GOSHEN — A coaching change for a sectional championship-winning team headlines some of the local girls soccer news entering the 2020 season.
After leading the Bethany Christian boys soccer program for the last seven years, Hank Willems is transitioning to take over the Bruins girls program. Willems takes over for the departing Joel Gonzalez, who is moving out of state with his wife. Tony Janzen has been promoted from assistant coach to head coach of the boys program.
The girls soccer team at Bethany last year had its best season in recent memory, posting a 16-3 overall record and winning a Class 1A sectional championship. They were ousted in the regional semifinals by Argos, but that didn’t take away from the success the program achieved.
Now Willems gets to lead a team with a strong mix of returning experience and young newcomers as the Bruins look for back-to-back sectional crowns.
“Very excited to take over an excellent girls program that went 16-3,” Willems said. “I have enjoyed my time with the boys program at Bethany and look forward to new challenges. We have a core group of experienced players and seven 9th graders joining us. Some of the young players will make immediate impacts.”
Bethany Christian was the only area girls soccer team to win a sectional title last year. Elsewhere in Elkhart County, though, sit the Northridge Raiders, who were co-Northern Lakes Conference champions in 2019. It was a senior-heavy team for the Raiders, as 10 were on the roster. While Northridge loses a lot of experience, second-year head coach Chris Malott is excited for his team this season.
“We graduated 10 players from last year’s team who had played a lot of minutes together,” Malott said. “We have a couple of seniors who have logged a lot of minutes since their freshman year, but after that, we are fairly young or do not have tons of varsity time minutes. I am looking forward to seeing this team play though as they are very team-first and seem to have trust in everyone. We have a lot of players who are very versatile and can play several different positions.”
Over in the Northeast Corner Conference, Lakeland is coming off another season where they were conference champs. The Lakers finished the season 13-4-1, losing in the sectional semifinals to NorthWood.
Lakeland already has had a coaching change this season, however, as Samir Hazbic is no longer the coach. Hazbic coached in the season opener on Aug. 17 against Wawasee, but the official team Twitter account announced that a new coach, Megan Hamilton, would be coaching the next contest. Hamilton has been in this role for the Lakers before, coaching the team in 2018.
Varsity assistant coach April Alleshouse knows this year’s team will be young, which gives them room to improve as the year goes along.
“We’re coming in with a much younger team this year, but we are excited to see their growth at the high school level,” Alleshouse said.
2020 GIRLS SOCCER TEAM PREVIEWS
BETHANY CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Hank Willems, 1st season
Assistant Coach: Katie Shank
Last season’s record: 16-3
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Rilynn Kaufmann, Naomi Klassen, Lily Ortiz, Michaela Swartzendruber. Juniors: Reyna King, Mackenzie Mast, Katie Sauder. Sophomores: Kolette Kern.
Other varsity candidates: Junior: Juana Gonzalez. Freshmen: Alysson Barkman, Ella Gartee, Jisel Lopez, Jessica Ortiz-Perez, Mariah Stoltzfus, Grace Triplet, Zoe Willems.
CONCORD
Head Coach: Adam Kirkpatrick, 3rd season
Assistant Coaches: Mike McComish, Cassie Mills
Last season’s record: 5-9-1
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Rylee Brenneman, Riley Cooper, McKenna DeFreese, Carlee Lantz, Kendal Swartout. Juniors: Lily Deaton, Estela Esparza, Selma Fisher, Destiny Morris, Jada Swanson. Sophomores: Emily DeFreese, McKenzie Jones, Audrey Lantz, Ella Lantz, Katherine Lopez-Cruz, Maecy Potter, Lauren Smith.
Other varsity candidates: Senior: Karin Esparza. Junior: Angela Ilagor. Sophomores: Paloma Aguilar, Estela Olvera, Riley Ragland, Breanna Wass.
Comments: “We had a lot of young players that gained valuable experience last year. I'm excited to see how the upperclassmen step into their leadership roles and how the sophomore class continues to grow throughout the season,” coach Kirkpatrick said.
GOSHEN
Head Coach: Myron Bontreger, 2nd season
Assistant Coaches: Marcela Beery, Tyler Born, Kelsey Hulbert
Last season’s record: 6-8-1
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Joya Drenth, Lucy Kramer, Priscilla Ramirez, Maddie Swallow. Juniors: Avah DeVoe, Abril Diaz, Breanna King, Alessandra Lozano, Yatziry Martinez. Sophomores: Miriam Iturriaga, Natalie May
Other varsity candidates: Sophomores: Olivia Bontrager, Andrea Diaz, Adamaris Veloz, Brianna Valderrama, Meggy VanHooser. Freshmen: Yulissa Gallegos, Caylin Martinez.
Comments: “I'm looking forward to a fun season with the girls. We return players that scored 41 of our 46 total goals last season. I feel we have quality attacking players as well as very skilled players in the midfield. Our defensive group is athletic and works extremely hard. Only four seniors, so I need other leaders to emerge and growth to happen throughout the season,” coach Bontrager said.
