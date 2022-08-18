While the boys soccer team for Westview has high expectations after winning a state title last season, the girls team is looking to make a similar run to a state title in 2022.
Under first-year head coach Jesse Ward, the Warriors went 15-3-4 overall and won an NECC title in the process.
Westview also captured a sectional title before coming up just short in the regional final against Andrean, losing 1-0 in overtime.
The Warriors return leading goal scorer Brianna Munoz, who netted 30 goals during her freshman season. Additionally, experienced seniors Paige Schwartz and Paige Riegsecker return after combining for 17 goals and 11 assists in 2021.
Defensively, starting goalkeeper Madison Hooley is back for her senior season after registering 84 saves and allowing just 22 goals during her junior campaign.
“We had a very successful season in 2021 and return a majority of the team for the 2022 season," Ward said. "Our team developed a mantra for this season, which is 'Better than Before.' What this means to us is we want to be focused on improving every time we step on the field this season. We’ve identified a lot of areas we can improve from last year and overall, we want to be a better team compared to last year when we enter sectionals in October.”
Elsewhere in the area, Bethany Christian has some extended expectations with a large amount of experience returning.
Twelve players come back from last season's roster, including junior Zoe Willems, who led the team with 14 goals a year ago.
Key defenders in Kolette Kern and Eva Horning are back, as well as junior Mariah Stoltzfus, who missed most of last season with a foot injury.
"We have a strong incoming freshman class and return a lot of girls with experience," Bethany Christian head coach Hank Willems said. "Our team numbers are much improved, and I feel we have the potential to compete well in sectionals this year.”
In the Northern Lakes Conference, NorthWood and Goshen are a couple of teams coming off really solid 2021 campaigns.
The Panthers went 11-4-1 and return their top two scorers from a season ago in seniors Ariana Topping and Caitlin Knepp, who combined for 24 shots through the net in 2021.
“I look forward to the 2022 season," NorthWood head coach Tom Shields said. "With all the letter winners and the talent we have, I expect this season to be very successful. As we all know, the NLC is very competitive, but I believe we will give a great fight to be in the top three of the conference this year. Although I have two players out for the season in Emily Miller and Paige Cronkright with knee injuries, I expect that the rest of the team will pick up the slack.”
The RedHawks went 12-6-1 last year, earning a co-conference title after finishing 6-1 in the NLC.
Goshen is losing a majority of its defensive starters from last season, but senior Miriam Ruiz Sanchez returns after leading the team offensively with 13 goals in 2021.
Look for junior Caylin Martinez and senior Natalie May to aid Ruiz Sanchez on the offensive side of the pitch in 2022 as well.
"Our team has a lot of technical skill and a high soccer IQ, but we lack some overall team speed and athleticism," Goshen head coach Myron Bontrager said. "We are replacing three of our five starting defensive players, and that includes the goalie. Two incoming freshman will see major varsity minutes in Kaitlyn Swartzendruber and Lourdes Baltazar. Warsaw should be the favorites to win the NLC this year with a large returning core from their co-conference championship team from last year. We will be looking to continue last year’s success and are eager to host sectionals.”
Note: Elkhart did not submit team information before our deadline.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Hank Willems, 3rd season (16-12-5 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Kari Wildman and Ben Carowan
Last season’s record: 4-7-3, 2-3 HPC
Returning letterwinners: Sorel Miller, Sydney Nussbaum, Dahlia Thut, Allyson Barkman, Jennifer Cardona, Eva Horning, Jisel Lopez, Mariah Stoltzfus, Grace Triplett, Zoe Willems, Kolette Kern, Elena Stutzman
Other varsity players: Luna Calderon, Mariam Ilyuk, Kendra Kern, Ellie Morris, Elishaba Sanchez, Emily Swartzendruber, Karla Torres-Encisco, Valeria Torres, Mira Yoder, Gracie Zimmerman, Gabrielle Miller
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “The Bethany girls soccer team is coming off a tough season last year where we played with 12 to 13 girls most games because of season-ending injuries and a large graduating 2021 class. We finished 4-7-3 last season (2-3 HPC), but are very excited about the 2022 season with 21 girls on the team, including nine incoming freshmen. We return 12 players from last year including two seniors, seven juniors and three sophomores. Senior defender Kolette Kern was a 2nd team All-Conference recipient and junior Zoe Willems was the leading scorer (1st Team All-Conference and 2nd team All-District recipient). We also have junior Mariah Stoltzfus back after missing last season with a broken foot. Mariah was the third leading scorer as a freshmen on the 2020 Bruins team that won a sectional title. Junior Eva Horning is also an experienced returning defender.
