just really happy with the outcome. Obviously, I did want to win, but I did my best. It was a fight.”
Although there was disappointment at the end, Northridge achieved what few programs can do: have three divers finish in the top eight at the state meet. Along with Miller’s second place finish (519.15 points), senior Kaitlin Simons (501.75) was third and fellow classmate Evie Long (444.30) was sixth. The trio combined to score 45 of the Raiders’ 94 team points, helping Northridge place ninth overall.
“It’s so cool,” said Miller of the diving prowess at Northridge this year. “I absolutely love having my best friends here on the podium with me. Being next to them and accomplishing what we did together and finishing the way we did together is definitely an amazing moment. I would not want to spend these moments with anybody else.”
The bulk of Northridge’s other points came from junior swimmer Syd Nethercutt, who placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a personal best time of 4:53. She also was ninth in the 200-yard freestyle.
“I kind of felt like I was doing good, especially because I could see the people next to me,” said Nethercutt about the 500-yard race. “I was just trying to stay with them, and then just at the end, pushing through it more. I could see everyone on the side and see people cheering. It was really good, mentally, for me.”
Northridge also picked up points with a ninth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay and a 14th-place showing in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
“Coming in, Syd’s two individuals, the divers and the two relays we had planned to score in for sure, and we accomplished all of that,” Northridge coach Kyle Hembree said. “I would’ve liked to have seen one of our relays be top eight, but in the end, we swam great.”
WAWASEE FINISHES PROGRAM-BEST 12TH
Powered by sisters Alexis and Julia Mishler, Wawasee had its best team finish in program history, 12th.
Freshman Julia earned a fifth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle, with junior Alexis right behind in sixth place. Older sister then got the upper hand in the 100-yard freestyle, with Alexis finishing sixth and Julie eighth.
Combine that with an 11th-place showing in the 400-yard freestyle and 12th-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, and Wawasee finished with 73 team points.
“We’re all pretty excited; I think everyone one of them are,” Wawasee coach Jason Scott said. “I’ve got a few of them coming out swimming in the summer and next fall, which is not something that normally happens. So, hopefully next year is a better year for us. They’re all really excited. It was a great year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.