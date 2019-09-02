GOSHEN — A couple of near misses on scoring chances by Northridge in the first half kept the Goshen RedHawks in their Northern Lakes Conference high school girls soccer match with the Raiders Saturday evening.
Momentum shifted dramatically in the second half as the Raiders erupted for a pair of goals in the opening 11 minutes on the way to a 4-0 win.
“We really didn’t do anything different,” first-year Northridge coach Chris Malott said about his team’s play after intermission. “In the second we got a little more shape, which spread us out a little more and allowed us to take advantage of our speed. We got into good positions and were very good on the ball.”
In the opening 40 minutes, the Raiders had two great scoring opportunities. The first one came when Northridge scored, but the goal was waved off due to an offsides infraction. The second was when a shot bounced off the crossbar.
The first goal for the Raiders came in the 45th minute as junior Delaney Hoag found the back of the net.
“We had the ball in our end over the first five minutes and then the goal came,” first-year Goshen coach Myron Bontreger said. “We came out in the second half looking to continue playing like we had in the first half, but that first goal was demoralizing. So was the second one. You have to give Northridge credit, both of those goals were off of great shots.”
The Raiders improve to 2-4 (1-0 in the NLC). Northridge visits NorthWood Thursday around 6:45 p.m.
“We had a tough schedule to begin the season,” Malott said. “We graduated seven starters from last year’s team, and even though I have been in the program, I’m a new coach. We knew it would take some time to find a rhythm. We are starting to get on the same page.”
Senior Lauren Kollat chipped in with Northridge’s second goal in the 51st minute.
“Those goals changed the game,” Bontreger said. “Northridge has a lot of speed and athleticism for us to deal with. For the most part I was pleased with the way the girls played.”
Junior Madison Wienert tallied the next two Raider goals in the 71st and 76th minutes. Kollat was credited with an assist on the second of Wienert’s scores.
“Those are her first goals of the season,” Malott said. “Wienert and Kollat are playing off each other well.”
The Raiders had advantages of 18-5 in shots on goal and 3-0 in corner kicks. Senior Hope Stacker made five keeper saves for Northridge and sophomore Abril Diaz 11 for the RedHawks.
Goshen’s sophomore defender Avah DeVoe had to leave the contest due to an injury.
“She had a severe ankle sprain. The trainer thinks she could be out for two weeks,” Bontreger said. “Her being out will be hard on us. She has been playing well and her being out today really impacted us. She is the one player that has the speed to deal with the Northridge players.”
Goshen falls to 2-2 (1-1 in the NLC). The RedHawks entertain Warsaw Tuesday around 7:15 p.m.
Besides DeVoe, Goshen will also be minus senior Regan Mast, who received a red card Saturday and will have to miss the Warsaw contest.
“We are going to have two starters for Warsaw,” Bontreger said.
The JV contest ended in a 1-1 tie.
