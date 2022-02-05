ELKHART – A few days ago, Concord head coach Tom Johnson was happy with where his team was both physically and mentally coming into this weekend’s sectionals.
On Saturday afternoon during the finals, the Minutemen swam like it.
Hosting at the Concord Aquatic Center, Johnson’s group won seven of 12 events, holding off Northridge, 472-413, to win its second sectional title in a row.
“The ladies swam well, and we are really pleased with the meet obviously,” Johnson said. “Northridge and Wawasee had great performances from some great individuals. There was some really great racing out there (Saturday). I’m really proud with the way our women were able to finish races, and I think we set ourselves up well for (state) next week.”
Four different swimmers – senior Grace Brenneman and juniors Audrey Lantz, Ella Lantz and Bella Sponseller – all earned individual wins during the sectional finals for Concord.
Brenneman won the 100-yard freestyle event with a time of 50.33 seconds, outracing Wawasee junior Alexis Mishler by .55 seconds.
Audrey Lantz beat out teammate Sophia Stutsman in the 100-yard butterfly event with a 56.20-finish. Ella Lantz, who was the favorite in the 100-back, took home first place in the event with a time of 55.70 seconds.
One of the more impressive individual performances on Saturday came from Sponseller. She won both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breast with times of 2:08.95 and 1:05.75, respectively.
“That’s well deserved for her,” said Johnson of Sponseller. “She’s worked really hard, and she’s really learned to train at a different level this year. She’s figured out how to race even more. She’s always known how to race, but she’s figured out how to train so she can race at her best. I feel like she’s put all the pieces in place.”
Additionally, the Minutemen saw two relays pick up victories in both the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle events. And now, Concord will look to ride that momentum going into this week’s preparation for state next weekend.
NETHERCUTT LEADS RAIDERS TO SECOND
Northridge managed a second-place finish at Saturday’s sectionals in large part due to junior Syd Nethercutt's individual day in the pool.
In addition to Sponseller, Nethercutt also earned two individual triumphs, winning comfortably in both the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events. She defeated Concord senior Kiran Stauffer by 3.12 seconds with a time of 1:51.57 in the 200 before outlasting Stauffer again by 10.07 seconds in the 500 behind a 4:58.59 finish.
“That 1:51 was really good, and then the 4:58 was awesome,” said Northridge head coach Kyle Hembree of Nethercutt. “The (500-free time) was her lifetime best. With the fact that we just started tapering her to get her ready for state, she swam great. … She was awesome (Saturday).”
As always, the Raiders shined in the diving portion of the sectional finals with three individuals finishing first, second and third after the completion of the one-meter event.
Senior Jiselle Miller took the top spot behind a meet-record 572.95 score. Fellow senior Kaitlin Simons added a pool-record 546.70, which landed her second place, while senior Evie Long took third with a 501.40-point performance.
“Three girls finishing at 500 is impressive,” Hembree said. “It being one-two-three is impressive regardless, but to have them all hit 500 is awesome. For the coach of the year ballot, I actually wrote in (Northridge diving coach Bob Burns)’s name. I was talking to some of the coaches over here just trying to get him some votes, because that’s just impressive. And a lot of times, the diving coach doesn’t get enough recognition.”
FAST START LEADS WAWASEE TO THIRD
After a week filled with adversity, the Warriors swam spiritedly at Saturday’s sectional finals.
Hampered by pool problems and a change of schedule due to the snowstorm earlier in the week, Wawasee’s practice week went a bit differently then originally planned.
Despite that, the Warriors won two of the first four events to help pace them to a solid finish in the team standings.
The 200-yard individual medley relay team of junior Alexis Mishler, junior Hayden Neer, senior Cameron Kryder and freshman Julie Mishler beat out Northridge by .04 seconds. The Warriors broke the pool record with a time of 1:45.82.
“It’s been a crazy week,” Wawasee head coach Jason Scott said. “Our pool is down. We don’t have a diving board, and we don’t have starting blocks. And we didn’t get in the water until (Friday). I’m just happy as can be.
“From the very beginning of our season, that medley relay has been on our radar. We’ve been talking about it a lot the past few weeks. We still don’t have our fastest splits yet, and we aren’t fully tapered. Hopefully next week, we can tweak some things and be even faster.”
Individually, Julie Mishler edged Brenneman from Concord by .04 seconds in the 50 free. She finished with a time of 23.01 seconds, which broke the pool record.
“She’s a freight train during that second 25 (yards),” said Scott of Julie. “When she’s behind, and she’s close, she goes. You can depend on her to do that. She’s a big-meet swimmer, and when it really counts, she goes.”
For he and his team’s efforts, Scott also earned Sectional 5 Coach of the Year honors.
2022 CONCORD GIRLS SWIMMING SECTIONAL — INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
All sectional swimming winners advance to next weekend’s state championship meet.
200-yard medley relay: Alexis Mishler, Hayden Neer, Cameron Kryder and Julie Mishler, Wawasee, 1:45.82.
200-yard freestyle: Syd Nethercutt, Northridge, 1:51.57
200-yard individual medley: Bella Sponseller, Concord, 2:08.95
50-yard freestyle: Julie Mishler, Wawasee, 23.01
100-yard butterfly: Audrey Lantz, Concord, 56.20
100-yard freestyle: Grace Brenneman, Concord, 50.33
500-yard freestyle: Syd Nethercutt, Northridge, 4:58.59
200-yard freestyle relay: Grace Brenneman, Audrey Lantz, Bella Sponseller and Kiran Stauffer, Concord, 1:35.66
100-yard backstroke: Ella Lantz, Concord, 55.70
100-yard breaststroke: Bella Sponseller, Concord, 1:05.75
400-yard freestyle relay: Kiran Stauffer, Audrey Lantz, Ella Lantz and Grace Brenneman, Concord, 3:28.73
1-meter diving: Jiselle Miller, Northridge, 572.95 points
Team standings: Concord 472, Northridge 413, Wawasee 325, Goshen 232, Angola 181, Elkhart 163, East Noble 143, NorthWood 107, DeKalb 89, Eastside 50
Sectional coach of the year: Jason Scott, Wawasee
