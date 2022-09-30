NAPPANEE — For the sixth-straight season, the NorthWood girls soccer team is going to finish with a winning record.
A big part of the success in recent seasons has been the play of Ari Topping and Caitlin Knepp. Both seniors this year, the duo has quickly moved up to the top of the program’s all-time scoring list behind their dynamic play and on-field chemistry.
Topping’s final high school season was almost cut short, though, Aug. 27 in a game against Bremen.
Leading 6-0 early in the second half, Topping went to go pass the ball to a teammate. When she planted her left leg to go kick, though, it buckled and twisted. The senior immediately fell to the ground, holding her knee, writhing in pain.
“I walked off the field, but in that moment, I knew I definitely twisted it or did something to it,” Topping recalled.
For Knepp, it was tough seeing her best friend and teammate in that type of pain.
“It affected how I played for the first 10 minutes after the injury, especially seeing her on the sideline knowing that she wasn’t coming back in,” Knepp said. “After I realized she wasn’t coming back in, I knew I had to play harder because I didn’t have her out there. She’s my go-to pass every time, so not having her out there, I had to figure out what I was going to do and adjust. I think it really affected the rest of the offense as well because everyone had to make that adjustment together.”
NorthWood would go on to win the game 8-0, but the fear of losing Topping for the rest of the season loomed over the entire program.
“It was just, ‘Oh my gosh, we can’t afford to lose her,’” admitted NorthWood coach Tom Shields was his initial thought when the injury happened.
Topping went to the doctor the following week to get tests done. While the results of an MRI wouldn’t be available for a few weeks, the doctor she visited said Topping could continue to play this season as long as she wore a brace on her knee.
This was music to the senior’s ears.
“I was like, ‘I’m all over this,’’ Topping said. “I got the brace and I’m still out here.”
After missing four games across two weeks, Topping made her return to the field in a Sept. 10 home contest against Jimtown.
The senior picked up right where she left off as well, scoring a goal in the second half as part of a 3-0 win over the Jimmies.
“I think the ball was passed through to me, and I touched it with my right foot into the goal,” Topping recalled. “That was probably the best feeling I could’ve had. The first game back, and I score? Like, oh my gosh. The amount of support I’ve gotten from my team during the injury and after that goal was amazing.”
Shields noted how Topping’s work ethic has set a great example for everyone around her.
“She worked hard to get back on the field,” Shields said. “After practice, she goes and works on the (stationary) bike. She’ll get a little jog in, too. I told the girls that she needs to be their inspiration because she’s doing what she can to play, and a lot of the other girls aren’t working as hard to play. She’s wanting to get in and do as much as she can.”
“Her coming back and playing on her injury — she’s just so strong and inspirational,” added Knepp about Topping. “She’s just so mentally strong playing through it because I know that sometimes it hurts, but she’s still playing on it and pushing through.”
NorthWood now enters the Class 2A tournament with an 11-3-2 record and the No. 18 ranking in the class. They will be hosting their sectional next week, with the hopes of bringing home a fourth sectional title in the last six seasons.
Individually, Knepp and Topping are chasing some history of their own. As it stands, Knepp has 43 career goals, which is third most in program history. Topping has 35 goals and 22 assists, which rank fifth and third, respectively, on the program’s all-time list. A deep postseason run could help Topping reach the assist record, as that number is 30, held by Kaitlin Heckaman.
While the team and individual goals are still important to Topping, just being on the field for the end of her senior season gives her the most satisfaction.
“It’s so rewarding,” Topping said. “To be back after two weeks and realize I can finish out the season was the best feeling. I got pretty down in the dumps after the injury, but once I got this brace and got back, it was the best feeling ever.”