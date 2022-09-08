EMMA — In search of its first victory during what’s been a frustrating trek for Northridge so far this season, the Raiders made a strong case for their first win on the road against a very talented team in Westview.
Northridge scored a season-high two goals in the first half — both by sophomore Sophia Brown — after taking advantage of some timid play on both sides of the pitch from the Warriors.
Westview revved up its energy during the second half though, scoring two goals while simultaneously shutting out the Raiders offense, to force a 2-2 tie at Westview High School Thursday evening.
“We gave (Northridge) too much space,” said Westview head coach Jesse Ward of his team’s sluggish start. “And we really hadn’t been doing that the last few weeks. … We came out a little timid and showed (Northridge) some respect.
“We changed that as the game went on, and I think our girls made some adjustments. We started pressing a little better, we started connecting a little better, and it was really all about our energy. … It was good to see the girls pull themselves out of a 2-0 hole.”
The Raiders (0-5-4) were the aggressor early, spending a majority of their possessions in Warriors territory, which allowed for some early scoring chances.
While Northridge had struggled to score coming into the contest — three goals in eight games — the Raiders took advantage of a couple free-kick opportunities following mistakes by Westview (6-2-2).
With 29:28 remaining in the first half, Brown rocketed a shot toward the upper half of Westview’s net. The ball narrowly got over the outstretched arms of Westview senior goalkeeper Madison Hooley, handing Brown her third goal of the season, and the team a 1-0 lead.
Later in the half, following a penalty called on Westview senior Hannah Sprunger, Brown scored on a penalty-kick opportunity with ease. The sophomore’s kick flew past Hooley, finding a hole in the right side of the net to put the Raiders ahead by two with a little less than 10 minutes remaining until halftime.
While Westview failed to score during the first half, its energy picked up substantially during the final five or so minutes of the frame, which bled over into the second half of play.
Three minutes into the second half, sophomore Brianna Munoz and senior Paige Schwartz showed off some strong passing deep in Northridge’s zone.
Schwartz then setup Munoz with a perfect pass in front of the net, setting up the sophomore for a goal that cut the Warriors deficit in half with 37:03 left.
The strong play from Westview continued as the half wore on, but the Raiders were doing just enough to hold off the Warriors on the road.
Northridge would eventually surrender its one-goal lead though, following a game-tying goal from Schwartz with 8:59 to go in regulation.
After three-straight well-placed corner kicks from sophomore Kelsie Ward, the last one found the back of the net behind a header from Schwartz.
“She has been playing so well,” said Ward of Schwartz. “The last couple of games especially, she has been playing really, really well. I mean, she’s a forward. We want her to be selfish and go to the goal. Over the last two or three games, her stat line is really telling the story. She’s getting rewarded for what she’s been doing.”
“She worked all summer on her sets,” added Ward of Kelsie. “She’s been our number one corner-kick taker all year. She’s been putting balls right in front (of the goal) all year long. … Over the last three or four games, we’ve finally been scoring off of her corners.”
While the Raiders played well enough to give themselves a chance to win, in the end, another opportunity at a victory slipped from Northridge’s grasp. That reality was disappointing to Northridge head coach Chris Malott following the contest.
“I was frustrated,” Malott said. “I don’t feel like we possessed the ball like we’re capable of. I thought we played a little frantic at times instead of doing the simple things to alleviate some of (Westview)’s pressure. They’re good at attacking, and at times, we didn’t do a good job of adjusting to that.”
Nine games into its season and Northridge has tied four times and has come up just short in a majority of its losses as well.
“We’re 0-5-4 and three of our five losses are by a goal” Malott said. “It’s just one of those things where we are in almost every single game, it’s just been tough to find the back of the net or create that chance (to score). We’re good at getting it into the attacking third, we just kind of stall once we get up there.
“There just hasn’t been a ton of creativity to take people on one-on-one. Westview has that type of player in Munoz in the middle. She can get people to commit, and that can open things up for somebody else. At the moment, we just don’t have that, and that’s kind of why we haven’t been able to get that extra one in the back of the net.”
Westview plays again next Tuesday against Central Noble, while Northridge hopes to pick up its first win against Plymouth Saturday.