DUNLAP — On a day where Wawasee rewrote the record books, it was Concord standing tall at the end of the Northern Lakes Conference girls swimming championship meet.
Utilizing its overall depth, the Minutemen scored 492 points to win the outright conference title. While Concord only won three events, it placed multiple swimmers in the top eight of multiple events, allowing them to rack up the team points. Second-place Northridge finished with 381 points, while Wawasee was third at 340.5 points scored.
It’s the second-straight year that the Minutemen have been outright NLC champs.
“It was a team effort,” said Concord coach Tom Johnson, who was also named the conference’s coach of the year. “Everybody participating in the meet scored points, and that’s a good thing. We had some events where we really scored a lot of points with three swimmers right at the top. We’re really proud with where we’re at. We’re happy with our top-level swimmers and our second swimmers in each event as well. We’re on track to do pretty good things.”
An event that Concord took a huge advantage in was diving. The Minutemen placed three in the top four, taking the first, third and fourth-place spots. Senior Ryleigh Robinson dominated the event, winning with an 11-dive score of 437.10 points. Senior Delaney Trigg was third with 359.9 points, while junior Kalia Starzyk was fourth with 341.5 points.
“That’s a whole lot different than it was,” said Johnson, referencing how Northridge has dominated the diving competition in the past. “We’ve always had good divers. It’s just a lot different now. … All three of our divers did some dives that they haven’t done yet this season. Our diving coaches (Dave Rose and Logan Brown) are amazing, and we know they’ll have our kids ready for sectionals.”
The two swimming events Concord won were the 200-yard freestyle events, both the individual race as well as the relay version. Freshman Catie Brenneman won the individual competition with a time of 1:52.11, while Brenneman was joined by freshman Mya Ernsberger and seniors Audrey Lantz and Bella Sponseller in the relay win, posting a time of 1:38.18.
WAWASEE SETS FIVE MEET RECORDS
While the Warriors did not win the championship, they certainly made a lot of noise Saturday afternoon.
Wawasee won eight of the 11 swimming races, setting new meet records in five of them.
Sophomore Julie Mishler was a part of four of new records. Two she set individually, winning the 50-yard freestyle race in 22.88 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly in 55.23 seconds. She had set the previous 50-yard record during prelims Thursday, which was 23.15 seconds.
The old butterfly record was held by a fellow Warrior, Brittany Robinson, who posted a time of 56.06 seconds at the meet in 2012.
“I had a feeling I would set the record in the 50 free,” Mishler said. “And then, in the 100 fly, I was really surprised by my time actually. I did amazing in the 100 fly, so I was pretty proud of myself there.”
Mishler was also part of two new relay records. She was joined by her older sister, senior Alexis Mishler, as well as senior Kiah Farrington on both of them: the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay. Senior Hayden Neer was with those three on the 200 medley, while sophomore Addison Beasley was part of the 400 free.
In the 200-yard medley relay, the Warriors won with a time of 1:45.24, beating the old record by more than two seconds (Concord, 1:47.88 in 2022). Their 400-yard freestyle relay time of 3:30.15 was also two seconds better than the previous mark (Northridge, 3:32.75 in 2018).
The final meet record came from Alexis Mishler, who’s time of 55.72 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke broke the time of 56.23 seconds set by Plymouth’s Kenzie Miller back in 2011.
NORTHRIDGE FINISHES SECOND
While the Raiders only won one event on the day, they were able to perform well in multiple events to earn them a second-place finish.
“If you would’ve thought we would be in second place when the season started — if you know anything about this conference, I don’t think you would’ve put Northridge in there,” Northridge coach Seth Cripe said. “We’ve had a lot of girls step up. Concord’s a top 10 team in the state, so we can’t complain about how we swam.”
The lone win for Northridge was in the 500-yard freestyle, as senior Sydney Nethercutt continued her dominance in that event. She won with a time of 5:01.68, which was eight seconds ahead of the second-place finisher in Brenneman.
“She was a second faster than last year,” said Cripe of Nethercutt, referencing her 500-yard freestyle time. “I truly believe she’s worked harder this year than last year. Mentally, she’s in a great spot — she’s never not in one. She can adjust on the fly and she’s mentally tough.”
2023 NLC GIRLS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS — Event winners and final team standings
Note: full individual results can be found at the attached PDF here.
1-meter diving: Ryleigh Robinson, Concord, 437.10 points
200-yard medley relay: Wawasee (Alexis Mishler, Hayden Neer, Kiah Farrington and Julie Mishler), 1:45.24 (new meet record)
200-yard freestyle: Catie Brenneman, Concord, 1:52.11
200-yard individual medley: Addison Beasley, Wawasee, 2:10.63
50-yard freestyle: Julie Mishler, Wawasee, 22.88 seconds (new meet record)
100-yard butterfly: Julie Mishler, Wawasee, 55.23 seconds (new meet record)
100-yard freestyle: Alexis Mishler, Wawasee, 50.70 seconds
500-yard freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt, Northridge, 5:01.68
200-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Mya Ernsberger, Bella Sponseller, Catie Brenneman and Audrey Lantz), 1:38.18
100-yard backstroke: Alexis Mishler, Wawasee, 55.72 seconds (new meet record)
100-yard breaststroke: Addison Beasley, Wawasee, 1:07.77
400-yard freestyle relay: Wawasee (Julie Mishler, Kiah Farrington, Addison Beasley and Alexis Mishler), 3:30.15 (new meet record)
Final team standings:
1. Concord, 492 points
2. Northridge, 381
3. Wawasee, 340.5
4. Warsaw, 200.5
5. Plymouth, 198
6. Goshen, 196
7. NorthWood, 177
8. Mishawaka, 112
NLC girls swimming coach of the year: Tom Johnson, Concord