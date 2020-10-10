SYRACUSE — The NorthWood girls soccer team took home the Class 2A Sectional 20 championship with their 2-0 upset win Saturday over the DeKalb Barons.
The 16-2 Barons came into Saturday's matchup riding a six game win streak and were heavily favored to take down the 7-5-3 Panthers, but DeKalb struggled to execute on the offensive side throughout the game.
The first half of Saturday's contest was a defensive struggle, with DeKalb's first shot on goal coming more than 13 minutes into the game at the 26:27 mark. From there, DeKalb's offense possessed the ball for the majority of the first half and kept constant pressure on the NorthWood defense.
Panthers goalkeeper Lilliana Lomeli put on a shutdown performance, making several key stops for the Panthers.
“She (Lomeli) has been top notch all year, and she is determined to not let anything get past her,” NorthWood coach Tom Shields said. “Our defense has been fairly strong all year. We made some adjustments after the last game to make sure we were sold on the back-end.”
NorthWood’s offense struggled early to set up shot opportunities, with their first shot on goal coming at the 20:23 mark.
The Panthers offense then roared to life in the final minutes of the first half. The offensive explosion began when NorthWood’s junior forward Emma Martz broke away from a DeKalb double team, darted past Barons sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Mansfield and pushed the ball just under the crossbar to put the Panthers up 1-0 with 3:47 left in the first half.
NorthWood’s offense kept up the pressure on DeKalb with two more shots on goal in the final two minutes. With the Panthers final shot on goal of the first half, DeKalb’s Sydney Mansfield made a diving stop, but injured herself in the process, leaving the game for good with five seconds remaining in the half. Mansfield was replaced by backup goalkeeper, junior Aliyah Kern.
Despite just four shots on goal in the first half (three of which came in the final four minutes), the Panthers led 1-0 at the break.
The defensive battle continued throughout the second half, with the DeKalb offense controlling the ball for the majority of the time. The Barons were met with shutdown defensive play by NorthWood’s Lomeli freshman defender Callie Johnson.
Barons backup goalkeeper Aliyah Kern remained untested by the struggling NorthWood until the 6:06 mark, when NorthWood got its first shot on goal of the half.
The Panthers offense once again came to life late in the half and scored with 2:50 remaining as Lizzie Hildebrandt's crossfield shot ducked inside the left corner of the goal to put NorthWood up 2-0.
DeKalb struggled to maintain possession in the final minutes, and the Panther defense stayed strong late to maintain the shutout victory.
“They (NorthWood) dug down deep and made sure that they did what they needed to do,” Shields said.
The NorthWood head coach went on to note that while the offense struggled at times, he was happy that they took advantage of the opportunities that they did have.
“It feels amazing to pick up the win," Shields said. "To win the sectional after last year's competition, we had something to work towards and finish for this year, and we did that.”
With the sectional championship win, the Panthers move to 8-5-3 on the season. Their next contest will be against Culver Academy in the regional semifinal next Saturday at Plymouth.
Sectional 20 girls soccer Championship Scoring
Goals:
(N)- Emma Martz (Directional) at 3:47 of first half
(N)- Lizzie Hildebrant (Crossfield) at 2:50 of second half
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.