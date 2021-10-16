TOPEKA – Just hours after the Westview boys soccer team stormed the pitch in semistate-filled elation, the Warrior girls dipped their heads in disappointment.
Against an Andrean team it tied with in early September, Westview found itself in a back-and-forth defensive slugfest during what was a cold and windy day in Topeka.
Neither team earned solid opportunities near the net as the game entered overtime tied at zero. The 59ers would score a goal with 10 seconds left in the first overtime after Emily Ziegelhofer’s shot rebounded off Westview goalkeeper Madison Hooley to the feet of Bridget Sherman. Sherman would get the ball into the net – the only goal of the game – to put Andrean ahead.
The Warriors fought hard in the second overtime, but a shot never found its way into the goal during the final seven minutes. A very successful season for the Warriors and head coach Jesse Ward came to a depressing end during the regional final at Westview High School on Saturday.
“They finished one, and we didn’t,” Ward said. “We had chances. We had lots of chances. We had lots of good looks throughout the entire game. They just managed to finish one of their opportunities, and we didn’t. And that’s the way the game ends. … But I think we played hard. It’s tough, but it is what it is.
“We knew (Andrean) would be a good team. We had to switch things up, because we lost Paige Schwartz during the Argos game. She was one of our starting forwards, so we had to play a little bit of a different lineup. But we still got looks. We went with a 4-5-1 (Saturday) based on a couple of (Andrean)’s midfielders who were very good. We didn’t want to load the middle to help keep them under control, which I think we did most of the game. We had our opportunities. Who knows, one bounce of the ball, and it could have been a different outcome.”
It seemed one play would make all the difference with how well both sides played defensively. Neither team had a multitude of good looks at the net, and when they did, each goalkeeper stepped up.
Hooley helped keep a zero on the scoreboard with multiple impressive saves during the first half. The most impressive may have come when Andrean’s Cristina Martinez sent a free kick toward the goal that caused Hooley to have to make two separate saves within seconds.
Later in the half, Andrean goalie Kate Wantuch made a diving save to prevent Westview’s Brianna Munoz from scoring with 17 minutes left in the first half.
Hooley answered once again with two minutes left in the first half with a save that prevented Andrean’s Morgan Cadwallader from scoring to preserve the 0-0 tie going into halftime.
Arguably the most heartbreaking miss on the day for Westview came nearly 10 minutes into the second half, when Paige Riegsecker found an opening and made a run at Andrean’s goal. Her shot attempt had a chance, but it bounced off the top crossbar of the goal and back into the field of play.
The second-best chance for Westview came from Karly Miller, who had an open net after Wantuch found herself out of the box. Unfortunately for Miller, the ball rolled out of bounds before she could put a solid shot on net.
The trend of missed chances continued for the Warriors into overtime, when Riegsecker had a clean look at the goal with 1:30 left during the first OT. The opportunity was there, but Wantuch stepped in once again to make the save. A minute later, the 59ers scored.
“At times, we just stopped connecting for long periods,” Ward said. “Then we’d have to defend for long periods, but I think we finished really well. We had really good looks right before the goal. Seemed like the tide was turning. We almost scored. But on that goal, they transitioned quickly, and we didn’t take the right angle, and they got in on us. We’ve closed that down all season and (Saturday) it just got away from us.”
The Warriors end their season at 15-3-4 with conference and sectional championships to show for it.
“This hurts, and this needs to motivate us,” Ward said. “We’re going to work our butts off in the offseason. Sometimes working hard is painful, but it’s not nearly as painful as this feeling right here.”
