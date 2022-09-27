DUNLAP — Tuesday’s game may not have started the way Goshen head coach Myron Bontreger had anticipated after a scoreless first half, but eventually, the offense would get going for the RedHawks.
Goshen managed three goals in the second half — two of which came in the first three minutes — to earn its sixth Northern Lakes Conference shutout of the season by defeating Concord, 3-0, on the road.
“I’m really proud of them,” Bontreger said. “Concord has played well against good teams. They lost 1-0 to Warsaw, they tied Penn 0-0, fell to (FW) Carroll 2-1. (Concord)’s a dangerous team. People look at their record and think they’re bad, but that’s a really dangerous team that’s fast, strong and athletic. Because of that, I’m proud of the girls for staying persistent (Tuesday).”
For much of the first half, both teams struggled to find a rhythm in either team’s defensive zone.
Goshen (13-3, 6-1 NLC) spent more time than Concord (3-10-2, 2-5 NLC) did in its opponent’s zone, but that still only led to a few opportunities throughout the 40 minutes.
Concord senior Lauren Smith played well in goal, making a couple very strong saves in the first half that caught the eye of Bontreger to keep the contest scoreless.
“Their goalie made some really great saves,” Bontreger said. “We had a girl head one back against the grain that was heading to the corner of the net, and (Smith) made a tremendous save. She made a couple of those in the first half. … I think their speed, their discipline and their defensive organization was really tough for us in the first half.”
Adjustments needed to be made in the second half if the RedHawks hoped to beat out a pesky Minutemen group, and that’s exactly what happened.
Only 30 seconds into the final 40 minutes of the game, Goshen senior Andrea Diaz made a strong play, moving through the Concord defense to score a breakaway goal past Smith and hand the RedHawks a 1-0 lead.
“I thought we made some really good adjustments in the second half,” Bontreger said. “We had some girls around (Miriam Ruiz Sanchez) help out. Andrea gets overshadowed, because of Miriam’s 29, but that was (Diaz)’s 17th goal of the season and people don’t even realize that. Seventeen goals and 10 assists; she’s had a fantastic year.”
As the second half carried on, so did Goshen’s aggressiveness.
The RedHawks’ persistence in Concord’s defensive zone was much more noticeable in the second half, and that would soon pay off again just a few minutes after the goal from Diaz.
Ruiz Sanchez handed her team a 2-0 lead with 36:56 to go in the contest after pushing a ricochet into the goal following a great save by Concord’s Smith.
The game would stay at 2-0 until junior Caylin Martinez — off the assist from sophomore Kennedy Yordy — put a dribbler into the net with just 10 seconds to play in regulation.
“I told the team if (Concord) is going to put all of their focus on Miriam, let’s get the ball to Kennedy,” Bontreger said. “We wanted to have her get it in the box and put more pressure on them with some corner kicks, and I thought she did a great job of putting that pressure on (Tuesday). It really freed up some space for us.”
Tuesday marked the end of the regular season for Goshen, who will now have nine days in between contests.
The RedHawks play again on Thursday, Oct. 6, against Plymouth in Class 3A Sectional 4 play.
Concord has a road test against Westview Thursday before it begins 3A Sectional 4 play against Northridge next Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sectional is hosted by Goshen this year.
“We liked the draw except for the fact that we sit around for nine days,” Bontreger said. “When you’ve had the season that we’ve had, you don’t want to sit for nine days. We’ll have to figure out how to keep them motivated in practice and keep them going.
“We know Concord is not an easy out, and we know Northridge is not an easy out. We know we’ll see one of those two down the road. Both of those teams have been hard to score on, and I think our girls know that. We have to keep instilling in them that we wanted to be dangerous going into sectional time. That was our goal (in the preseason).”