LAKELAND
Head coach: Megan Hamilton, 1st season of second stint with team (9th season overall)
Assistant Coach: April Alleshouse
Last Season’s Record: 13-4-1
Returning Letterwinners: Seniors: Hailey Alleshouse, Emily Byler, Leslie Sanchez. Juniors: Adria Billman, Brooklyn Olinger. Sophomores: Grace Iddings, Manisha Ramachandran, Alivia Rasler, Lizbeth Soto.
Other varsity candidates: Freshmen: Emily Fry, Kylie Fry, Taylor Jerdon, Emma Schiffli, Ashlyn Shaffer, Kylie Sturgis, Bree Vander Meulen.
NORTHRIDGE
Head Coach: Chris Malott, 2nd season
Assistant Coaches: Trisha King, Gary Smith, Jim Snyder
Last season’s record: 10-6-2 (6-0-1 NLC, Co-Conference Champs)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Delaney Hoag, Hannah Hoffman, Alex Sheets, Anna Vaughn, Madison Wienert. Juniors: Tess Baylis, Chloe Emenhiser, Kylie Tesman. Sophomore: Kendal Ilnicki-Weaver.
Other varsity candidates: Seniors: Taylor Ilnicki-Weaver, Rosita Lomas, Alex Lucas, Liesa Schwarz. Juniors: Olivia Adkins, Wendy Escalante, Jacquelin Figueroa, Kelsie Long, Elainna Papandrea, Anna Ryman. Freshmen: Morgan Cross, Ella Garber, Cydel Miller.
NORTHWOOD
Head Coach: Tom Shields, 3rd season
Assistant Coaches: Zach Alexander, Carlie Bearss, Amanda Heckaman, Brian Topping
Last season’s record: 9-6-3
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Brenin Knight, Lili Lomeli, Brooke Roa. Juniors: Lizzie Hilderbrant, Emma Martz. Sophomores: Cait Knepp, Ari Topping.
Other varsity candidates: Seniors: Kelsi Blucker, Lydia Schmitt. Juniors: Fatima Ghaffar, Abi Thornton. Sophomores: Carly Mast, Eva Sloat. Freshmen: Yareli Castro, Callie Johnson, Joslyn Miller.
Comments: “The 2020 season will be a season of challenges and changes, but we are up for the challenge,” coach Shields said.
WAWASEE
Head Coach: Luis Camargo, 2nd season
Assistant Coach: Kassandra Rodriguez
Last season’s record: 1-15-0
Varsity candidates: Seniors: Rileigh Atwood, Jennifer Camarena, Alexandra Haberman, Laurel Kelsheimer, Samantha Kolberg, Lillian McCulloch, Hailey Munoz, Amari Peete. Juniors: Nicole Beer, Lillian Beer, Myra Contreras, Courtney Cox, Lindsay Doss, McKenzie Long, Sarah Yoder. Sophomores: Madison Brennaman, Nondus Brown, Josalyn Kolberg, Molly McDonald, Nadia Whalen. Freshmen: Lilly Coy, Jaretxy Garcia, Chloe Linder, Chloe Rodgerson, Ciara Rodriguez, Mikilah Wiggs.
Comments: “We are excited for the upcoming season. We have been working hard during preseason and the girls know we have expectations for the team. Coming back from a season like last year allows us to focus on the basics and start from scratch while using the experience they've acquired as a team,” coach Camaro said.
WEST NOBLE
Head Coach: Jennifer Reyes, 1st season
Assistant Coach: Nicole Pizana
Last season’s record: 9-8-0
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Jacquelin Delgado, Erika Ibarra, Adamaris Silva, Alondra Sosa, Elliana Villarreal. Juniors: Fiorella Baca, Leanett Campos, Erica Hernandez, Neyda Macias, Angela Peña, Alondra Salas, Jazmyn Smith, Sherlyn Torres.
Other varsity candidates: Senior: Riley Champion. Sophomores: Sonia Herrera, Emily Mawhorter, Emily Silva-Belamres. Freshmen: Kemberlen Arias Martinez, Jaylnn Baker, Lilia Herrera, Jacquelyn Macias-Padilla, Milagros Murillo, Marisol Segovia, Maritza Sema.
Comments: “We have a strong team with strong leaders and players that are willing to get uncomfortable in order to grow to help the team,” coach Reyes said.
WESTVIEW
Head Coach: Ryan Yoder, 3rd season
Assistant Coaches: Chad Bender, Grace St. Claire
Last season’s record: 6-11-1 (4-1 Northeast Corner Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Addie Bender, Hailee Caldwell, Isabelle Helmuth, Mary Hostetler, Alexis Miller, Erika Miller. Juniors: Jasmine Bontrager, Jocelyn Schrock, Elaine Troyer. Sophomores: Alyssa Collier, Maddie Hooley, Dayshayla Miller, Andrea Miller, Paige Riegsecker, Paige Schwartz, Hannah Sprunger.
Other varsity candidates: Seniors: Aislyn Fry, Rochelle Miller. Freshmen: Hope Bortner, Katie Engelage, Hope Miller, Kaitlin Nuzum, Skye Stump
Comments: “We will be young again but return a lot of experience. 20 of our 27 goals come back to go along with great leaders, strong JV players from the year before who saw a few varsity minutes and a hungry group of freshmen. We expect to compete for a sectional title, conference and conference tournament title, and eventually play for a state title (ultimate goal),” coach Yoder said.