“We are able to play on our new field this year at our renovated athletic complex after being away every game last year. We are also hosting Illiana Christian and Covenant Christian Demotte in the first annual Bruin Classic on Saturday, September 10.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Adam Kirkpatrick, 5th season (25-33-6 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Mike McComish, Jon Irvin, Hannah Mishler
Last season’s record: 6-9-1 (3-4 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Destiny Morris, Riley Ragland, Estela Olvera, Mia Morrison, Maecy Potter, Ella Lantz, Audrey Lantz, McKenzie Jones, Lily Deaton, Emily DeFreese, Lauren Smith; Juniors: Angela Antunez-Alvarez, Kaiya Newburn, Isabel Rodriguez; Sophomores: Anna Stone, Marlaney Ramirez, Layla Miller, Landry Schrock, Aniya Defrees, Alexa Walter
Other varsity players: Yasmine Adame, Demaris Rodriguez, Lettzy Herrera, Guadalupe Salas
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I’m looking forward to seeing the effects of ‘Concord Strong’ on the field. Our success will happen as a result of the group as a whole. We need to be undeniable in our preparation and effort.”
ELKHART CHRISTIAN ACADEMY EAGLES
Head coach: Joel Badskey, 5th season (26-39-1 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Jon Badskey and Lyli Haviland
Last season’s record: 10-7
Returning letterwinners: Two seniors, two juniors and one sophomore.
Other players on roster: seven freshmen total.
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “With lower than expected numbers and nearly half the team being incoming freshmen, we are definitely going to have some challenges on our hands. However, I am excited about the incoming talent mixing with our returning players as well as the effort they have all been putting forth. If we can navigate injuries well and stay disciplined in a few key areas, I am confident we will put together a winning season.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Myron Bontrager, 4th season (16-22-3 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Marcela Beery, Yaneth Springer, T Mounsithiraj, Brian O’Leary
Last season’s record: 12-6-1 (6-1 NLC; co-conference champions)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Miriam Ruiz Sanchez, Olivia Bontreger, Natalie May, Andrea Diaz, Meggy VanHooser, Adamaris Veloz; Juniors: Yulissa Gallegos, Melanie Herrera, Caylin Martinez, Elsie Martinez; Sophomores: Isabel Flores Cruz, Naomi Schlegel, Kennedy Yordy
Other varsity players: Freshmen: Lourdes Baltazar, Kaitlyn Swartzendruber, Ava Yordy
JIMTOWN JIMMIES
Head coach: Mo Fairchild, 1st season
Assistant coaches: None
Last season’s record: 3-9 (1-3 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Abby Sanders, Spring Geans; Juniors: Emily Gletty, Hannah Zellers; Sophomores: Tru Whitaker, Emily Wolford, Emily Schoen, Season Geans, Anna Riggs, Emma Rutlidge, Claire Thilman
Other varsity players: Freshmen: Emma Martin, Kylie Wiegand, Elliott Dipiro
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Jimtown has a lot of excitement this year, and I’m hoping to bring a fresh new look to the team and how the program runs. With the program going into its fifth year, I think this is a year we break out and make a little noise overall, but definitely in our conference. We are a very young team with girls still learning the game, but I believe with a little extra hard work, proper drills, and most of all, having fun and creating a team environment, Jimtown will indeed be a different team this year. From summer workouts to now, there has been a drastic and positive change in how they communicate, move the ball and what they expect out of themselves. It’s going to be a fun year.”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Chris Malott, 4th season (24-22-7 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Trisha King, Jim Snyder, Gary Smith
Last season’s record: 5-9-4 (4-1-2 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kendal Weaver, Emma Lenhart, Meredith Fry; Juniors: Ella Garber, Morgan Cross, Cydel Miller; Sophomores: Sophia Brown, Ashlyn Cawood, Juliana Staltari
Other varsity players: Seniors: Natalie Checkley, Lauren Hainlin; Juniors:
Emily Yeager, Megan Williams, Jenny Hernandez, Olivia Oman; Freshmen:
Ana Zmuda, Izabel Maust, Malorie Olson, Jaidyn Leeper, Lily Vasil
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We return only nine players from last years squad of 19. I am sure we will see some growing pains at the start of season as we all come together and get used to playing together along with each girl learning their new roles. I think by the end of the season we will be settled in and ready for sectionals as these girls seem to learn and pick things up very quickly. We will have a very diverse group of starters with a couple from each grade most likely starting, so the older girls leading with experience and knowledge is going to be a must. They are all working and pushing each other to the highest level, which is needed with the schedule that we have.”
