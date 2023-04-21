Jim Snyder has been hired as the new girls soccer head coach at Concord High School. The news was officially announced by Concord Athletic Director Dave Preheim Friday morning.
Snyder is the seventh head coach in program history. He is a 1996 graduate of Concord, where he was on boys soccer teams that won Northern Lakes Conference and sectional championships. He has had several stints as an assistant coach at the school before spending the last four seasons as an assistant with the Northridge girls soccer program.
He has also coached with multiple area club teams over the years as well. Snyder is an employee of Concord Community Schools, working in the building services department.
“Jim is a Concord grad and has coached in both our boys and girls programs over the years,” said Preheim in a statement. “He knows our kids and our systems. His extensive coaching experience at a variety of levels should allow for a smooth transition.”
Snyder takes over for Adam Kirkpatrick, who went 28-45-9 in five seasons leading the Concord girls soccer program.
“I believe it is important to leave the program in a position of strength," said Kirkpatrick in a statement on March 14 when he announced his resignation. "The junior and senior class are prepared to lead and display the results of their commitment to improvement. The sophomore class is strong and will make waves this season and in the years ahead."