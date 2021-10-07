TOPEKA – A 10-minute scoring blitz made all the difference for Westview Thursday night.
Tied at two with Elkhart Christian late in the first half, Warriors junior Paige Schwartz broke away from the Eagles defense. Her shot flew past Elkhart Christian goalkeeper Jordyn Becker and into the net to put her team ahead.
A few minutes later, near the end of the first half, sophomore Karly Miller added two of her four goals during the game in a 45-second span to give the Warriors a 5-2 lead at halftime.
The scoring spree to end the half bled into the final 40 minutes of play where Westview would shutout Elkhart Christian 4-0 to win 9-2 and advance to Saturday’s Class 1A Sectional 36 championship.
“We weren’t very clean in the beginning,” Westview head coach Jesse Ward said. “They played that high line (defense) against us. We got compact and didn’t do ourselves any favors early. From there, we settled down, especially in the second half. We rotated in 21 girls throughout the game, and I think that ran them out of gas in the second.
“We just needed to settle down. They got a (penalty kick) early. And then we just made a mistake on defense for the other (goal). They got two silly goals. Both were simple mistakes that we hadn’t done all year. … But a win in sectional, pretty or not, is a win.”
Less than 15 minutes into the semifinal, Westview went up first behind a goal from Miller that got past the goalkeeper and dribbled into the right corner of the net. That lead lasted all of three minutes after ECA senior Audra Badskey took advantage of the penalty kick opportunity. Badskey’s kick found the back of the net to knot things up at one with 24 minutes until half.
The Warriors and Eagles traded goals once again during the latter half of the first. This time, Westview senior Jocelynn Schrock gave her team a one-goal lead at the 19:35 mark. At the 10:15 mark, the Eagles answered behind sophomore Allison Russell’s goal to tie the game at two.
From there, the Warriors settled in like Ward explained and started outplaying Elkhart Christian in every facet.
Schwartz put Westview on top 3-2 at the 7:51 mark of the first half with her first of two goals on Thursday. The Warriors never surrendered the lead again against Elkhart Christian. Her and Miller combined to score six of the team’s nine goals in the sectional semifinal.
“With (Elkhart Christian) playing that high line, Karly (Miller) came to me and asked to play up top a little bit with her speed,” Ward said. “Combined with Paige Schwartz’s speed, playing against that defense with gaps like that, that’s what they’re accustomed to. Brianna Munoz is more of a play-inside-the-box possession player. So we made that adjustment and it worked. It kind of broke the game open for us.”
The Warriors put together a strong effort early in the second half as they’d up the advantage to five within a four-minute span. Miller drove one in at the 30:18 mark, while Schwartz scored at the 26-minute mark to make it 7-2 in favor of the hosting team.
With the rout on, Ward cycled in multiple substitutions. Sophomore Katie Engelage and freshman Faith Beechy made the most of their opportunities by scoring a goal each to finish up an impressive offensive output by the Warriors.
Westview (13-2-4) now moves on to play for a sectional title on Saturday against Lakewood Park Christian (9-1-1). The Panthers defeated Lakeland Christian 4-1 Thursday night to advance.
“We play a tough non-conference schedule, and I told them we’ve seen regional and semistate level teams,” Ward said. “We aren’t going to see anything that we haven’t seen before. They just have to relax and do what we do well. Trust in what we teach and what we work on every day, and we’ll be fine.”
