ELKHART — Zoe Willems picked an opportune time for the first goal of her high school career.
The Bethany Christian freshman connected on a free kick with 7:38 to go in the first half, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead that they would never relinquish against Westview in the Class 1A Sectional 36 semifinals Thursday at Elkhart Christian Academy.
With the win, the No. 18 Bruins will face Lakewood Park Christian in the sectional championship at 2 p.m. Saturday back at ECA. LPC beat the host team, 3-2, in the second semifinal Thursday.
Zoe’s father, Bethany coach Hank Willems, said his daughter broke her right ankle in the summer playing travel basketball and has been slowly coming back. The natural midfielder has been playing as a defender for most of the season to ease her back into the starting lineup.
She was playing midfield Thursday, though, and her goal proved to be the difference.
“It’s been a slow process, but she’s finally up to full speed — or close to it,” coach Willems said. “She struck it well. When we’re about 35 or more yards out, that’s her job: to make it dangerous. She made it dangerous and it paid off.”
Outside of Zoe’s goal, most of the game proved to be a defensive struggle. Neither team was able to get much going in the first 20 minutes of the game, as only one total shot between the two teams was recorded.
“(Bethany Christian) does a really good job containing the middle,” Westview coach Ryan Yoder said. “It was a midfield battle all night long, and I knew it would be. … What makes them dangerous is they possess and they pressure and do a really good job of moving.”
Westview’s best chance to score came at the halfway point of the first half. Senior Addison Bender was able to get a breakaway opportunity, but she was denied by Bethany freshman goalkeeper Grace Triplett.
“We got a little confused on the defensive end; didn’t talk,” Willems said. “They had a good chance, so we were fortunate not to be down at half, let alone up one.”
Westview had a few chances in the second half, but sophomore Paige Riegsecker had two shots blocked by different Bruin defenders. The Bethany defense was able to keep the ball from reaching Triplett for most of the half, allowing them to hold onto the victory.
“I think, toward the end, we passed a little better and got them chasing a little bit,” Willems said. “Our best 20 minutes was for sure in the second half … probably in the middle (of the half).”
The Warriors season comes to an end with a 7-8-2 record.
“We’re going to wish these seniors a good one,” Yoder said. “This is a good group of personality and leadership. They’re just fun to be around, so this one kind of hurts to just have it go away so quickly.”
Bethany Christian (12-4-2) will look to win its second-straight sectional crown Saturday.
“We have battled injuries all year,” Willems said. “We’re kind of healthy now. It’s going to be another tough game on Saturday.”
