In 2021, girls soccer in The Goshen News’ coverage area looks to be as competitive as ever.
Multiple teams are returning a large amount of experience, including squads like Bethany Christian, NorthWood, Goshen and Westview.
The Bruins went 12-5-2 last season, capping off the year with a sectional crown before falling by a goal to Andrean in the regional semifinals.
Bethany head coach Hank Willems, who's in his second season leading the girls program, will look to help lead the Bruins to another sectional championship and beyond with three of their four leading scorers returning from a season ago.
The senior trio of Katie Sauder, Reyna King and Mackenzie Mast combined to score 23 goals last season. Sophomore Mariah Stoltzfus is also back after netting seven goals her freshman year.
“We have a good balance of strong upperclassmen and younger but talented sophomores,” Willems said. “We have won the past two sectional championships, and we’ll be a competitive team and should have a chance to compete for a third sectional in a row.”
The second team looking to defend its sectional title resides in Nappanee. NorthWood had an up-and-down 2020 campaign, going just 8-6-3. The Panthers went 3-0-1 to end the regular season though and rode that momentum into the playoffs. The postseason was highlighted by a 2-0 upset victory over DeKalb in the sectional final before a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to end the season against Culver Academies.
Junior Caitlin Knepp and her 17-goal production is back for NorthWood this season, as are both senior Lizzie Hilderbrant (seven goals) and junior Ari Topping (eight goals).
“I have a strong returning roster and a very strong incoming class,” NorthWood girls soccer coach Tom Shields said. “I am expecting to have a solid season in conference and have high expectations for sectionals this season as well.”
The Goshen RedHawks finished the season just above .500 in 2020 and won’t have the services of leading scorer Maddie Swallow to help them improve upon that number this season. However, nine of the team’s 11 starters are back on the pitch for coach Myron Bontreger in 2021, including Alessandra Lozano and Miriam Iturriaga, who scored nine and seven goals a year ago, respectively.
Goshen’s already off to a good start this season after an offensive explosion helped lead it to a 9-0 victory over Mishawaka on Tuesday. They lost a rain-shortened contest to Elkhart, though, 2-1 on Thursday.
Another area team that has a chance to do something special this fall is Westview. The Warriors are being led by first-year coach Jesse Ward and return a solid nucleus of talent from a NECC regular season championship-winning team.
Starting goalie Hailey Caldwell and two solid scorers in Alexis Miller and Addie Miller are gone, but the Warriors return first team All-NECC players in Paige Schwartz and Paige Riegsecker.
“With a large group of returning starters and letterwinners from the 2020 NECC regular season conference championship team, and an influx of a few new players, as well as a large freshmen class, we have been able to build a very competitive environment that will prepare us well as we head into the regular season opener on August 21 against Wawasee,” Ward said.
2021 Girls Soccer Team Previews
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Hank Willems, 2nd season (12-5-2)
Assistant coaches: Meghna Das, Ben Carowan
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Katie Sauder, Reyna King, Mackenzie Mast; Junior: Kolette Kern; Sophomores: Mariah Stoltzfus, Zoe Willems, Jisel Lopez, Ally Barkman, Grace Triplett
Other varsity players: Juniors: Lucca Kauffman, Elena Stutzman; Freshmen: Sydney Nussbaum, Sorel Miller, Dahlia Thut
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have three of our top four scorers from last year returning. Second year goalkeeper, Grace Triplett, had eight shutouts last season,” coach Willems said.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Adam Kirkpatrick, 4th season (19-25-5)
Assistant coaches: Mike McCommish, Hannah Rybicki, Jon Irvin
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Jada Swanson, Selma Fisher, Angela Ilagor, Kaylie Kustron; Juniors: Katherine Lopez-Cruz, Emily DeFreese, Ella Lantz, Audrey Lantz, Lily Deaton, Estela Olvera, Destiny Morris, McKenzie Jones, Maecy Potter, Riley Ragland, Paloma Aguilar; Sophomores: Isabel Rodriguez, Ashley Schwartz, Angela Antunez-Alvarez
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We play a difficult schedule and lost some valuable players last year. I am looking forward to seeing how the girls respond to adversity and who steps up and leads on the field. I expect to see a lot of growth throughout the season,” coach Kirkpatrick said.
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Myron Bontreger, 3rd season (14-16-3)
Assistant coaches: Marcela Beery, Kelsey Hulbert
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Abril Diaz, Alessandra Lozano, Avah DeVoe, Breanna King, Yatziry Martinez; Juniors: Andrea Diaz, Elizabeth Chupp, Miriam Ruiz, Natalie May, Olivia Bontreger, Meggy VanHooser; Sophomores: Yulissa Gallegos, Melanie Herrera, Caylin Martinez
Other varsity players: Freshmen: Isabel Flores Cruz, Naomi Schlegel, Kennedy Yordy
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: "We lost our leading goal scorer, Maddie Swallow, to graduation. However, we’re returning 2nd through 5th leading scorers from last year. We’re returning nine of 11 starters from last year. Some key players are: Alessandra Lozano (Midfield) and Miriam Ruiz (Forward). The team has solid technical abilities and soccer IQ. Not very much team speed that will be a challenge to overcome. Also only having five seniors will mean that younger players will need to step up,” coach Bontreger said.
