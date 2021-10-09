TOPEKA — Seemingly getter stronger as the match progressed, Westview beat Lakewood Park Christian to earn the program’s first girls soccer sectional crown since 2017.
The No. 8-ranked Warriors tallied a goal in the 40th minute and added five more in the second half on the way to beat the No. 19 Panthers 6-0 Saturday in the championship match of Class 1A, Sectional 35.
“The first half we lost intensity a little bit, but at halftime coach (Jesse Ward) talked to us and we brought the intensity up,” said Warriors sophomore Karly Miller, who tallied three second-half goals bringing her 2021 season total to 15. “The girls wanted it bad enough. One person starts it and it spreads throughout the entire team.
“It’s really a team effort and I’m so proud of the team for doing it. A big shout-out to our captains (junior Paige Riegsecker, junior Stacy Stutzman and senior Elaine Troyer). Our seniors did phenomenal and I can’t thank them enough.”
Westview took a 1-0 lead with 11 seconds remaining in the first half. Freshman Brianna Munoz potted a 40th-minute goal assisted by junior Paige Schwartz. The Warriors produced all six of the match’s first-half shots on goal and five of the six corner kicks.
Munoz took a pass from Schwartz and netted the second goal of the night and her 29th of the season in the 44th minute.
Miller’s three goals came on assists from Munoz in the 49th minute, Munoz in the 68th and on a penalty kick.
The secret to their connection?
“Chemistry is a big part of the game,” Miller said. “We get closer every single day. The closer we get off the field, it translates right onto the field. We just connect way better.”
Paige Riegsecker’s goal aided by freshman Olivia Jasso in the 54th minute put the Warriors up 5-0.
“We weren’t getting high enough up the field in the first half,” Ward said. “I think it had to do with our rotation. (Lakewood Park) has a lot of speed and we want to respect that. (Senior Sam Hartz) is very fast. We wanted to make it very hard for her to get the ball.”
Ward said his team started out conservative, then got into an offensive rhythm.
“When everybody touches the ball we have a lot of energy,” Ward said. “As the (second) half went, we kept pushing and pushing down the field. We needed to keep pushing and subbing and wear them down.
“We rotate the way we do for a reason — to keep our energy high and keep getting better as the game goes, and I think we saw that tonight. It didn’t matter who we put in, we just kept running the ball. We’re blessed to have the players we do. We have 22 and they can all step on the field and play.”
Ward’s Warriors out-shot John Haraguchi’s Panthers 12-3 and held a 6-1 corner kick advantage.
Lakewood Park’s best scoring opportunity was a strong run by Olivia Crider that was intercepted by Westview goalkeeper Madison Hooley.
With the program’s 10th sectional title, Westview advances to a Class 1A regional semifinal. Westview visits No. 5 Argos at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in one semifinal. The other semifinal is Covenant Christian Sectional winner (Trinity at Greenlawn or Covenant Christian) at Andrean Sectional title-taker Andrean. The championship is slated for 4O00 p.m. next Saturday at Westview.
During the regular season, the Warriors and Argos played to a 2-2 tie on the Dragons’ field.
2021 Girls Soccer Sectional 35 — championship results
(At Westview)
WESTVIEW 6, LAKEWOOD PARK CHRISTIAN 0
Goals
W — Brianna Munoz (Paige Schwartz assist) 40th minute.
W — Munoz (Schwartz) 44th.
W — Karly Miller (Munoz) 49th
W — Paige Riegsecker (Olivia Jasso) 54th.
W — K. Miller (Munoz) 68th minute.
W— K. Miller (penalty kick) 72nd.
Shots on goal: Westview 12, Lakewood Park 3.
Goalie saves: Westview — Madison Hooley 1, Karlie Schrock 1; Lakewood Park — Jade Carnahan 7.
Corners: Westview 6, Lakewood Park 1.
Records: Westview 14-2-4, Lakewood Park 9-2-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.