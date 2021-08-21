TOPEKA — The homecoming for first-year head coach Jesse Ward couldn’t have been much sweeter.
The Westview alum led his team onto the pitch for the first time this season Saturday, and the result was an eight-goal shutout victory over Wawasee. Juniors Andrea Miller and Paige Riegsecker, along with freshman Brianna Munoz, all scored two goals each to help pace the Warriors to an 8-0 win at Westview High School.
“I thought we incorporated a lot of the things that we weren’t doing as much this summer,” Ward said. “We really worked the ball around well. We have a long way to go, but we were able to rotate a lot of girls in, and the play stayed pretty consistent throughout the game. We got good looks, we switched fields nicely and, defensively, we were much more organized compared to some scrimmages before this. This was a good starting point.”
Westview didn’t waste much time taking control of the game, gaining a 1-0 lead off the foot of Munoz six minutes into the first half. The Warriors kept the pressure on Wawasee as the half went on, building a 4-0 lead. The last goal of the half came from Riegsecker, who sent a ball sailing into the upper part of the net with just under 10 minutes left.
“Bri (Munoz) had a great start,” Ward said. “I think she left a couple goals out there, but she’s a really dynamic player for a freshman playing at the top. It was nice to see her score a couple goals to get the weight lifted off of her. For Paige (Riegsecker), I think she played mostly in the center last year, so we’ve been transitioning her to the outside because of her unique skill set to play out in space. We want to try to get her 1-v-1 on the outside just because of how big and fast she is, and I think we started to see some benefits to that (Saturday).”
On the other sideline, Wawasee’s struggles from the first two games of the season bled into Saturday. They were forced to play defense for a large majority of the game due to Westview’s dynamic ball control throughout the contest.
Wawasee never had any solid looks at the goal, and because of that, coach Luis Camargo’s team is still looking for its first goal of the season.
“That’s what we’ve been working on,” said Camargo of the offense. “This whole week we focused on being able to score goals and being able to finish because that’s something that we haven’t done yet. It’s something we’re just really struggling with right now. The girls are starting to get a little frustrated, so it’s just been about trying to build confidence. One goal, I think, is all it takes to wake up. (Saturday) against a tough team like this, we didn’t have many chances, but we’re hoping to change that in the next game.”
Any hopes Wawasee had of making the game interesting in the second half evaporated just a few minutes in after Riegsecker’s second and Miller’s first goals of the game upped the advantage to 6-0 with 35:30 to play.
Miller would pick up her second goal near the 28-minute mark and Munoz would do the same later on to round out Westview’s mammoth-sized offensive performance in the win.
Westview (1-0) will face a stiffer test in Goshen (2-1) on Monday, while Wawasee (0-3) hopes to get things going against Manchester (0-2) on Tuesday.
“I like what we did, but I think we can play faster and a little more crisp,” Ward said. “It’s still building. It’s still taking it one game at a time. Our shape (on the field) was really good (Saturday). We have Goshen on Monday, and they’ll obviously bring a different challenge to us. I think it’ll be a good barometer for where we’re at.”
