TOPEKA — Westview scored early and went on to win. Bethany Christian gave up a late goal and lost.
The Warriors beat Central Noble 2-0 and the Bruins were edged 2-1 by Elkhart Christian Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 36 girls soccer tournament at Westview.
Westview (12-2-4) plays Elkhart Christian (10-7) in the semifinals at 5:00 p.m. Thursday. Thursday’s second semifinal features Lakeland Christian Academy against Lakewood Park Christian. The championship is slated for 7:00 p.m. Saturday.
Central Noble finished the 2021 season at 8-4-3, while Bethany Christian finished at 4-7-3.
WESTVIEW 2, CENTRAL NOBLE 0
Freshman Brianna Munoz put nine shots on goal, including seven in the second half, with a goal assisted by junior Andrea Miller in the 70th minute to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead.
Miller made a run of more than 50 yards up the left side, then fed to Munoz who tapped the ball home.
“Bri had a lot of shots,” Westview coach Jesse Ward said. “We talked to her about being a little more selective. Their keeper (junior Meghan Kiebel) is very good.”
Besides Munoz, Westview's second-half shots were produced by sophomore Karly Miller (2), freshman Olivia Jasso and junior Paige Schwartz.
“Central Noble put a second person up top in the second half,” Ward said. “They play hard. I’d say 60 minutes of the game they beat us to balls.”
Westview held a 20-3 edge in shots for the match, including 11-2 in the second half.
The Cougars had a free kick by sophomore Naomi Leffers and another shot goal by freshman Avery Deter.
Westview led 1-0 at halftime. The Warriors put nine shots on goal in the first 40 minutes (Munoz, Schwartz and junior Paige Riegsecker two each and one apiece by Jasso, sophomore Katie Engelage and freshman Kelsie Ward) and the Cougars one, with a long free kick by Leffers.
Riegsecker put Westview ahead 1-0 with an unassisted goal in the 2nd minute. She ripped a shot from the top right side of the field.
Junior goalkeeper Madison Hooley made three saves for Westview, while Kiebel stopped 18 for Central Noble.
Three of the Cougars’ losses this season came against the Warriors in Topeka: 5-3 on Sept. 7, 2-0 on Sept. 16 and Tuesday’s match.
ELKHART CHRISTIAN 2, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1
A scramble in front of the net ended with senior Audra Badskey being credited with an Elkhart Christian goal in the 77th minute as the Joel Badskey-coached Eagles held on the best the Bruins.
Bethany Christian coach Hank Willems liked his team's play in the second half play more than the first.
“The second half we were playing a little soccer instead of just kicking it,” Willems said.
A diving save by Elkhart Christian junior goalkeeper Jordyn Becker denied a potential go-ahead goal by Bruins senior Reyna King in the 70th minute.
Bethany wound up with one more shot on goal than the Eagles, 6-5. Sophomore Zoe Willems hustled for five shots and senior Reyna King one for Bethany. Besides Badskey, sophomore Brooke Coursen booted two and sophomore Allison Russell one for Elkhart Christian.
The Bruins held a 4-1 edge in that department in the second half, though ECA had several runs and many scoring chances thanks to three of five corner kicks coming after intermission.
Zoe Willems’ breakaway goal in the 53rd minute knotted the score at 1-all.
“We were close several times,” Hank Willems said. “With that goal I thought we’d have the momentum, and we did to some extent.”
Because of injuries and other reasons, the Bruins did not enjoy much depth.
“Our overall effort was really good,” Willems said. “We were exhausted.”
Coursen netted the first goal of the match via a pass from sophomore Mya Ott in the 23rd minute.
The Eagles out-shot the Bruins 4-2 in the first half. Coursen launched two ECA shots, while Badskey and Russell had one each. Both of BC’s shots came from Willems, who also had a dangerous run turned away late in the half.
Both of Bethany’s corner kicks came in the second half. Eagles keeper Becker made four saves and Bruins sophomore goalie Grace Triplett collected three.
2021 Girls Soccer Sectional 36 — first round results
(At Westview)
WESTVIEW 2, CENTRAL NOBLE 0
Goals
W— Paige Riegsecker (unassisted) 2nd minute.
W— Brianna Munoz (Andrea Miller) 70th minute.
Shots on goal: Westview 20, Central Noble 3.
Goalie saves: Westview — Madison Hooley 3; Central Noble — Meghan Kiebel 18.
Corners: Westview 1, Central Noble 1.
Records: Westview 12-2-4, Central Noble 8-4-3.
ELKHART CHRISTIAN 2, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1
Goals
ECA — Brooke Coursen (Mya Ott assist) 23rd minute.
BC — Zoe Willems (unassisted) 53rd.
ECA — Audra Badskey (unassisted) 77th.
Shots on goal: Bethany Christian 6, Elkhart Christian 5.
Goalie saves: Elkhart Christian — Jordyn Becker 4; Bethany Christian — Grace Triplett 3.
Corners: Elkhart Christian 5, Bethany Christian 2.
Records: Elkhart Christian 10-7, Bethany Christian 4-7-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.