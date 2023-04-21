Hank Willems is stepping down as the Bethany Christian girls soccer coach after leading the program the last three seasons, the school announced in a press release Friday.
Willems will remain as the school's principal, but will no longer be coaching.
In his three years leading the girls' program, Willems posted a record of 24-22-6. They won Class 1A sectional championships in 2020 and 2022, winning the Hoosier Plains Conference championship this past season as well.
Willems coached the Bethany boys soccer program for a combined nine years across two stints as well (2006-11, 2017-19). He went 110-56-12 leading the boys' team, which included six sectional titles, a regional crown and a final four appearance in 2011.
Combined with his coaching stops at East Noble and Logansport, Willems has an overall coaching record of 236-111-23.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity as an administrator at Bethany to also be allowed to coach the past 12 years," said Willems in a statement. “I have great pride in the success we have had in the boys and girls soccer programs, but even more pride in the amazing young men and women I have had the privilege to work with. As we grow as a school, my job as principal has become even more demanding, especially in the fall months. The girls soccer program is in great shape and it is a good opportunity to find a new and motivated coach."
Bethany Christian Athletic Director Gary Chupp added, “What a luxury it has been to have one of the more accomplished soccer coaches in the state of Indiana on our Administrative team. We were lucky to hold on to him in a coaching capacity as long as we have, given the demands of his time as a principal. Hank has been instrumental in developing Bethany soccer into a state recognized program. The many sectional and regional championships speak for themselves, but it is the impact he has had on the lives of his athletes that is truly remarkable. I am sure that Hank will continue to be a great resource for our soccer coaches moving forward."