GOSHEN — After a first half where offense was optional, all West Noble and Bethany Christian did in the second half was score.
West Noble led 1-0 at halftime, but then the teams combined to score five goals in the final 40 minute to result in a 3-3 tie in girls soccer non-conference action Tuesday night. There were even more chances for goals late in the game, too, as both teams put shots on the net in the final five minutes of the contest.
“It was interesting, to say the least,” said West Noble coach Erika Ingram about the second half. “We started out very slow, I do have to say that, but we did end up pulling through toward the end and pulled ourselves back together to finish out strong.”
The Chargers’ lone tally of the first half came off the foot of senior Sherlyn Torres. The senior connected on a shot with 11:34 remaining before halftime to give her team a lead.
“It is really good to have (Torres) as a player,” Ingram said. “She can play any position I put her in and she can play under any amount of pressure. I ask her to do something, and she’ll turn around and do exactly that, plus more. Having her on my team for my first year is definitely a highlight to say the least.”
It was a halftime deficit Bethany Christian coach Hank Willems thought his team shouldn’t have had, given the way they played in the first 40 minutes.
“I thought, in the first half, we had two or three point-blank opportunities that we just have to finish,” Willems said. “It could’ve been a different game going into the last 40 minutes if we just aren’t struggling to score, and we’re not getting a ton of opportunities. We have to be better at that.”
The Bruins offense kicked into high gear to begin the second half. Sophomore Zoe Willems tied the game at one less than eight minutes into the half, then senior Reyna King gave Bethany the lead on a strike with 25:16 left in the match.
“We played Zoe a little bit further up the field,” said Hank Willems on adjustments made at halftime. “She’s one of our more experienced players as a sophomore. So, it’s ‘Where do we want to make our stand?’ We tried to defend farther up the field and give us some more offense.”
West Noble didn’t back down, however. Less than two minutes after the Bruins took the lead, the Chargers found an equalizer on a shot from senior Neyda Macias. Four minutes later, West Noble re-took the lead on another goal from Torres, going up 3-2 with 19:19 left showing on the game clock.
“It’s pretty tough getting the girls’ confidence back up, especially after two goals went in pretty quickly (for Bethany Christian),” Ingram said. “But eventually, we all got on the right page, heads were up and we went right back at it.”
Bethany Christian had multiple chances to tie the game after West Noble gained the lead again, but couldn’t find the back of the net until an accidental hand ball in the goal box from a Chargers defender set up a penalty kick opportunity for the home team. King was called upon to take the shot, and the senior buried it to knot things up at three with 8:39 remaining.
Bethany Christian now has a 1-1-2 record. It was the second home game of the season for the Bruins at their temporary home of Goshen College. The collegiate Maple Leafs play on a bigger field than a standard high school team, making it a challenge for all players.
“We cannot run for no reason,” said Willems is something he wants his team to work on in the coming weeks of the season. “Play to feet. We are really concentrating on not just passing balls and making each other run to them. We’re learning how to play to feet, let the ball do its work, just conserve our energy and play smart soccer. We just have so many new girls that it’s just going to take time.”
West Noble is 2-1-1 through its first four games. The Chargers have also had their share of injury issues, so to be getting everyone back healthy right now is key for Ingram.
“Now that we have a formation down pat and we know how to play with everyone now that everyone’s back, I feel like we’re going to be really, really strong, both offensively and in the midfield in these later-season games,” Ingram said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.