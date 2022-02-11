It was a successful evening for the Concord girls swim team at the state prelims, as they qualified for either the championship or consolation finals in 10 of the 11 events. The finals will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis.
All three Minutemen relay teams will be swimming for a state championship, as the 200-medley relay finished eighth, the 200-yard freestyle relay fifth and the 400-yard freestyle relay second in the prelims. The top eight times in the prelim events advance to the championship finals, while times 9th-16th advance to the consolation finals.
Also advancing to the championship finals for Concord was Grace Brenneman (50-yard freestyle, 3rd in prelims; 100-yard freestyle, 5th), Audrey Lantz (100-yard butterfly, 5th) and Ella Lantz (100-yard backstroke, 6th).
Those competing in the consolation finals for the Minutemen will be Kiran Stauffer (200-yard freestyle, 13th; 500-yard freestyle, 9th), Bella Sponseller (200-yard IM, 14th), Sophia Stutsman (100-yard butterfly, 12th) and Ella Lantz (50-yard freestyle, 16th).
Concord also has one diver, Ryleigh Robinson, who begins the diving prelims Saturday morning. Those begin at 9 a.m., with semifinals at 11 a.m. and the finals in the afternoon during the swimming championships.
WAWASEE RESULTS FROM PRELIMS
Both Mishler sisters - junior Alexis and freshman Julie - will swim for state championships in both the 50- and- 100-yard freestyle races Saturday. Julie finished fourth in the 50 and seventh in the 100 prelims, while Alexis was sixth in the 50 and eighth in the 100. Both sisters will be part of the consolation final races for Wawasee as well, as they finished 10th in the 400-yard freestyle relay and 12th in the 200-yard medley relay.
Wawasee has zero divers competing.
NORTHRIDGE RESULTS FROM PRELIMS
For Northridge, Syd Nethercutt will be the lone swimmer going for an individual state championship after a fifth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle race. Two relays for the Raiders will compete in the consolation finals after the 200-yard medley relay placed ninth and the 200-yard freestyle relay 13th. Nethercutt will also compete in the consolation finals of the 200-yard freestyle race after finishing in ninth place during the prelims.
The Raiders have three divers competing who are all expected to compete for spots in the top eight in seniors Jiselle Miller, Kaitlin Simons and Evie Long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.