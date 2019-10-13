MISHAWAKA — Northridge saw its 2019 girls soccer season end Saturday with a 2-1 loss to No. 7-ranked Penn in the IHSAA Class 3A Penn Sectional championship under the lights at LionsHead Field.
The Kingsmen (13-5-2) won a 13th straight sectional title and 18th overall, but not before being challenged by the Raiders (10-6-2).
“We need to keep our heads up,” said Northridge coach Chris Mallot. “We played a great game and in the second half went toe-to-toe with Penn. We have nothing to hang our heads about on the season. It was a great year.”
Penn scored the first goal in the 17th minute as senior Kayla Leary took a feed from senior Grace Szklarek.
The Kingsmen led the Raiders 5-0 in shots on goal and 8-0 in corner kicks in the first 40 minutes.
Northridge pulled even at 1-1 in the 44th minute on a breakaway goal by junior Maddy Weinert. She made a run, took a pass from senior Lauren Kollat and turned it into a goal.
“Lauren and Maddy work really well off of each other,” said Malott.
“If you can get one of the them into open space, they can pull one or two defenders out and the other one’s good about making a run and finding that pass.”
Penn took the lead back in the 51st minute. Junior Sydney Domal — out for much of the season with an injured quadriceps muscle — scored off a serve by sophomore Elizabeth Hague.
“Defensively, we lost a mark in the center midfield,” said Malott of the scoring sequence. “(Hague) got wide in the middle and was able to feed a beautiful through ball.”
The Kingsmen wound up with 15 corner kicks. It was the product of a strategy for attacking wide.
“To beat a goalie as good as (Northridge senior) Hope Stack, you’re not going to do it by coming down the middle of the field,” said Penn coach Jeff Hart. “We wanted to get to the edge of the field. It doesn’t matter who the goalie is, that makes life miserable for them.”
Hart said the Kingmen’s 90-minute morning walk-through the focus was on corner kicks.
Penn senior goalkeeper Isabella Costa turned away two shots by Kollat — including a screamer — in the 57th minute. Costa entered the contest at halftime, spelling senior starter Abbie Clay.
Costa made a diving save off a hard shot by Kollat in the 72nd minute.
“Our kids played well against an outstanding team,” said Hart. “Chris
(Mallot) is one of the better coaches I’ve ever come up against. I have a great deal of respect for him.
“Now, we’re matched up with them every year (in the sectional). It’s going to be a lot of fun going forward.”
Graduation takes five Raiders who started Saturday — Kollat, Shelby Heerschop, Hope Stacker, Leah Stacker and Betsy Wertman.
The Kingsmen advance to the four-team South Bend Adams Regional at Tallman-Beyer Field next Saturday. In the semifinals, Penn plays Hobart Sectional winner Valparaiso at 10 a.m., followed by East Chicago Sectional champion Munster against South Bend Riley Sectional winner South Bend St. Joseph. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m.
3A Penn Sectional
Championship
PENN 2, NORTHRIDGE 1
Goals
P — Kayla Leady (Grace Szklarek assist) 17th minute.
N —Maddy Weinert (unassisted) 44th.
P — Sydney Domal (Elizabeth Hague) 51st.
Shots on goal: Penn 10, Northridge 7.
Goalie saves: Penn — Abbie Clay 0, Isabella Costa 6; Northridge — Hope Stacker 8.
Corners: Penn 15, Northridge 0.
Records: Penn 13-5-2, Northridge 10-6-2.