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Tom Shields, 4th season (28-16-7 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Zach Alexander, Brittani Shields, Brian Topping, Amanda Loucks
Last season’s record: 11-4-1 (3-3-1 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Caitlin Knepp, Arianna Topping, Eva Sloat, Carly Mast; Juniors: Yareli Castro, Callie Johnson, Joslyn Miller, Daisie Thomas; Sophomores: Haylee Heflin, Kinsey Newcomer, Emily Miller, Paige Cronkright, Anika Bowmen
Other varsity players: Seniors: Saige Weldy; Sophomores: Parker Austrup; Freshmen: Tatiana Mora, Brooke Johnson
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Luis Camargo, 3rd season (2-25-5 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Carlos Camargo
Last season’s record: 1-13-2 (0-7 NLC)
Varsity roster: Seniors: Nadia Whalen, Madison Brennaman, Nondus Davidson, Molly McDonald, Josalyn Kolberg; Juniors: Chloe Linder, Chloe Rodgerson, Mikilah Wiggs, Lilly Coy, Deserae Vetor, Ciara Rodriguez; Sophomores: Zaylee Guy, Olivia Horn, Morgan Reel, Cyanna Leon, Molly Beer; Freshmen: Addison Biesmeyer, Corissa Knepper, Naviya Leon
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are excited to continue working on developing a competitive soccer program at Wawasee. We have a strong group of girls that have been working hard on improving and gaining experience the past two years.”
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Christopher Macias, 1st season
Assistant coaches: None
Last season’s record: 5-8-2 (1-4 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Jalynn Baker, Alissa Banda, Emily Mawhorter; Juniors: Jasmine Gibson, Kemberlen Arias, Jacquelyn Macias; Sophomores: Stefany Dominguez, Silvia Venturi, Esmeralda Reyes
Other varsity players: Juniors: Lilia Herrera, Mia Ibanez, Ashley Martinez, Jazmine Walker; Alexandra Aguilar, Kimberly Correa, Joseline de la Rosa, Janet Murillo, Shaira Guzman, , Alexandra McLaughlin, Emilia Rodriguez, Alexa Silva, Diana Zamarripa, Gianna Macias; Freshmen: Itzel Barrientos, Andrea Campos, Jennifer Esparza, Crystal Guzman, Melissa Ledesma, Abril Segovia Yuridia Silva, Stella Venturi
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I’m excited to start this new journey with the girls to be able to win games and have a good healthy season.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Jesse Ward, 2nd season (15-3-4 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Chad Bender, Madison Yoder, Nicole Streby
Last season’s record: 15-3-4 (5-0 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Madison Hooley, Taryn Kistler, Andrea Miller, Paige Riegsecker, Paige Schwartz, Hannah Sprunger, Stacy Stutzman; Juniors: Hope Bortner, Kaitlin Nuzum; Sophomores: Brianna Munoz, Morgan Rich, Morgan Riegsecker, Kelsie Ward, Faith Beechy, Olivia Jasso, Leigha Schrock
Other varsity players: Seniors: Bianca Leonard, Kylee Liechty, Dayshayla Miller, Eve Niccum; Freshmen: Janissa Lehman