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Derrick Sherck, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Brooke Dalton
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Adria Billman, Brooklynn Olinger; Juniors: Alivia Rasler, Grace Iddings, Manisha Ramachadran; Sophomores: Ashlyn Schaffer, Emma Schiffli, Emily Fry, Kylie Fry, Bree Vander Mullen, Taylor Jerdon
Other varsity players: Juniors: Deisy Munoz, Liz Soto Ramirez, Natasha Caballero; Freshmen: Cameron Alleshouse, Payton Hoopingarner, Makenna Mynhier, Gracelyn Weimer, Natalia Neito, Zulema Nieves-Carmona, Cassidy Huston
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: "We are excited for the 2021 season. The girls have worked hard this summer learning new positions and a new style of play. We got a chance to play a couple summer games as well to start incorporating new players into the team. A lot of our players returning from last year have been asked to play different positions and they have accepted the challenge. Adria and Brooklynn, the two seniors on our team, have been great leaders on and off the field. We have a few new players this year that will play an important role in our success. We look forward to competing for a regular season and NECC tournament championship this year,” coach Sherck said.
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Chris Malott, 3rd season (19-13-3)
Assistant coaches: Trisha King, Gary Smith, Jim Snyder
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Tess Baylis, Wendy Escalante, Kylie Tesman, Olivia Adkins, Anna Ryman, Chloe Emenhiser Jacquelin Figueroa, Kelsie Long, Elainna Papandrea; Junior: Kendal Ilnicki-Weaver; Sophomores: Ella Garber, Morgan Cross, Cydel Miller
Other varsity players: Senior: Signe Thomeson; Juniors: Arianna Bartley, Emma Lenhart, Natalie Checkley, Meredith Frey; Freshmen: Sophie Brown, Ashlyn Cawood, Juliana Staltari
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I am looking forward to this year after all of the restrictions of last year. We have had some very good summer workouts and scrimmages. We return 13 letter winners (nine seniors) from last season so we have good experience and understanding of the game. We graduated 28 of our 40 goals scored last season so we will be looking to find new ways to score that aren’t centered around one or two players. We have a seasoned backline and midfield which I think will really benefit us as the season wears on. We have a very tough schedule we play and it starts right out of the gate with eight games in 15 days starting 8/14 and ending 8/28, so getting through that spell still healthy and not burnt out early in the season will be a big test for us,” coach Malott said.
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Tom Shields, 3rd season
Assistant coaches: Zach Alexander, Brittani Shields, Brian Topping
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Lizzie Hilderbrant, Abi Thornton, Fatima Ghaffar, Morgan Jenkins; Juniors: Eva Sloat, Caitlin Knepp, Arianna Topping, Abby Miller, Carly Mast; Sophomores: Yareli Castro, Callie Johnson, Joslyn Miller
Other varsity players: Senior: Dao Xayyavongsa; Sophomore: Daisie Thomas; Freshmen: Emily Miller, Paige Cronkright, Anika Bowman, Kinsey Newcomer, Haylee Heflin
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We will only focus on one game at a time but not looking to far in front of us. The most important game is the one that is right in front of us at the time!” coach Shields said.
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Luis Camargo, 2nd season (1-12-3)
Assistant coaches: Carlos Camargo, Sandra Simbeck
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: McKenzie Long, Nicole Beer, Courtney Cox, Lily Beer; Junior: Nadia Whalen
Other varsity players: Juniors: Madison Brennaman, Nondus Davidson, Josalyn Kolberg; Sophomores: Lilly Coy, Chloe Linder, Chloe Rodgerson, Ciara Rodriguez, Mikilah Wiggs; Freshmen: Morgan Reel, Molly Beer
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We want to reach six wins during the season with two of them being in conference; Concede 10 less goals than the previous season and score 10 more goals than the previous season,” coach Camargo said.
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Erika Ingram, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Christopher Macias
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Alondra Calvo, Alondra Salas, Angela Pena, Erica Hernandez, Jazmyn Smith, Neyda Macias, Sherlyn Torres; Juniors: Emily Mawhorter, Emily Silva; Sophomores: Jaki Macias, Kemberlen Arias, Mily Murillo
Other varsity players: Seniors: Jimena Muro, Madison Yates, Natalie Delgado, Natalie Flores; Sophomore: JaLynn Baker; Freshmen: Jocelyn Pedroza, Silvia Venturi
Coach’s comments/expectations for the season: "Make an appearance in the conference championship finals, come back stronger than last year's team and keep injuries to a minimum so the team can stay healthy,” coach Ingram said.
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Jesse Ward, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Grace St. Clair, Chad Bender
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Elaine Troyer, Jasmine Bontrager, Jocelynn Schrock; Juniors: Paige Schwartz, Paige Riegsecker, Andrea Miller, Hannah Sprunger, Madison Hooley, Taryn Kistler; Sophomores: Katie Engelage, Hope Bortner
Other varsity players: Junior: Stacy Stutzman; Sophomore: Karly Miller; Freshmen: Kelsie Ward, Brianna Munoz, Morgan Riegsecker, Olivia Jasso, Faith Beechy, Morgan Rich, Karlie Schrock
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “The group is improving at a very good pace through the first week, but we still have a lot of work to do to become the team we want to be to compete in the state tournament starting in October,” coach Ward said.
