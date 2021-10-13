ARGOS — On Monday night, Elaine Troyer wasn’t part of the main penalty kick lineup for Westview.
On Wednesday night, she kicked the Warriors to the regional final.
After being bumped up from the number six spot in the PK lineup to fifth, Troyer buried a PK shot to give No. 8 (Class 1A) Westview a 2-1 (5-4 PKs) victory over No. 5 (1A) Argos on the road and send the Warriors to a Class 1A regional championship game, which they will host Saturday at 4 p.m.
“I was just really calm and I was like, ‘I’ve got to do this for my team,’” said Troyer of her approach to the final PK of the game. “It was honestly just a blank mind; I was just looking at the goal and was thinking, ‘I’ve got to do this for my team, senior year, first time in Westview since 2017.’ … It was a lot of pressure, but I knew my team was behind me.”
Troyer was referring to this being the first time Westview has been in regionals since 2017. The last regional win for the program came in 2016, when they won the regional title that year in the one-game regional format.
Westview coach Jesse Ward explained how the change in the penalty kick lineup came about.
“She wasn’t in the top five until we had somebody come up and say, ‘Hey, I really don’t want to be in that situation,’” Ward said. “We tell our players that you need to tell us now. There are some people that want to be in that situation, and there’s some that don’t — and it’s OK. So, she was slotted in.
“(Troyer) was our sixth; we have 1-10 charted out, and our ‘5’ came to us earlier in the week and said, ‘It’s not for me,’ so we slotted her into sixth. (Troyer) hit a good ball; to hit all five I think is great.”
The game reached penalty kicks after Westview tied the game in regulation on one of them. Freshman Brianna Munoz was tripped in the goalie box with 9:35 to go, setting her up to attempt a game-tying PK. The freshmen knew what to do with it from there, kicking a shot in the bottom left corner past the diving hands of Argos goalkeeper Lizzy Edmonds to tie it at one.
Argos had taken the lead midway through the second half when a shot from Dragons junior Kadyn Baughman caught a fortuitous bounce and skipped past Westview goalie Madison Hooley to make it a 1-0 game with 20:19 left on the clock.
Other than giving up that goal, Hooley stepped up big for Westview with nine shots saved.
“She’s come so far since the beginning of the season,” said Ward of Hooley. “And when she’s focused and on her toes and engaged in the game, she’s very, very good.”
Two, seven-minute overtimes left the game tied at one, sending it to PKs. After both teams made their first-round shots, Argos’ second PK attempt went over the net. This left the door open for the Warriors to make the rest of their kicks to win the game, which they did.
Scoring for Westview in the PKs, in order, were Munoz, sophomore Karly Miller, junior Paige Riegsecker, freshman Morgan Riegsecker and Troyer.
“I think we had it under control, but I was like, ‘Yes! We got this now. This is our chance,’” said Troyer of what went through her mind when Argos missed its second PK shot.
Westview (15-2-4) will now play No. 6 Andrean (13-3-3) in a Class 1A regional final Saturday in Topeka after the 59ers beat South Bend Trinity, 3-0, in the other regional semifinal Wednesday. To be able to host a regional championship game means a lot for a player like Troyer.
“It is an absolutely amazing feeling, especially like — I’m a senior this year, so for me, it’s extra amazing,” Troyer said. “It just makes my year, and like especially with these girls, it’s an amazing feeling honestly.”
Ward noted how cool it would be if the Westview boys team wins its regional semifinal game Thursday against Caston, setting up a doubleheader of Westview teams to play in regional finals on their home field Saturday. Should the Warriors’ boys team win, they would play in their regional final at 2 p.m., with the girls game at 4 p.m.
“We love playing at home, and we know our boys are in the same position; they play (Thursday),” Ward said. “There’s a lot of excitement for Westview soccer right now. There’s a lot of support; that school loves their soccer, boys or girls. There’s a lot of excitement for both the boys’ team and the girls’ team. So, we did our part. Hopefully the boys (Thursday) do their part and we get a boys-girls regional final. I think that’d be pretty cool.”
