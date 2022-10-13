GOSHEN — Defense played the most prominent role during Thursday’s Class 3A regional semifinal between Goshen and Penn at Goshen High School.
The RedHawks earned their 16th shutout of the season against the Kingsman. However, Goshen’s potent offense was held in check on the other side, which led to the game coming down to penalty kicks.
Penn’s shootout experience this postseason gave them an edge, as senior goalkeeper Lily Smith outdid Goshen senior goalkeeper Meggy VanHooser to help the Kingsmen to a 3-1 win in PKs after a scoreless regulation and overtime.
“This was probably my sixth or seventh (shootout) in my high school career,” Smith said. “Being able to have been in these situations over and over again really gives me confidence in these situations. … My teammates having that confidence in me, and vice versa really helped us get the job done (Thursday).”
“It’s a great feeling,” Penn head coach Jeff Hart added. “We know how hard it is to come down here and play, and for this team to be an Elite 8 finalist, that’s its legacy right now. And now Saturday, we get a chance to play at home (in the regional final), and we couldn’t be more excited.”
Goshen (15-4) may have been the better team throughout the regular season, but Penn (8-11-2) showed an extra level of heart to open up the contest.
The RedHawks found themselves on their heels defensively for a majority of the first half, getting outshot 5-1 at the goal through the first 40 minutes.
“I think the girls were ready to play,” Goshen head coach Myron Bontreger said. “But I knew the first part of the game would be a bit of a flurry (for Penn) because of the energy they’d have. I thought we’d weather that storm a bit, and when we got into the half tied 0-0, I felt pretty good about that.”
The Kingsmen continued taking it to the RedHawks near their own goal to start the second half, with both sophomore Anika Guenther and senior Sarah Tobin getting shots on goal within the first 10 minutes.
However, Goshen’s ball control picked up following that, with the RedHawks putting some extended pressure on the Penn defense and Smith in net.
Junior Kennedy Yordy continued her strong postseason play, helping put the RedHawks in possession to score on a few during the middle of the second half.
Yordy’s best opportunity came with around 19 minutes left in overtime with an open look in front of the net.
With multiple Penn defenders pressuring her from behind, Yordy’s foot just missed connecting with the ball, allowing the Kingsmen to kick it out of the box.
“I felt really good about the way we played in the second half,” Bontreger said. “The girls kind of like attacking this way, and I think the girls had worked their way into the game and felt a little more confident.
“We had some good chances here in the second half, including a shot by Kennedy right in front of the net that got pushed wide. If we were able to follow that up a little sooner, we might’ve scored there. … For most of the night though, Penn was really organized defensively. That was our 19th game this season, and that was the first time we’ve been shutout.”
After a mostly quiet 14 minutes of overtime — outside of a big missed opportunity for Penn in front of Goshen’s goal late in the second OT — both teams went to PKs.
The Kingsmen came in having won back-to-back shootouts in the postseason, while Goshen had yet to experience one all season.
“We had played a sectional semifinal last year against Northridge that came down to PKs,” Bontreger said. “We beat Elkhart in penalty kicks that day, and with the exception of one of those five, all four were back after converting those kicks last year. I told them to think about that. Go step up, pick your spot and take it.”
Goshen had the first opportunity with senior Miriam Ruiz Sanchez stepping up first. She’d miss, though, striking the crossbar to give Penn an early chance for an advantage.
Senior Quinn Marien would connect on her opportunity for Penn to put her team up a goal before Smith would help out her team with a save of Goshen senior Andrea Diaz’s attempt.
VanHooser would then save Penn junior Malaika Waithaka’s shot before Goshen senior Natalie May scored on Goshen’s third kick of the shootout round.
However, both seniors Reagan DeMoss and Kendal McCoige would score on each of Penn’s next two kicks to secure the 3-1 win and advance to Saturday’s regional final.
Goshen’s season ends at 15-4, but the RedHawks will have plenty to remember after earning a Northern Lakes Conference championship before hoisting a sectional championship trophy last weekend.
“I’m really going to miss these six seniors that we’re losing,” Bontreger said. “They just did a tremendous job of building respect for our program. … That’ll be the hardest thing following this game. But we have a lot of good young talent coming in next year, so we’re just going to start gearing up like soccer coaches do.”