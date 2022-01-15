MIDDLEBURY – For the first time in over two decades, the Northern Lakes Conference girls swimming and diving championship belongs to Concord.
The Minutemen saw first-place finishes in six of Saturday’s 12 events – including a sweep of all three relays – to earn first place over the host Northridge Raiders 481.5-417.
“I’m really proud of the way we raced,” Concord head coach Tom Johnson said. “This has not always been our best weekend. We’ve sometimes struggled to just perform well at this point of the season. There was a lot of intensity and a lot of effort (Saturday), and to win three relays at this point of the season is really impressive. This is our first conference title in 21 years, so you really have to put that math into perspective. It’s a big deal for us.”
The Minutemen’s victory came behind the performances of all three relay teams during Saturday’s championship finals. The team of Ella Lantz, Tori Posthauer, Sophia Stutsman and Audrey Lantz outraced Wawasee’s Alexis Mishler Hayden Neer, Cammy Kryder and Julie Mishler by just .17 seconds in the 200-yard medley relay to win the first event of the afternoon.
Later on, Grace Brenneman, Bella Sponseller, Audrey Lantz and Kiran Stauffer won the 200-yard freestyle relay over Northridge by three seconds before Brenneman, Stauffer, Stutsman and Ella Lantz completed the sweep with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
“We knew there’d be good competition in those three relays,” said Johnson of Northridge and Wawasee. “We were right at where we wanted to be time-wise for our goals in the relays this weekend. It’s a big thing, and we feel like all three of our relays can score at state.”
Individually, Brenneman tied for first with Wawasee’s Julie Mishler in the 50-yard freestyle (23.39) before Brenneman went on to win the 100-yard freestyle event outright with a time of 50.75 seconds.
Concord's Audrey Lantz added an individual win as well, narrowly defeating teammate Sophia Stutsman in the 100-yard butterfly (57.85 to 58.64).
Finishing in second place, Northridge made its usual statement during the diving portion of the NLC championships. Jiselle Miller took first place after finishing with 544.05 points across 11 dives, and teammate Kaitlin Simons finished in second with a score of 528.09.
In the pool, Syd Nethercutt led the Raiders with two individual event victories. Her first came in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.87. She’d later win the 500-yard freestyle event as well, beating Concord’s Stauffer by a wide 18-second margin (5:02.16).
“We came out on Thursday, and I thought we swam great,” Northridge head coach Kyle Hembree said. “It was probably one of the best prelim sessions we’ve had in a while. We came back (Saturday), and I think off the top of my head, we were 90% season bests and had some lifetime bests mixed in. I was really happy with the way we raced. Our girls were tough.
“The one big race that really stands out is Syd Nethercutt’s 500-free. To go 5:02 basically two weeks in a row, that’s impressive. That’s going to put her in the top four, top five 500-freestylers in the state right now. To do that unrested was really impressive.”
Wawasee had a special afternoon in the pool as well with four different swimmers earning at least a share of first place in individual events on Saturday.
After Julie Mishler’s tie for first in the 50-yard free, Addison Beasley won the 200-yard individual medley with a finish of 2:11.50. The Warriors would go on to win back-to-back events with Alexis Mishler winning the 100-yard backstroke (56.63) and Neer just beating out Beasley (1:07.38) as the Warriors finished first and second in the 100-yard breaststroke.
“We came in super excited on Thursday, and we talked about trying to get into places to score points,” Wawasee head coach Jason Scott said. “Across the board, everybody dropped huge time, from freshman to seniors, so it was pretty cool to watch that. Also to have two freshman win events and to go one and two in the breaststroke? Where’d that come from?”
2022 NLC GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS – FULL RESULTS
TEAM STANDINGS:
1. Concord, 481.5 points
2. Northridge, 417 points
3. Wawasee, 331.5 points
4. Warsaw, 276 points
5. Plymouth, 182 points
6. Goshen, 171 points
7. Mishawaka, 126 points
8. NorthWood, 95 points
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
200-yard medley relay: Concord (Ella Lantz, Tori Posthauer, Sophia Stutsman and Audrey Lantz) 1:47.88
200-yard freestyle: Syd Nethercutt, Northridge, 1:52.87
200-yard individual medley: Addison Beasley, Wawasee, 2:11.50
50-yard freestyle: Julie Mishler, Wawasee and Grace Brenneman, Concord, 23.39
1-meter diving: Jiselle Miller, Northridge, 544.05 points
100-yard butterfly: Audrey Lantz, Concord, 57.85
100-yard freestyle: Grace Brenneman, Concord, 50.75
500-yard freestyle: Syd Nethercutt, Northridge, 5:02.16
200-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Grace Brenneman, Bella Sponseller, Audrey Lantz and Kiran Stauffer) 1:37.48
100-yard backstroke: Alexis Mishler, Wawasee, 56.63
100-yard breaststroke: Hayden Neer, Wawasee, 1:07.38
400-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Kiran Stauffer, Sophia Stutsman, Ella Lantz and Grace Brenneman) 3:32.91
